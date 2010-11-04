

Paris 2016: All-new Honda Civic unveiled

The all-new tenth-generation Honda Civic represents a significant step forward for Honda in the C-segment, benefiting from the largest single model development programme in the company’s history. The Civic is a core model for Honda in Europe and has been at the heart of the brand’s sales and manufacturing heritage in the region. For many European customers the Civic is synonymous with the Honda brand and the development team targeted a dynamic rejuvenation of Civic. This aim demanded new thinking and new approaches to body construction, vehicle aerodynamics and chassis design.

Building on its 40-year heritage, the car stays true to the original Civic concept of “a car for all people, a car for the world." It is a marriage of distinctive design, sporty styling and versatile practicality – with a renewed focus on rewarding driving dynamics.

Distinctive exterior design

The purposeful silhouette makes a confident statement about the Civic’s sporty character. Wider, longer, and lower than any of its predecessors, the all-new Civic has short overhangs and taut lines that reference the high levels of aerodynamic efficiency. A sharp and aggressive ‘face’, pronounced wheel-arches and sculpted front and rear intakes hint at the Civic’s sporting character.

All-new platform

The all-new Civic has been engineered from the ground up to fulfil the promise of agile and rewarding dynamics. A lightweight, highly rigid bodyshell – the product of innovative new engineering and construction techniques – complements the lower centre of gravity and a sophisticated new suspension system in contributing directly to an engaging and fun driving experience.

Refined interior with next generation infotainment

The entirely new interior features a simple, uncluttered layout, new technologies, exceptional refinement and high-grade materials with a lower seating position to give the driver a greater feeling of connection with the car. The second-generation of Honda’s infotainment and connectivity system – Connect – incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

All-new VTEC TURBO gasoline engines

The all-new Civic debuts two all-new VTEC TURBO gasoline engines that have been developed specifically to deliver a powerful, engaging and efficient driving experience.

Honda Sensing as standard

The Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies specified across the range ensures the car is among the very safest in its class.

Sporty, fresh and distinctive exterior design

The new Civic hatchback features a sleek and swept back silhouette and articulates a fresh and distinctive new Honda design direction that conveys a strong and sporty character. The sharp lines are complemented by the most comprehensive aerodynamic packaging in the compact segment, including complete underbody panelling.

The athletic look starts with low and wide proportions which reflect an increased footprint. The hatchback is 30 mm wider and 130 mm longer than the previous-generation five-door Civic. The car is 20 mm lower than its forebear, creating a sleek roofline. These generous dimensions underpin the distinctive design and sporty styling, while also facilitating rewarding dynamics and increased interior space.

New larger and wider wheels and tyres further emphasise the wide stance, while the long wheelbase, short overhangs and sweeping cabin area further add to the dynamic feel of the exterior.

Sporty and sophisticated design details include a short front overhang with distinctive air intakes for a sporty, purposeful stature. The result is a sharp and aggressive contemporary interpretation of Honda’s family ‘face’, incorporating signature Honda front headlight clusters.

Depending on the model grade, the thin, high-tech front lamp clusters feature either sharp high-tech LED headlights or projector halogen bulbs. All models feature LED daytime running lights that illuminate a hockey-stick shaped strip at the outer edge of the cluster.

The sleek and swept-back body contour lines continue along the flanks of the car, with a swage line which bisects front and rear door handles before culminating in the distinctive C-shaped LED rear lights.

The rear bumper’s sharp creases and sculpted air outlets complete a dramatic and sporty look.

The overall effect is sleek, sophisticated dynamism with distinctive and thoroughly modern Civic exterior design.

Newly engineered from the ground up, the all-new platform was developed for an engaging and dynamic driving experience

Recognising that customers in the all-new Civic’s target global markets now expect superior standards of quality, refinement and dynamic performance, the Civic development was Honda’s biggest ever single model engineering programme.

The objective was to regain the essence of Civic as a car with a distinctive sporty driving character. From the earliest stage of platform development, the engineering team benchmarked the world’s best compact-class cars, including those from leading premium brands. This evaluation process ultimately served to define the new Civic’s targets in ride, handling, steering and NVH, as well as interior quality and overall refinement.

Despite the ambitious engineering programme, the new Civic still meets the requirements of “a car for all people, a car for the world” by retaining its position as an affordable compact car in terms of cost, fuel efficiency and manufacturability. As such, the development process demanded new thinking and new approaches to body construction, aerodynamics, powertrain and chassis design.

