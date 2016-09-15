

A Successful Co-operation: The C63 AMG T W205 from CL by Christian Lubke

The bespoke exhaust systems from CL by Christian Lubke represent the ultimate in appearance, quality and sound. Due to the highly complex manufacturing processes involved, the exhaust system for a chosen car type is limited to a maximum of 100 handcrafted copies, each a unique work of art accompanied by German TUV certification.

As with art, a high quality blank canvas is the important starting point. In this case that blank canvas is the highest-grade ISO certified stainless steel, precision cut, formed and hand-welded in a series of complex processes whose perfection is a CL hallmark.

Having built his reputation lovingly building bespoke exhaust systems for classic cars, Christian Lubke, “the engineer with passion”, has turned his hand to limited edition exhaust systems for a few special modern cars. The latest of these is for the iconic C63 AMG T, and is strictly limited to just 50 copies.

To maximise the potential of the bi-turbo V8 AMG motor, Christian Lubke partnered with renowned chip-tuning expert SKN. The resulting software upgrade is perfectly calibrated for the lower backpressure of the bespoke CL exhaust’s 3.0-inch diameter pipework, and its Euro5 standard 200-cell ceramic catalytic convertors.

Showing 620hp on the engine dyno, the CL/SKN enhanced C63 AMG T now rockets to 100km/h in less than 4.0 seconds, and on to the far side of 300km/h.

The soundtrack of a sporting car is half the emotion of driving. Thus, an additional bonus is the electronically controlled sound flap linked to the AMG performance controller, or optional activated by the CL-Controller via Bluetooth. The CL-Controller also allows the driver to store custom profiles that define the road speed, and/or engine revs for sound flap system activation.

While the CL exhaust’s Normal mode allows you to pass through urban areas with a restrained growl, selecting Sport and Sport+ modes unleashes a deep burble at low crankshaft speeds, that turns into a racecar like scream at high revs. This is a rousing aural experience that will have red-blooded enthusiasts crying for joy.

To give the car the looks to match its enhanced performance, CL by Christian Lubke also offers a set of 20-inch Fa. Schmidt alloy wheels specially designed and manufactured for this project. With a fine balance of high-tech luxury and dynamism evident in their design, these light and strong wheels perfectly complement the sophisticated sportiness of this unique car.

Text and photos: CL by Christian Lubke