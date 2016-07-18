

BMW has unveiled the seventh generation of BMW 5 Series Sedan

The seventh generation of the BMW 5 Series Sedan will cut a sporty, elegant and stylish figure when it hits the roads in markets around the world in February 2017. Further enhanced dynamics, an unbeatable line-up of assistance systems, an unmatched degree of connectivity and a new and innovative operating system are the most important new features.

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan therefore has all the tools it needs to continue the remarkable success recorded by its predecessors; more than 7.6 million BMW 5 Series cars were sold across its first six generations. “The seventh generation of the BMW 5 Series points the way into the future, as we have defined it with our NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy. We see technological leadership, emotionally rich products and digitalisation as essential factors in achieving success. With the expansion of our model portfolio in the large-vehicle classes, we are satisfying the wishes of many customers. I’m in no doubt that the new BMW 5 Series will set new benchmarks technologically, but also have huge emotional appeal. It remains the epitome of the business sedan,” says Harald Kruger, Chairman of the Board of Management at BMW AG.

Superior driving pleasure and unsurpassed aerodynamics.

Rigorous application of the BMW EfficientLightweight lightweight design concept, with increased use of aluminium and high-strength steels, reduces the weight of the 5 Series Sedan by up to 100 kilograms from that of its predecessor. The newly designed chassis, a low centre of gravity, BMW’s hallmark even weight distribution and a lightweight body offering exceptional torsional stiffness combine a wonderfully dynamic driving experience with the long-distance comfort for which the BMW 5 Series is renowned. Various chassis options such as Integral Active Steering, which can now be teamed with xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive, add further talents to a dynamics-focused overall package designed to ensure the BMW 5 Series once again stands at the top of its class. The drag coefficient of the new, 4,935 millimetre-long BMW 5 Series Sedan (Cd = 0.22 at its most efficient) sets the benchmark in its class.

The next step to automated driving.

A wealth of assistance systems are on hand in the new BMW 5 Series to offer the driver unbeatable support – not only at critical moments but also in less demanding situations at the wheel, such as traffic jams, slow-moving traffic and monotonous stretches of motorway. To this end, it is fitted as standard with a stereo camera, which teams up with optional radar and ultrasound sensors to monitor the area around the car. New features in the BMW 5 Series alongside the evasion aid and Crossing traffic warning are the Lane Change Assistant and Lane keeping assistant with active side collision protection. The latter keeps an eye on the lane markings and the area around the car, and actively helps the driver to avoid looming collisions by applying corrective steering inputs.

The BMW 5 Series also takes another step towards automated driving with extended functions for the optional Active Cruise Control (ACC) system and Steering and Lane keeping assistant. These include adoption of speed restrictions, which the optional Intelligent Speed Assist communicates to the cruise control system (the driver can adjust this figure by +/– 15 km/h / 9 mph). From rest to 210 km/h (130 mph), the car can relieve the driver of acceleration, braking and steering duties, as desired. The intelligent Auto Start Stop function now adjusts its responses to the route and traffic conditions and therefore offers even greater driving comfort.

Intuitive usability and extensive comfort.

With even greater user-friendliness as its goal, the new BMW 5 Series is equipped with the latest-generation iDrive system. In top specification, it displays navigation, telephone and entertainment features, plus vehicle functions, on a high-resolution 10.25-inch screen. The system can be operated using the iDrive Controller, by voice command or gestures, or by touching the display controls directly, as the driver wishes. The large, tile-style panels can be arranged as desired and show the content of the underlying menus in constantly updated form. The latest-generation full-colour BMW Head-Up Display has a projection surface that is 70 per cent larger than before and displays traffic signs, telephone listings, radio stations, music tracks, navigation instructions and warnings from the assistance systems.

Maximising the levels of on-board comfort are extended storage options, greater legroom for rear-seat passengers and comfort seats with massage function, not to mention innovative seat operation using touch sensors and four-zone climate control complete with ionisation and discreet air fragrancing. Special Synergy Thermoacoustic Capsule (SYNTAK) engine encapsulation technology, the acoustic glazing for the windscreen and the acoustic headliner bring about another noticeable reduction in noise levels inside the car. All headlight variants specified for the BMW 5 Series Sedan come as standard with LED technology. Available as an option are Adaptive LED Headlights with variable light distribution including adaptive roundabout lights and BMW Selective Beam anti-dazzle high beam with a range of up to 500 metres.

Advanced link-up of man, machine and environment.