Advanced new unibody platform

The new platform’s design, the selection of materials, the engineering process, and innovative manufacturing techniques have been key to creating a lighter, significantly more rigid structure. It is 16 kg lighter than that of the previous generation Civic, while exhibiting 52 percent greater torsional stiffness.

Significant platform design features include front and rear bulkhead ‘rings’ that encircle the entire interior cabin space. Further platform rigidity is provided by a low-sensitivity front-floor structure, including cross braces in front of the engine bay and between the bases of the A- and B-pillars.

Further innovation is employed in the body’s assembly process, which involves an innovative high-efficiency joining technique. The entire inner frame is assembled first, followed by the outer frame, and then the joints. This defies the conventional method of body frame assembly, which sees the outer frame assembled first, followed by inner assembly and the joints. This new production technology contributes greatly to the overall stiffness of the body.

Short-pitch welding places spot welds 20 mm apart in critical areas of the unibody, compared to traditional spacing of between 40 mm and 45 mm. This further contributes to increased stiffness and durability.

These design, engineering and manufacturing innovations result in a 19 percent increase in the body's global bending rigidity compared to the previous generation Civic, and a 23 percent increase in torsional rigidity. This in turn provides a greater opportunity to tune the suspension for superior ride and handling performance.

The most agile and dynamically proficient Civic ever

The advanced platform provides an optimised foundation for significantly improved chassis dynamics. The design team set themselves the target of achieving class-best handling and ride comfort.

All-new suspension, a lower centre of gravity and a boost in body rigidity help give this latest generation Civic engaging driving characteristics. Ride comfort is exemplary as a result of exhaustive development and a focus on compliance-boosting techniques and technologies.

The Civic’s fuel tank has been relocated and the car’s floor is lower than that of the outgoing model. Combined with the revisions to the chassis and suspension, the all-new model’s centre of gravity is 14 mm lower. These changes also allow the driving position to be set nearer to the road, with a hip point 35mm lower, giving a more sporty feel.

At the front, lower-arm-type front MacPherson strut suspension provides high lateral rigidity for linear handling, and low longitudinal rigidity for optimised ride compliance.

At the rear, an all-new multi-link suspension set-up and new rigid subframe deliver high stability for superior ride comfort and linear handling.

Great attention was paid to the specific position of the suspension mounts to ensure optimal stiffness to enhance the suspension’s performance. Hydraulic fluid-filled compliance bushings at the front and rear result in superior ride isolation, as well as chassis vibration control. Furthermore, the new subframes at the front and the rear are specifically laid out so that cornering forces are transmitted more directly through the suspension to the subframes.

On higher grades, a 4 point adaptive damper system allows the driver to tailor ride to conditions. This is a first application of this technology on a C-segment Honda vehicle.

All-new 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre VTEC TURBO gasoline engines deliver dynamic performance with class-leading output

The all-new Civic hatchback is the first model in Europe to offer Honda’s 1.0 litre three-cylinder and 1.5 litre four-cylinder gasoline turbocharged engines. Honda’s engineering heritage encompasses some of the most celebrated high performing engines in the industry, and the new VTEC TURBO units are designed first and foremost to offer dynamic performance to support the all-new Civic’s soulful, sporty character. Nevertheless, these engines also achieve highly competitive fuel economy and efficiency. Both engines will be available with either a newly-designed six-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic.

The three-cylinder 1.0 litre VTEC TURBO gasoline unit delivers a significant improvement in everyday driveability, thanks to greater torque at low and mid-range engine speeds. Maximum torque of 200 Nm with the six-speed manual is available at 2,250 rpm, and 180 Nm with the CVT is available between 1,700 rpm and 4,500 rpm. Maximum power is 129 PS (95 kW) at 5,500 rpm.

The larger four-cylinder 1.5-litre VTEC TURBO gasoline engine provides substantially greater performance – in power and torque – over the previous Civic’s 1.8-litre VTEC. Maximum power is 182 PS (134 kW) at 5,500rpm (at 6,000 rpm with CVT). With the six-speed manual, 240 Nm maximum torque is delivered between 1,900 rpm and 5,500 rpm. With the CVT, 220 Nm is delivered between 1,700 rpm and 6,000 rpm.

Class-leading interior space with improved usability

The all-new Civic is set to continue the model’s reputation for providing class-leading practicality and unrivalled passenger and cargo space. High quality materials, a simple and sophisticated design theme, and new digital instrument binnacle display provide a fresh, premium interior ambience.

More spacious passenger cabin

Aided in part by a longer, wider platform and 30 mm longer wheelbase, occupants benefit from greater visibility and more space in which to enjoy the premium fit and finish.

