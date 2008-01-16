home
models
gallery
videos
wallpapers
autoshow
newsletter
tuningnews.net
Subscribe to tuningnews.net RSS-feed
Subscribe on our Instagram
Like it!

Kia Rio



Kia Rio
Kia Rio gallery: 30 photos >>


Kia Rio
1920x1280		Kia Rio
1920x1280		Kia Rio
1920x1280		Kia Rio
1920x1280


Paris 2016: All-new Kia Rio



  • World premiere for the all-new Rio
  • Upgrades to the Soul range include design and technology enhancements
  • Kia launches powerful new 204 ps Soul SX
  • New exterior and interior design for Carens with new technologies

World premiere for all-new Kia Rio

The Rio is the Korean manufacturer’s global best-selling model, with more than 473,000 sold around the world in 2015, accounting for 16 per cent of Kia’s annual sales. Now entering its fourth generation, the new Rio will offer B-segment buyers a compelling package – designed and engineered to appeal to more people than ever before. The new Rio will build on the outgoing model’s key strengths – design, low running costs and a practical nature – with higher desirability, a more enjoyable drive and some of the most advanced safety features in its class.

The Rio’s progressive new exterior and interior designwasled by Kia’s design centres in Germanyand California, in close collaboration with the company’s domestic design base in Namyang, Korea. The exterior appearance of the new Rio is defined by straight lines and smooth surfacing, giving the car a distinctive new look and more mature character than its predecessor. Its driver-oriented cabin is also the most spacious in its class, and – with larger, 325-litre cargo capacity (VDA) – it is more practical than ever before.

The new model will be the most technologically-advanced Rio ever produced, and is equipped with new cabin technologies, safety systems, and connectivity features. The Rio will offer both Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ integration, and will be the first car in its class to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian recognition.

It will be powered by a range of petrol and diesel engines. In particular, the Rio features Kia’s latest three-cylinder 1.0-litre T-GDI (turbo gasoline direct injection) engines, offering high efficiency and low emissions. The lightweight nature of the new downsized T-GDI engines means the Rio benefits from keen front-end handling, with less mass and inertia for the car to work against under cornering.

The new Rio will be manufactured at Kia’s Sohari manufacturing facility in Korea. The fourth-generation Rio will go on sale globally during the first quarter of 2017.

Kia upgrades the Soul range

Kia has introduced a series of upgrades to the Soul compact SUV to further enhance its appeal to global buyers, with a modernised exterior and interior design, and new safety and infotainment technologies.

The upgraded Soul boasts remodelled front and rear bumpers with a metallic skid plate for a more robust appearance, optional bi-function HID (high-intensity discharge) headlights with LED daytime running lights, and an updated finish to Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille. Three new metallic exterior paint finishes are available – Mysterious Blue, Russet Brown, and Wild Orange – with white contrast roof and door mirror caps available with Mysterious Blue and Russet Brown. Buyers can specify optional new 10-spoke 16- and 17-inch aluminium alloy wheel designs.

In the cabin, the upgraded Soul receives unique new cloth upholstery, available with a single or two-tone colour scheme (black, black and grey, black and brown). New gloss black and metallic highlights and switchgear add to the interior’s quality ambience. More customisable than ever, the Soul is available with a new Orange design pack, with orange-and-grey upholstery, grey stitching and orange highlights throughout the cabin. Existing design packs have been enhanced, with Urban Active emphasising the car’s compact SUV credentials, with a series of cosmetic enhancements including a gloss black finish to front and rear wheel arches, and a body kit for front and rear bumpers and side sills. The Red Zone pack provides owners with a set of red highlights to the grille, front and rear bumpers and sills, a red roof, and a small red rear spoiler.

Buyers can choose from Kia’s latest 5.0-, 7.0- or 8.0-inch colour touchscreen infotainment HMI (human-machine interface). The new HMI systems provide smartphone-style touchscreen control over the audio-visual navigation system, and is available with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ for full smartphone integration. A new USB port has been added to the rear of the cabin, allowing back-seat passengers to charge mobile devices, and drivers can benefit from new rain-sensing windscreen wipers. In models equipped with 7DCT, a new Drive Mode Selector provides varying levels of steering assistance depending on driver preference. The Soul adopts Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), for better all-round visibility and safety.

The upgraded Soul is now available to order worldwide.

