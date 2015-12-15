

Novitec Torado tunes Huracan

Rear-wheel drive instead of all-wheel drive, less weight, and a suspension with particularly direct response make the Huracan RWD Coupe in the eyes of many the sportiest car of this model series from Lamborghini. NOVITEC TORADO makes the mid-engine sports car even more thrilling and exclusive with a sophisticated range of tuning products. The customization program includes aerodynamic-enhancement components made from lightweight carbon and optimized in the wind tunnel, as well as tailor-made NOVITEC TORADO forged wheels and sport springs. High-performance exhaust systems made from stainless steel or extra-light INCONEL, optionally with electronic sound tuning, make the Huracan RWD Coupe also an acoustic delight in a class of its own. To enhance the dynamic handling even further, the NOVITEC TORADO specialists developed a twin-supercharger conversion that bumps peak power to 611 kW / 830 hp. Upon customer request, the German refinement specialist also customiz s the interior to the owner’s preferences in every detail. There is also a competition interior with carbon racing seats and rollover cage for track use.

Because the Huracan RWD Coupe has different front and rear fasciae than the all-wheel-drive models, the NOVITEC TORADO designers developed special aerodynamic-enhancement components for the rear-wheel-drive car. Like in Formula 1 racing, these components, which were fine-tuned in the wind tunnel, are manufactured from an especially light yet very strong carbon compound. For full-blooded racing looks, they can be ordered with a naked carbon finish or can be painted in body or contrasting color.

The NOVITEC TORADO aerodynamics upgrade for the front bumper comprises a front spoiler and a center-mounted front blade. In addition, the production trunk lid can be replaced with a sophisticated lid with integrated air duct. The new aerodynamic-enhancement components lend the Lamborghini not only a more aggressive expression, but also reduce lift on the front axle for optimized handling stability at high speeds.

The side view of the powerful V-10 model is also thoroughly revised. The NOVITEC TORADO rocker panels give the Huracan an even more ready-to-pounce visual stance. Other attractive details are the carbon covers for the door mirrors and the aerodynamically optimized side air intakes at the rear windows, which channel fresh air to the engine bay.

The rear of the Huracan is dominated visually by the NOVITEC TORADO rear airfoil, which comes in three variants, including a version with dual blade profile. A visually more discreet rear spoiler lip is optionally available.

In addition, the rear of the RWD Coupe can be upgraded with an all-new bumper, which optionally comes with a naked carbon finish and accommodates the NOVITEC TORADO naked carbon diffuser familiar from the other Huracan models. This aerodynamic-enhancement component provides the perfect backdrop for the four tailpipes of the NOVITEC TORADO sport exhaust. What’s more: Thanks to the design, which was perfected in the wind tunnel, the diffuser also plays a crucial role in achieving an optimal aerodynamic balance.

The new racing looks are rounded off with the newly designed carbon hood, which routes more fresh air to the engine. A tailor-made carbon cover creates an unadulterated racing atmosphere in the engine bay as well.

Wheels are the legs of cars, and consequently NOVITEC TORADO offers tailor-made alloy wheels also for this Lamborghini. The three-piece NL1 hi-tech wheels with five delicate double spokes are manufactured using state-of-the-art forging technology.

The staggered combination of 20-inch and 21-inch rims on front and rear axle puts even more emphasis on the wedge shape of the Italian sports car. The front axle is fitted with size 9Jx20 wheels shod with 245/30 ZR 20 high-performance tires. Size 325/25 ZR 21 tires on 12.5Jx21 rims on the rear axle provide optimal traction. The NOVITEC TORADO NL1 forged rims come in practically any desired color. To match the racing looks of the aerodynamic-enhancement kit, these wheels are also available with carbon coating on the outer rim wells.

NOVITEC TORADO sport springs lower the ride height of the two-seater by about 35 millimeters to give the car even more dynamic handling thanks to the lower center of gravity.

Befitting the racing looks, the sound of the Huracan V-10 engine can be remodulated as well. To this end, NOVITEC TORADO offers sport exhausts with and without sound management via exhaust flap control – optionally also at the touch of a button in the cockpit. The high-performance exhausts are manufactured from stainless steel or from the even lighter INCONEL, also the material of choice in Formula 1 racing. This version not only optimizes the exhaust note and the power delivery, but also represents considerable weight savings over the stock system. In addition, the product range of the refinement specialist includes lighter and more efficient sport catalysts.

The NOVITEC TORADO specialists are also working on a twin-supercharger conversion for the 5.2-liter ten-cylinder engine. The version for the Huracan RWD Coupe will produce a peak output of 611 kW / 830 hp.

Another main focus of the NOVITEC TORADO activities lies on the refinement of the interior. In addition to exclusive interior designs using the finest leather and Alcantara with a virtually endless variety of colors, NOVITEC TORADO also offers a competition cockpit with bucket seats, racing safety belts and rollover cage.

Text and photos: Novitec