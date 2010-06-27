

LUMMA Design’s yellow wide-body X6M

Exclusive body kit for all BMW X6 F16 and F86 models

22-inch CLR Racing wheels

Bespoke interior re-trim on request

LUMMA Design banishes the grey and dreary with its spectacular conversion based on the BMW X6M (F86). This extrovert LUMMA CLR X6 R wide body styling kit further emphasises the masculine contours of BMW’s Sport Activity Vehicle (SAV), giving it real head turning presence.

Completely painted in Fluorescent Yellow (RAL 1026), the pumped up bodywork sits on appropriately sized matt black LUMMA 22-inch wheels that help to give the car its aggressive stance.

Under a lightweight carbon-fibre or GRP bonnet featuring power bulges and cool air vents, the wick is turned up on the already potent 4.4-litre TwinPower Turbo V8, which produces 575hp and 750Nm in standard form. With the LUMMA Design upgrade the X6 M develops 750hp and 980Nm of torque, and is capable of over 300km/h.

In typical LUMMA style the ‘face’ of the CLR X6 R features bigger air intakes and double rows of daytime running lights that use fibre-optic technology. Darkened LED fog lights were created exclusively for the front bumper of this car.

The lower front spoiler with its black protruding centre section takes its design cues from the Cup style spoiler design, while the matt black finish for the front kidney grille, windscreen surrounds and LUMMA Design front wing vents underline the cars sporting theme.

Adding 40mm to each side, the wide wheel arches give the X6 a tougher and more aggressive look, while the repaint in fluorescent yellow ensures that no one can miss it whether it is standing still or on the move. Trim accents along the doors in Anthracite / Matt Black accentuate the lateral lines of the car.

At the rear the LUMMA CLR X6 R features an underbody diffuser that integrates the LUMMA sport exhaust system with its four centrally positioned tailpipes, which feature 100mm outer pipes flanking a pair of 70mm pipes. Each pipe clearly displays a laser-etched the LUMMA logo on its upper surface. The LUMMA rear spoiler lip and the roof spoiler round off the aerodynamic components and give the car a more purposeful rear view.

All these aerodynamic components are “Made in Germany” from OE quality PU RIM and carry full TUV certification, including pedestrian friendly testing. The kit comes complete with type approval documents and installation instructions.

The LUMMA Sport bonnet is the only component that does not carry street legal certification at this time, and so is currently only for export. Available in either carbon-fibre or GRP, this lightweight panel features two air vents to dissipate engine heat faster, and is recommended for cars with tuned engines.

The LUMMA Sport bonnet, rear spoiler lip, roof spoiler and wheels are available separately.

To fill out the bigger wheel arches, LUMMA fitted the Matt Black version of their CLR Racing alloy wheels in 10.0J x 22-inch and 12.0J x 22-inch sizes front and rear respectively. Shod with 295/30ZR22 and 335/25ZR22 tyres, these big wheels have the correct offsets to fit all BMW X6 models without spacers. Helping the aesthetics and handling, the LUMMA sport spring kit takes a 35mm bite out of the cars static ride height.

In the cabin, LUMMA Design offers a wide range of possibilities right up to a complete re-trim along the lines of bespoke haute couture tailoring, as performed on this show car.

Special features include leather black and Alcantara seats with fluorescent yellow highlights and piping, and the LUMMA coat of arms in white stitching on the headrests. The centre console, dashboard and A, B, and C-pillars are also trimmed in Alcantara. All the plastic parts in the cabin have been painted the same shade of fluorescent yellow along with the seatbelts.

Fine leather can also be used to line the cargo area, and protection for the boot floor and the carpets comes in the form of high quality floor and boot mats bearing the LUMMA coat of arms, and edged in leather.

Finishing touches are wood, carbon-fibre or aluminium trim inserts for the doors, dashboard and centre console, aluminium pedals with anti-slip rubber studs, and entrance lights that project the LUMMA logo on the ground at night when you open the doors.

Text and photos: Lumma Design's