The driving position is 35 mm lower than in the previous generation Civic to create a more secure, enveloped feeling for the driver and front passenger. A more compact dashboard upper surface means it sits 65mm lower, resulting in improved forward and downward visibility – the eyeline angle to road increases to 7.60 degrees (compared to 6.56 degrees for previous generation Civic), while thin A-pillars (18mm narrower) reduce the obstructed forward view by 11.6 percent, providing a class-leading 84.3 degrees of forward visibility. This also creates an open and airy feel to the cabin.

Ergonomically-optimised front seats are designed to provide high levels of comfort, with the driver’s seat featuring an adjustable thigh support with 14 steps of adjustment to ensure the optimal seating position. The front seats have 10 mm greater fore / aft slide range, and 10 mm greater height range adjustment than the previous Civic.

Front shoulder room has been increased by 10mm, and space between the front seats has increased by 15 mm. Rear seat shoulder room in the hatchback is up by 20mm, while passengers in the back will also enjoy 95 mm more legroom, as well as 45 mm more knee room. Comfort for outboard occupants in the rear is improved by adjustable seat base cushions, and ingress and egress for all passengers is now easier than ever.

A light, airy feeling is further accomplished with the large tilt-and-slide panoramic sunroof (available on higher grade models).

Class-leading boot space and versatility

Boot space remains class-leading in terms of volume (478 litres), whilst ease of access and versatility has been further improved. The rear seats split / fold 60:40, low sill height and wide boot opening (1,120 mm) combine with the flat boot floor to make the loading of heavy, wide and long items easy. A hidden underfloor compartment offers a secure additional storage area (excludes Sport models).

Premium interior design and quality

The all-new interior is designed to offer the most comfortable and sophisticated cabin in the compact class and gives the all-new Civic a thoroughly modern, sleek and simple aesthetic to complement the sharply sculpted exterior. This is achieved with horizontal lines that accentuate the feeling of width and length, and therefore spaciousness.

A sophisticated, premium ambience is augmented by cabin trim finished in high-quality materials, including a one-piece soft-touch instrument panel with moulded stitching and premium seat fabrics.

‘Technology centre’ console

The centre console features a piano-black finish, and was designed to follow a ‘technology centre’ theme.

The lower part in front of the gear lever is configured as a two-tier storage tray, specifically with the management of personal electronic devices in mind. The front tray provides at-a-glance and grab-and-go access to devices, with an integrated wireless smartphone charging pad available on some grades. A hole through the centre console means that cables can be passed from the second tier tray to the front tray, helping to keep cable connectivity and device charging and connectivity neat and tidy. LED lighting aids visibility for the two-tier tray layout at night.

Above the storage tray, a contrasting silver panel presents the simple, uncluttered ventilation controls, while overhead LED lighting adds to the premium ambience.

At the top of the centre console sits the seven-inch Honda Connect colour touchscreen display (please see next section). As well as being a touch-control device for the infotainment and climate control functions, the display integrates with a reversing camera on top grades.

In front of the driver, a completely new instrument display layout provides vivid clarity and highly intuitive usability. A new seven-inch colour TFT-LCD Driver Information Interface (DII) display makes up the largest central section of the all-new reconfigured instrument binnacle. It includes a large digital tachometer and speedometer readout. Integrated into the DII display is a large area in which the driver can switch between a variety of infotainment screens, including navigation instructions, SMS and email text display (complemented by voice activated responses), audio track information, smartphone contacts, journey trip information, and smart vehicle maintenance information.

This primary display is flanked by coolant-temperature and fuel-level gauges, again on TFT-LCD displays. All the displays are high contrast, easy-to-read, and contemporary in their typeface. As the driver enters the car, the instrumentation illuminates progressively to give a sophisticated, warm welcome.

Scrolling and selecting the information to display in the DII is performed via thumbpad controls on the left spoke of the steering wheel. It gives the driver the capability to scroll through the DII modes and adjust settings, perform alphabetic searches – of contacts or music tracks, for example – as well as to select the preferred information to display in the instrument binnacle’s DII. Also on the left spoke are the integrated Bluetooth®3 HandsFreeLink® telephone controls. The combination of thumbpad controls and DII display in the driver’s forward line-of-sight helps to minimise distractions for the driver while underway.

Next-generation Honda Connect delivers enhanced, more intuitive connected infotainment

The new Civic is available with the second-generation of Honda’s Connect infotainment and connectivity system, which offers enhanced intuitive operation and full smartphone integration via both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto.

