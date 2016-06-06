

Paris 2016: Renault Trezor concept

Renault Trezor concept unveiled at the Mondial De L’Automobile Paris 2016

Latest concept uses warm, simple, sensual lines and Renault design cues to create a Grand Tourer

High output all-electric powertrain provides a connection with Renault’s innovation in Formula E260kW (350hp) and 380Nm motor accelerates Trezor from 0 to 62 mph in under four seconds

Trezor offers a foretaste of the connectivity and increasingly refined interiors in future Renaults

Trezor’s Multi-Sense system showcases Renault’s ambitions in autonomous technology

First concept to revisit a ‘petal’ of the Renault ‘Life Flower’ design strategy – Love

One-piece clamshell roof opens like the lid of a jewellery box to provide access to the red interior

Innovative wooden dashboard developed in partnership with French cycle manufacturer KEIM-cycles

At the Mondial De L’Automobile Paris 2016, Renault has unveiled Trezor – an all-electric Grand Tourer concept car that blends Renault’s warm, simple and sensual lines with the very latest innovations in interior experience, all-electric powertrain and autonomous driving. Trezor is from the Love ‘petal’ of Renault’s ‘Life Flower’ design strategy – following in the footsteps of the 2010 DeZir concept – and previews trends likely to be seen in future Renault models.

An exterior influenced by a fresh design philosophy

Trezor, a two-seater electric coupé, embodies the new design philosophy Renault introduced on its DeZir concept in 2010 before inspiring the lines of new Clio in 2012.

With its powerful styling and Passion Red coachwork, the DeZir heralded the first stage of a design strategy founded on the cycle of life: falling in love.

The Trezor goes further, by symbolising feelings of maturity and commitment. It reflects the maturity of Renault’s designs – a factor that, since 2014, has become the primary reason driving customers to purchase one of the brand’s vehicles.

“The Renault range has now been completely renewed and upgraded with a spectrum of complementary models, each one of which has its own assertive identity. With the Trezor, we have pursued this renewal by introducing a new lifecycle sequence. This concept car is the fruit of a freedom of expression and prepares the way for the trends we are likely to see in our upcoming vehicles. These trends fall into two categories: French Design and Easy Life.”

Laurens van den Acker – Senior Vice-President, Corporate Design

Trezor features the new Renault styling cues that are to be found across the contemporary range, namely warm, simple, sensual lines; a clearlydefined family face and C-shaped lighting signature.

The Trezor features striking red glazing and innovative carbon bodywork with contrasting surface finishes.

Smooth and silken at the front, this bodywork mirrors the car’s dynamic character. At the rear, it features hexagonal panels that underline the Trezor’s sporting temperament and technology. The metallic finish of the Trezor conveys an image that is both sleek and protective.

Its silhouette displays the classic attributes of a GT.

On the bonnet,the honeycomb-form air intake echoes the structure of the rear bodywork. These hexagonal shapes provide a variable-geometry intake, the movement of which embellishes the Trezor with extra dynamism and creates the impression that it is actually breathing.

On the left-hand side of the body, the fuel filler hatch has been replaced by an analogue gauge that indicates the vehicle’s charge level, drawing on traditional sports car practice.

At the rear, the Trezor is equipped with resolutely modern fibre-optic lighting integrating a red laser. This ‘rope-like’ fibre assembly provides bright, distinctive lighting. Under braking, the torsion and stacking of the optical fibres creates an interesting visual effect and increases the intensity of the light.

Design codes of the future: authenticity and modernity

Within the Trezor, there is a strong focus on evolving interior design.

The style is warm and sensual, with red as the predominant colour. The accent is on driving pleasure and extensive use is made of high-quality materials, including wood and leather. With its blend of craftsmanship, technology and a truly French touch, the cockpit offers a foretaste of the sleeker, increasingly refined interiors of future Renault models, complete with cutting-edge connectivity.

Providing a genuine link between the car’s interior and exterior, the red glazing ensures a bright, warm cabin.

The Trezor’s one-piece clamshell roof lifts much like the lid of a jewellery box to give access to the interior.

Standing just 1,080mm tall, the Trezor invites occupants to straddle the side of its body as they climb in. This style of entry is a throwback to the world of classic racing cars, where in drivers felt as one with their machines. The sporting and sensual manner of entry is accentuated by the red leather trim for the upper part of the pillar. It looks almost like a saddle, so you might be mounting a steed just as easily as getting into a car. Ingress isfacilitated by automatically reclining headrests.

The Trezor provides another surprise when you climb in, with a dashboard made from red wood that incorporates a luggage compartment at the front of the vehicle. Made-to-measure cases are held in place by leather straps and remind how travel can be an art form.

The seats’ rounded contours were inspired by the world of furniture design to create a plush, comfortable interior. Upholstered in smooth, deep-red leather, they embody the refinement of luxury goods.

The dashboard is the fruit of a partnership with the French firm KEIM-cycles, which is renowned for its custom wooden, high-performance cycle frames.

