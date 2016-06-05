home
models
gallery
videos
wallpapers
autoshow
newsletter
tuningnews.net
Subscribe to tuningnews.net RSS-feed
Subscribe on our Instagram
Like it!

Audi RS3 LMS



Audi RS3 LMS
Audi RS3 LMS gallery: 12 photos >>


Audi RS3 LMS
1920x1280		Audi RS3 LMS
1920x1280		Audi RS3 LMS
1920x1280		Audi RS3 LMS
1920x1280


Paris 2016: Racing version of Audi RS3



  • Audi RS 3 LMS new entry-level model for customer sport
  • Touring car for worldwide TCR racing series
  • Managing Director Stephan Winkelmann: “Attractive opportunity to get started in fascinating Audi racing”

With a racing version of the new Audi RS 3 that made its world debut at the Paris Motor Show, Audi Sport customer racing will extend its offering in customer sport starting in the 2017 season. The TCR version of the Audi RS 3 sedan puts customer sport at Audi on an even broader base.

“Audi has been active in motorsport on the highest level for generations,” says Stephan Winkelmann, Managing Director at Audi Sport with responsibility for the Audi R and RS models which Audi sells under the “Audi Sport” label. “With the Audi R8 LMS, Audi Sport customer racing, in a very short time, managed to build a successful customer sport program alongside the factory commitments in the WEC and the DTM. The Audi R8 LMS has since become the market leader in its segment. We have the same plans for the Audi RS 3 LMS, which offers customers an attractive opportunity to get started in fascinating Audi racing.” 

The Audi RS 3 LMS is being developed by Audi Sport customer racing for the TCR category which is still relatively new. In addition to an international TCR series, with some of its races being held as part of the FIA Formula One World Championship supporting program, more and more national racing series for TCR touring cars are being founded. Even major endurance events such as the 24 Hours of Nurburgring are now including TCR classes.

“The TCR market has even larger potential than that of the GT3 category,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. “In 2016, there were ten TCR series with races in 18 countries, and more and more series are being added. With the TCR version of the RS 3 we’re also reaching countries where no GT3 races are held. The costs for a TCR race car are very low. As a result, we’re going to win new customers for Audi Sport as well. In terms of support and parts supply, they’ll benefit from the experiences we’ve been gathering with the Audi R8 LMS since 2009, which our GT3 customers have come to appreciate.” 

The Audi RS 3 LMS accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds and achieves a top speed of about 240 km/h. In TCR trim, the proven four-cylinder two-liter TFSI engine delivers 243 kW (330 hp).

In terms of safety, Audi Sport customer racing is not making any compromises. The extensive safety package includes an FIA-conformant safety fuel tank, a racing safety cell, the PS3 safety seat, FIA safety nets on both sides of the seat and a rescue hatch in the roof like the one used in the Audi R8 LMS.

Audi Sport customer racing will start delivering the first Audi RS 3 LMS cars to customers this December, in time before the seasons of the major TCR racing series open in 2017. The purchase price is 129,000 euros (plus VAT) for the TCR version with a sequential six-speed racing transmission and 99,000 euros (plus VAT) for a club sport version.




Audi RS3 LMS gallery: 12 photos >>


Text and photos: Audi



Comments
INSTAGRAM
Related news
Nov 07, 2016

The new Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet – open to intense driving pleasure

Sep 29, 2016

Paris 2016: Pole position in the compact segment: The Audi RS 3 Sedan

Sep 29, 2016

Paris 2016: Even sportier and more multifaceted: the second generation of the Au

Sep 07, 2016

New versions of Audi A5 and S5 Sportback make their appearances

Jun 05, 2016

Epitomising elegance – the all-new Audi A5 and S5 Coupe



More news from category: Audi >>
Related wallpaper
New wallpapers
M&D Exclusive Cardesign Audi S7 MD700
M&D Exclusive Cardesign Audi S7 MD700
11 photos
Skoda Octavia vRS
Skoda Octavia vRS
3 photos
Volkswagen Polo Match Editiion
Volkswagen Polo Match Editiion
2 photos
BMW M550i xDrive
BMW M550i xDrive
28 photos
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition
5 photos
Carlsson CC63S
Carlsson CC63S
14 photos
Ferrari J50
Ferrari J50
5 photos
Ford Fiesta
Ford Fiesta
4 photos
Recent news
Dec 28, 2016
M&D tunes Audi S7
Dec 20, 2016
Skoda presented Octavia vRS
Dec 19, 2016
Volkswagen unveiled Polo Match Edition
Dec 18, 2016
The new BMW M550i xDrive. New BMW M Performance Automobile sets the pace in its segment.
Dec 17, 2016
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition will be showed at Detroit 2017
Dec 15, 2016
Carlsson tunes CC63S
Dec 13, 2016
Ferrari revealed new J50
Dec 08, 2016
Carlsson presented refined S-Class Convertible "Diospyros"
Dec 06, 2016
Ferrari unveiled the 488 Challenge at the Worlds Finals in Daytona
Dec 01, 2016
Ford revealed new generation of Fiesta
Nov 30, 2016
Novitec tunes McLaren 570S
Nov 22, 2016
JE DESIGN presents the first individualised Seat Ateca
Nov 17, 2016
The new Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet unveiled at Automobility LA
Nov 17, 2016
New Mazda CX-5 unveiled in Los Angeles
Nov 16, 2016
Vanquish S takes Aston Martin’s ultimate Super GT to the next level
All news archive >>
Copyright © 2003-2016 tuningnews.net - privacy policy - disclaimer