home
models
gallery
videos
wallpapers
autoshow
newsletter
tuningnews.net
Subscribe to tuningnews.net RSS-feed
Subscribe on our Instagram
Like it!

CL by Christian Lubke C63 AMG T W205


CL by Christian Lubke C63 AMG T W205
CL by Christian Lubke C63 AMG T W205 gallery: 10 photos >>


CL by Christian Lubke C63 AMG T W205
1920x1280		CL by Christian Lubke C63 AMG T W205
1920x1280		CL by Christian Lubke C63 AMG T W205
1920x1280		CL by Christian Lubke C63 AMG T W205
1920x1280


A Successful Co-operation: The C63 AMG T W205 from CL by Christian Lubke



The bespoke exhaust systems from CL by Christian Lubke represent the ultimate in appearance, quality and sound. Due to the highly complex manufacturing processes involved, the exhaust system for a chosen car type is limited to a maximum of 100 handcrafted copies, each a unique work of art accompanied by German TUV certification.

As with art, a high quality blank canvas is the important starting point. In this case that blank canvas is the highest-grade ISO certified stainless steel, precision cut, formed and hand-welded in a series of complex processes whose perfection is a CL hallmark.

Having built his reputation lovingly building bespoke exhaust systems for classic cars, Christian Lubke, “the engineer with passion”, has turned his hand to limited edition exhaust systems for a few special modern cars. The latest of these is for the iconic C63 AMG T, and is strictly limited to just 50 copies.

To maximise the potential of the bi-turbo V8 AMG motor, Christian Lubke partnered with renowned chip-tuning expert SKN. The resulting software upgrade is perfectly calibrated for the lower backpressure of the bespoke CL exhaust’s 3.0-inch diameter pipework, and its Euro5 standard 200-cell ceramic catalytic convertors.

Showing 620hp on the engine dyno, the CL/SKN enhanced C63 AMG T now rockets to 100km/h in less than 4.0 seconds, and on to the far side of 300km/h.

The soundtrack of a sporting car is half the emotion of driving. Thus, an additional bonus is the electronically controlled sound flap linked to the AMG performance controller, or optional activated by the CL-Controller via Bluetooth. The CL-Controller also allows the driver to store custom profiles that define the road speed, and/or engine revs for sound flap system activation.

While the CL exhaust’s Normal mode allows you to pass through urban areas with a restrained growl, selecting Sport and Sport+ modes unleashes a deep burble at low crankshaft speeds, that turns into a racecar like scream at high revs. This is a rousing aural experience that will have red-blooded enthusiasts crying for joy.

To give the car the looks to match its enhanced performance, CL by Christian Lubke also offers a set of 20-inch Fa. Schmidt alloy wheels specially designed and manufactured for this project. With a fine balance of high-tech luxury and dynamism evident in their design, these light and strong wheels perfectly complement the sophisticated sportiness of this unique car.




CL by Christian Lubke C63 AMG T W205 gallery: 10 photos >>


Text and photos: CL by Christian Lubke



Comments
INSTAGRAM
Related news
No related news
Related wallpaper
New wallpapers
M&D Exclusive Cardesign Audi S7 MD700
M&D Exclusive Cardesign Audi S7 MD700
11 photos
Skoda Octavia vRS
Skoda Octavia vRS
3 photos
Volkswagen Polo Match Editiion
Volkswagen Polo Match Editiion
2 photos
BMW M550i xDrive
BMW M550i xDrive
28 photos
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition
5 photos
Carlsson CC63S
Carlsson CC63S
14 photos
Ferrari J50
Ferrari J50
5 photos
Ford Fiesta
Ford Fiesta
4 photos
Recent news
Dec 28, 2016
M&D tunes Audi S7
Dec 20, 2016
Skoda presented Octavia vRS
Dec 19, 2016
Volkswagen unveiled Polo Match Edition
Dec 18, 2016
The new BMW M550i xDrive. New BMW M Performance Automobile sets the pace in its segment.
Dec 17, 2016
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition will be showed at Detroit 2017
Dec 15, 2016
Carlsson tunes CC63S
Dec 13, 2016
Ferrari revealed new J50
Dec 08, 2016
Carlsson presented refined S-Class Convertible "Diospyros"
Dec 06, 2016
Ferrari unveiled the 488 Challenge at the Worlds Finals in Daytona
Dec 01, 2016
Ford revealed new generation of Fiesta
Nov 30, 2016
Novitec tunes McLaren 570S
Nov 22, 2016
JE DESIGN presents the first individualised Seat Ateca
Nov 17, 2016
The new Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet unveiled at Automobility LA
Nov 17, 2016
New Mazda CX-5 unveiled in Los Angeles
Nov 16, 2016
Vanquish S takes Aston Martin’s ultimate Super GT to the next level
All news archive >>
Copyright © 2003-2016 tuningnews.net - privacy policy - disclaimer