Using a high-precision process developed by KEIM-cycles, the dashboard comprises super imposed thin strips of ash. The finished article provides a level of strength comparable with that of modern composite materials and underlines the structural qualities of wood, namely light, strong, organic and warm.

The refined dashboard highlights the cabin’s modern, high-tech appointments and features a big touch-screen display.

The rectangular steering wheel opens up the driver’s field of vision and is redolent of the world of Formula 1. It features three screens, one centrally mounted featuring the logo and two touchscreen displays to either side instead of conventional stalk controls.

THE TREZOR PAVES THE WAY FOR ELECTRIC SPORTS CARS

A motor inspired by Renault’s electric vehicle expertise

Not only does Renault stand out as a pioneer of electric mobility, in addition to being Europe’s best-selling electric-vehicle manufacturer, but it also is contributing directly to the expansion of all-electric motorsport through its participation in the FIA Formula E Championship.

The Trezor’s motor derives from the Renault e.dams, two-time winner of the Formula E Teams’ world title.

With a maximum power of 260kW (350hp) and peak torque of 380Nm, it provides acceleration from stand still to 62mph in less than four seconds.

The Trezor features two batteries, each of which has its own cooling system optimised by the variable-geometry air intake incorporated in the bonnet.

The Trezor also incorporates a brake-operated energy recovery system, courtesy of the Rechargeable Energy Storage System (RESS) technology developed for Formula E racing.

Optimal configuration for greater performance

Thanks to its batteries being located separately, one at the front and the other at the rear, the Trezor has optimal weight distribution. Its rear-wheel-drive system ensures that power is delivered to the road more efficiently to enhance driving pleasure.

The Trezor’s proportions also contribute to its engaging on-the-road manner. Its wide tracks (front: 2,048mm / rear: 2,106mm) and wheelbase (2,776mm) enhance road holding, while the ultra-low bodywork optimises aerodynamics to achieve a drag co-efficient (Cd) of just 0.22. Its centre of gravity is also particularly low (ground clearance:25cm) for greater stability and less body roll.

To improve battery range and performance, Renault Design paid special attention to taking weight out of the vehicle. The chassis incorporates a central carbon cell mated to tubular steel frames front and rear. The monocoque and access hatch are made from carbon. Thanks to this work, the Trezor boasts the poise of a spectacular GT (length: 4,700mm / width: 2,180mm/ height: 1,080mm) while tipping the scales at just 1,600kg.

The Trezor is fitted with tailor-developed Continental® tyres, fitted to 21- and 22-inch wheels at the front and rear respectively. A part of their tread features a pattern designed to optimise the clearance of surface water while the rest is entirely smooth to maximise grip.

THE TREZOR FEATURES FUTURE TECHNOLOGIES CONCEIVED TO MAKE LIFE EASIER

A customisable, touch-operated dash with advanced connectivity

The Trezor sees the brand explore a new approach to dashboard design with a unique L-shaped display that combines the dashboard controls and the multimedia system.

This type of screen reinforces the interior’s cockpit feel while the satellite-navigation instructions continue to be visible on the upright part of the display. The Trezor makes use of the latest Ultra High Definition developments. A combination of OLED technology (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) and Corning Gorilla®Glass has produced a thin, curved screen which, unlike LED displays,does not require backlighting. The result is superior contrast and colour reproduction, along with deeper shades of black with no halo effect.

From the moment you climb in, the screen lights up to welcome you on board and invites you to place your smartphone in a dedicated pocket beneath the armrest. The phone is immediately recognised and a greeting is displayed. The whole vehicle is scanned electronically to ensure everything is functioning correctly.

The touch-screen’s interface can be personalised. The smartphone’s apps will appear on the multimedia system’s screen and the driver can display the widgets of that he or she wishes to use on the screen positioned behind the steering wheel.

This modern yet easy-to-use interface illustrates Renault’s commitment to create vehicles that are intuitive and a pleasure to travel in.

Autonomous driving mode allows you to stay in touch while on the move

Thanks to Renault’s Multi-Sense system, the Trezor offers a choice of three driving modes: neutral, sport and autonomous. The Trezor embodies Renault’s vision of how autonomous cars can make travelling safer and more enjoyable, while allowing motorists to optimise how they use their time.

When the car is in autonomous mode, the exterior lighting signature changes and extends to the lateral and rear logos, to indicate to other road users that driving has been delegated.

Formed by two leather-sheathed aluminium shafts, the steering wheel extends in width in autonomous mode. In the manner of a cinema screen, this movement symbolises a step into a whole new world of travelling.

With the wheel in this configuration, the driver also has a panoramic view of the dashboard.

In this mode, the Trezor allows occupants to use their time on a journey to stay connected. The driver and passenger are able to immerse themselves in a shared universe, perhaps by watching a film, playing a game or flicking through photographs.

Beyond 2020, Renault’s target is to make completel ysafe ‘hands-off / eyes-off’ technology available for its mainstream vehicles – at an affordable price.

Text and photos: Renault