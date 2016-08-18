

Dotz has revealed Revvo Black Edition

Dotz has already been causing quite a stir with its latest >>Revvo<<lution. The ongoing high demand has now prompted Dotz to launch a “black edition” of the exceptional cross-spoke. Due to its eye-catching finish in matt black the alloy rim has all it takes to brave rough winters thanks to the high-quality, innovative SR3 paint technology. The abbreviation stands for “Salt Resistant” while the number refers to the 3-layer process – primer coat, paint coat, finish coat. In combination with the matt black finish, no damage will come to your wheel in this winter’s snow slush, road salt and the like.

Be it for a BMW 1, 3 or 4-Series, Audi S3, A4, A5, Golf GTI or Nippon-Racer – the Dotz Revvo “black edition” in matt black makes for a stylish winter ride, with >>staggered fitment<< available for 20-inch rims as well. We simply can’t ignore the passion for detail in an additional notable feature: the recess in the area of the upper spokes edges that level off non-contact. The markedly concave wheel design has a sporty-delicate touch and meets a decisive factor: weight reduction. That’s right, the revolution’s in the detail.

Facts and Figures: Dotz Revvo black edition

Dimensions: 7.5x17“, 8.0x18“, 8.5x20“, 9.5x20“

Finish: matt black in SR3 paint

Construction: gravity die cast, 5-hole attachment

Load: up to 735 kg

TPMS: 100% fit for TPMS

VTA: available for a number of car models

Warranty: three years

Text and photos: Dotz