The new BMW 5 Series also offers a compelling proposition in terms of connectivity. Extensive BMW ConnectedDrive features are joined by new services which lavish business travellers with extra comfort and save them time. These include the new ParkNow technology for digital parking space reservation and payment, the On-Street Parking Information intelligent parking space search function and the optional Parking Assistant, which detects empty spots and parks the vehicle automatically. Plus, the Microsoft Exchange service now enables Microsoft Office 365 users to sync emails, calendar entries and contacts and edit them inside their car. Meanwhile, the optional Remote Parking system allows the BMW 5 Series Sedan to be manoeuvred into even the tightest parking spaces remotely using the car key. And smartphone integration has been further improved – from Apple CarPlay (which, in a first for a carmaker, has been incorporated fully wirelessly), to inductive phone charging and the WiFi hotspot for up to ten devices.

Personalised content through BMW Connected Onboard.

BMW Connected, the personal digital mobility assistant from BMW, has been available in Europe since July 2016. The next development stage of the system, complete with additional services, is set to be introduced with the new BMW 5 Series. BMW Connected Onboard gives drivers an overview of their mobility-related information. Relevant content such as the upcoming navigation destinations and estimated arrival time recorded in their personal mobility agenda are transferred seamlessly into the car from their smartphone and displayed on the personalised screen. Remote 3D View allows drivers to call up three-dimensional views of the area around their car on their smartphone while on the move. And that means they need never lose sight of their car.

BMW 530i and BMW 540i: the new petrol engines.

All the engines in the 5 Series Sedan line-up belong to the newly developed, modular BMW EfficientDynamics family of power units. BMW TwinPower Turbo technology imbues all the members of the family with outstanding performance combined with exceptional efficiency. Two diesel engines and two petrol variants will be available from launch, working in tandem with either rear-wheel drive or BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive.

The new two-litre four-cylinder in-line engine in the BMW 530i develops peak torque of 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) and maximum output of 185 kW/252 hp. Its fuel consumption in the combined cycle comes in at 5.4 litres/100 km (52.3 mpg imp)*, which means CO2 emissions of 126 g/km – down more than 11 per cent on its predecessor’s figures. The BMW 530i accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

The flagship engine at launch will be the 250 kW/340 hp unit under the bonnet of the new BMW 540i. This three-litre straight-six produces torque of 450 Nm (332 lb-ft). Despite its extra output and sharper dynamic edge, average fuel consumption stands at only 6.5 l/100 km (43.5 mpg imp) and CO2 emissions are kept to just 150 g/km*. In xDrive guise, the BMW 540i powers from 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 4.8 seconds.

BMW 520d and BMW 530d: the new diesel engines.

The four-cylinder diesel engine powering the BMW 520d develops 140 kW/190 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are 4.1 l/100 km (68.9 mpg imp)* and 108 g/km with the manual gearbox specified or 4.0 l/100 km (70.6 mpg imp)* and 107 g/km with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission. The sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds (Steptronic). Top speed is 237 km/h (147 mph).

* Fuel consumption figures were calculated according to the EU test cycle and may vary depending on the tyre format specified. Some figures are provisional.

The new BMW 530d likewise does a nice line in dynamics and efficiency. Producing 195 kW/265 hp and peak torque of 620 Nm (457 lb-ft), the six-cylinder in-line unit is clearly superior to the equivalent model in the outgoing range. And yet the BMW 530d also makes do with average fuel consumption of 4.5 l/100 km (62.8 mpg imp)* and CO2 emissions of 118 g/km – an approximately 13 per cent improvement on its predecessor. The new BMW 530d races from 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.7 seconds, and on to an electronically governed 250 km/h (155 mph).

The CO2 champion, the plug-in hybrid and the eight-cylinder sports star.

Not long after the launch of the new 5 Series Sedan, BMW will be adding another three engine variants to the line-up. The 140 kW/190 hp four-cylinder diesel engine will be presented in its most efficient form in the BMW 520d EfficientDynamics Edition with eight-speed Steptronic. Its CO2 emissions of just 102 g/km are the lowest in the sedan’s class (average fuel consumption: 3.9 l/100 km [72.4 mpg imp]*).

Also to come in March 2017 is a BMW 5 Series Sedan with plug-in hybrid drive system, in the form of the BMW 530e iPerformance. The combination of the BMW eDrive electric drive concept and a four-cylinder petrol engine produces extremely low CO2 emissions of just 46 g/km (2.0 l/100 km)*. System output is 185 kW/252 hp.

In March 2017 the BMW M550i xDrive will take over as the sporting highlight of the new BMW 5 Series range, for the time being at least. Its V8 engine – developing 340 kW/462 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque – impresses not only with its remarkable performance but also when it comes to efficiency (fuel consumption, combined: 8.9 l/100 km [31.7 mpg imp], CO2 emissions 204 g/km*). The BMW M550i xDrive dispatches the 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 4.0 seconds.

Text and photos: BMW