Kia launches new 204 ps Soul T-GDI

Alongside the updates to the Soul Range, Kia has launched a powerful new Soul T-GDI variant, with a 204 ps 1.6-litre T-GDI (turbo gasoline direct injection) engine – making it the most powerful Soul ever engineered by the Korean brand.

With the new T-GDI engine, the car will accelerate from 0-to-100 kph in 7.8 seconds, on to a top speed of 200kph. The engine transmits its power to the front wheels through Kia’s advanced new seven-speed double-clutch transmission (7DCT), only available on the T-GDI model, providing instant gear changes and decisive acceleration at all speeds.

The Soul T-GDI features a unique new design, with bolder front bumper and air intake grille design, twin exhaust pipes at the rear, wider side sills and its own 10-spoke 18-inch aluminium alloy wheel design. The model features the T-GDI engine badge on the tailgate, as well as a unique red Soul model logo and red highlights to the front bumper and side sills.

The T-GDI model features its own distinctive cabin colour scheme, with black cloth and leather upholstery paired with orange stitching, a D-shaped steering wheel and orange highlights throughout the cabin. The Soul T-GDI is now available to order worldwide.

Enhanced design and technology for 2017 Kia Carens

Kia has announced details of a range of upgrades to the Carens MPV, to refresh the appearance and functionality of the Carens, improve in-cabin ambience, and update the safety and connectivity features on offer to buyers.

Kia’s designers have introduced a series of changes to the upgraded Carens, including revised front and rear bumpers, new rear light signature, and an updated ‘tiger-nose’ grille. Buyers can specify a new exterior paint colour, Mysterious Blue, as well as three new designs for 16-, 17- and 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels. Inside, the Carens’ seven-seat cabin adopts new seat upholstery and new metallic and gloss-black accents for a more high-quality interior environment.

The latest version of the Carens is available with Kia’s 7.0- or 8.0-inch touchscreen HMI (human-machine interface) with navigation, as well asApple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ for full smartphone integration. The Carens adopts a pair of new DRiVE WISE advanced driver assistance systems: Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert; and a Speed Limit Information Function. Buyers can also specify a new JBL®Premium Sound system for greater audio quality throughout the cabin.




Kia Rio gallery: 30 photos >>


Text and photos: Kia



Comments
INSTAGRAM
Related news
Sep 15, 2015

High-powered Kia Optima GT in development for Europe

Sep 14, 2011

Frankfurt 2011: The Kia GT concept

Apr 01, 2008

Kia KEE_wii concept: first steering wheel free car

Mar 20, 2008

New York 2008: Kia debuts KOUP Concept

Jan 16, 2008

NAIAS 2008: Kia Borrego



More news from category: Kia >>
Related wallpaper
New wallpapers
M&D Exclusive Cardesign Audi S7 MD700
M&D Exclusive Cardesign Audi S7 MD700
11 photos
Skoda Octavia vRS
Skoda Octavia vRS
3 photos
Volkswagen Polo Match Editiion
Volkswagen Polo Match Editiion
2 photos
BMW M550i xDrive
BMW M550i xDrive
28 photos
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition
5 photos
Carlsson CC63S
Carlsson CC63S
14 photos
Ferrari J50
Ferrari J50
5 photos
Ford Fiesta
Ford Fiesta
4 photos
Recent news
Dec 28, 2016
M&D tunes Audi S7
Dec 20, 2016
Skoda presented Octavia vRS
Dec 19, 2016
Volkswagen unveiled Polo Match Edition
Dec 18, 2016
The new BMW M550i xDrive. New BMW M Performance Automobile sets the pace in its segment.
Dec 17, 2016
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition will be showed at Detroit 2017
Dec 15, 2016
Carlsson tunes CC63S
Dec 13, 2016
Ferrari revealed new J50
Dec 08, 2016
Carlsson presented refined S-Class Convertible "Diospyros"
Dec 06, 2016
Ferrari unveiled the 488 Challenge at the Worlds Finals in Daytona
Dec 01, 2016
Ford revealed new generation of Fiesta
Nov 30, 2016
Novitec tunes McLaren 570S
Nov 22, 2016
JE DESIGN presents the first individualised Seat Ateca
Nov 17, 2016
The new Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet unveiled at Automobility LA
Nov 17, 2016
New Mazda CX-5 unveiled in Los Angeles
Nov 16, 2016
Vanquish S takes Aston Martin’s ultimate Super GT to the next level
All news archive >>
Copyright © 2003-2016 tuningnews.net - privacy policy - disclaimer