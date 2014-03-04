

Paris 2016: Nissan Micra Gen5

Striking design epitomises Nissan’s fresh approach to Micra

Nissan Intelligent Mobility comes to life with advanced technology from higher segments, including Intelligent Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Prevention as part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility

Downsized drivetrains and advanced aerodynamics deliver efficent, agile performance

Distinctive colour options and personalisation programme is available

Nissan’s Micra Gen5, unveiled at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, is a complete redefinition of what Micra means… and is as audacious as it is revolutionary.

Targeted for Europe, the world’s largest hatchback market, the Micra Gen5 is styled to turn heads, with a dramatic body length-defining character line. It is lower, wider and longer than its predecessors and has more interior space. It also has advanced new downsized turbo drivetrains, an agile chassis and a full complement of innovative safety features.

“When the first Micra appeared more than 30 years ago, it marked a revolution in the small hatchback segment and opened a new chapter for Nissan. The fifth generation Micra is just as revolutionary, and will raise expectations for what a hatchback can, and should, deliver to its customers,” said Carlos Ghosn, CEO, Nissan Motor Company, “Following in the wheel tracks of distinctive cars like Qashqai and Juke, the latest Micra reinforces Nissan’s position as a leader in automotive design. It also shows our intent to compete right at the top of Europe’s B-segment market – the largest and most competitive B-segment market in the world.”

Styling

Remaining faithful to the Sway Concept unveiled at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, the Micra Gen5 fully embodies Nissan’s latest design language with signature design cues and emotional body sculpting. Design cues include the distinctive V-motion grille, from where the sharp-edged character line runs through to the rear end, boomerang-shaped lights, and the floating roof - another Nissan design signature - that creates an airy feeling. Other features include rear door handles hidden in the C-pillars and an extended roofline that incorporates a spoiler, benefiting the car’s aerodynamic performance and aesthetics.

The dramatic looks are matched by a selection of 10 sophisticated and vivid exterior colours, including Energy Orange. Additional exterior and interior personalisation options allow for the creation of 125 different variations, enabling owners to stamp their own style on their new Micra.

Much attention has been paid to driver comfort, with a lower driving position for a more secure driving feel. It’s easy for all drivers to achieve the perfect driving position thanks to greater seat adjustment, the fully adjustable steering wheel and the optimal positioning of the pedals and shift lever. The car’s extended width and wheelbase means cabin space is among the best in class. The gliding-wing shaped dashboard gives the cabin a light, sleek and spacious impression.

Technology on board

This Micra Gen5 is the first in Nissan’s B-segment line-up to offer such an extensive set of advanced safety features, available across all grades, bringing Nissan Intelligent Driving to life. Usually found in larger cars, available technologies include Lane Departure Prevention, a segment first. Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian recognition, a first for Nissan vehicles in Europe, as well as Intelligent Around View Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition, High Beam Assist and Blind Spot Warning. Together, these advanced safety features are the building blocks for Autonomous Driving and are an integral part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

An exclusive feature of Micra Gen5 is the all-new six-speaker Bose® Personal® sound system, developed through close collaboration with Nissan. This first-of-its-kind sound system is optimised for the driver, with two Bose UltraNearfield™ speakers, combined with Bose PersonalSpace™ Virtual Audio Technology, built into the driver seat headrest for a remarkably immersive listening experience. Additional passengers benefit from new Bose Super65 speakers in each of the front doors, producing powerful low-note performance, and tweeters in each A-pillar for sonic clarity.

Micra Gen5 comes with a 7-inch full colour central display, providing access to the audio system, satellite navigation, mobile phone, downloadable apps and Siri voice control via Apple CarPlay.

Chassis and drivetrain

Micra Gen5 features include Active Ride Control for enhanced ride comfort, and Active Trace Control for reduced understeer and sharper handling – combining driver enjoyment and reassurance – innovations only available on Nissan’s Qashqai and X-Trail until now. A new brushless electric power steering system – for greater steering feel and response - is also available.

Much attention has been paid to reducing noise in the cabin. Improvements include outstanding noise insulation and optimisation of the car’s aerodynamic performance. Exceptional aero efficiency has been achieved thanks to the combined roof and side spoiler. As a result, the new Micra has achieved a Cd of 0.29 – top level for a hatchback.

Engine efficiency has also been a key objective in the development of the Micra Gen5. At launch, the car will offer the choice of a 0.9-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel, both developing 90hp.The range will be joined soon after by a naturally aspirated 73hp 1.0-litre petrol engine. These engines, together with efficient aerodynamics, mark another step forward in Nissan Intelligent Power.

The Micra Gen5 will revolutionise customer expectations in the B-segment by introducing a unique blend of striking design, new, intuitive technology and confident, agile performance. Its striking design and bold colour options will make it stand out from the crowd, while its interior roominess and advanced features will appeal to buyers looking for more from their B-segment hatchback, or to those downsizing.

The new Nissan Micra will be built in Europe at the Renault plant in Flins, France, as part of the Renault Nissan Alliance. Sales will start in Europe from March 2017.

Text and photos: Nissan