Integration with Apple CarPlay means that Honda Connect can now bring iPhone functionality to the driving experience, delivering the interface through the all-new Civic’s built-in display. Drivers can get directions, make calls, send and receive messages, and listen to music from the touch-screen or by voice using Apple’s Siri commands. The supported apps on CarPlay include Phone, Messages, Maps, Music and other compatible third-party software where specified. CarPlay is compatible with iOS 8.4 or later and iPhone 5 or later.

Android Auto has been designed to give drivers a simple, intuitive way to use Android smartphones through both touch and voice interfaces, minimising the potential for distraction. Android Auto is compatible with Android 5.0 and higher, and the supported features include Google Maps, Google Now, messaging, music and numerous other popular apps, depending on the market.

Honda Connect can be specified with optional Garmin satellite navigation, with pre-loaded maps, photo-real junction views, lane guidance, real-time traffic avoidance, 3D building and terrain views, and Eco Routing. Free map updates will be provided for five years, a benefit unique to Honda.

Options for the available audio configuration vary by grade, from a four-speaker 160 watt output, an eight-speaker 180 watt output, or a premium system with 11 speakers (465 watt).

Standard Honda SENSING across the range makes new Civic one of the safest cars in its class

The all-new Civic has been engineered to achieve industry-leading safety performance. The development team’s success in creating class-leading body rigidity and stiffness, in conjunction with a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety technologies are anticipated to help the all-new Civic earn top ratings in the latest Euro NCAP tests.

In line with Honda’s ‘Safety for Everyone’ philosophy, the same passive and active safety systems are included across all grades of the new Civic.

The Honda SENSING suite of active safety and driver assist technologies will be specified across the new Civic range. Honda SENSING is among the most comprehensive suites of safety technologies in its class. It uses a combination of radar and camera information, plus a host of high-tech sensors to warn and assist the driver in potentially dangerous scenarios.

The Honda SENSING suite of active safety technologies includes:

Collision Mitigation Braking System: helps to bring the car to a stop if the system determines that a collision with a vehicle detected in front is unavoidable.

Lane Departure Warning: will detect if the car is straying out of its current lane without the turn signal being activated.

Road Departure Mitigation: uses data from the windscreen-mounted camera to detect whether the car is veering off the road. It uses the Electric Power Steering to apply subtle corrections to keep the vehicle in its lane, and in certain situations can also apply braking force.

Lane Keeping Assist System: helps to keep the car in the middle of the current lane, by detecting road markings and making small steering adjustments to steer the vehicle within the white lines.

Adaptive Cruise Control: allows the driver to set a desired speed and following distance from a vehicle detected ahead.

Traffic Sign Recognition: detects and automatically recognises road signs and displays the signs on the car’s instrument binnacle’s

Intelligent Speed Assistance: combines the automatic speed limit set by the driver with TSR to automatically adjust the vehicle speed to that indicated by the last road sign

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (i-ACC): Predicts and automatically reacts to other vehicles ‘cutting-in’ on multi-lane highways.

Further safety technologies in the all-new Civic include:

Blind Spot Information: uses radar technology to automatically detect and alert of vehicles in the driver’s blind spot

Cross Traffic Monitor: uses rear side radar sensors to warn the driver of approaching vehicles when reversing

Multi-angle rear view camera: provides the driver with options for complete visibility and therefore peace-of-mind when reversing; a normal 130 degree view, a wide 180 degree view and a top-down view

Also fitted as standard are Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA®) with traction control, which enhances control capability while the vehicle is accelerating, braking, cornering, and Indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) .

Honda of the UK Manufacturing (HUM) – the global production hub for the all-new Civic hatchback

The tenth-generation Civic family benefits from Honda’s largest-ever global development programme for a single model. The car has been designed to exceed European standards and expectations – thereby meeting the needs of all global regions where the Civic will be sold.

The Civic is an important model for Honda in Europe and is a key driver for the company’s sales and manufacturing heritage in the region. The all-new Civic hatchback continues this tradition, and will play a key role in meeting Honda’s volume aspirations for its European business.

Honda’s European production facility, Honda of the UK Manufacturing (HUM), will become the global production hub for the tenth-generation Civic hatchback. Honda has confirmed investment of £200m in new production technologies and processes to prepare for the new model, which will be exported around the world, including the US. The investment is part of a long-term vision for the European plant in Honda’s global operations.

HUM produced its first engine in 1989 and its first car in 1992. HUM is a fully integrated manufacturing facility, carrying out Engine Casting, Engine Assembly, Pressing, Welding, Painting and Frame Assembly all on one site.

Other areas of the site are dedicated to a purpose built test track, dynamic and static test cells, as well as administration and purchasing functions.

Text and photos: Honda