BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition marking Marco Wittmann’s 2016 DTM championship title.

Two years after winning his first championship title, BMW Motorsport Works Driver Marco Wittmann (DE) has once again secured the DTM driver’s title in the 2016 season finale at the Hockenheimring. To honour this success, BMW M is launching the BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition (combined fuel consumption: 8.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 199 g/km)*. Compared to the series production BMW M4, the edition model, which is limited worldwide to 200 units, delivers a power output that has been increased by 51 kW/69 hp to 368 kW/500 hp and a maximum torque of 600 Nm, an increase of 50 Nm. Top-class motor racing technology for drive and suspension as well as a specific design following that of DTM racing cars built by BMW Motorsport render the BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition a high-performance coupe with a focus on racetrack deployment and an exceptional collector’s item.

“Congratulations to Marco Wittmann, his team RMG and the entire crew from BMW Motorsport,” says Frank van Meel, President of BMW M GmbH. “We have the pleasure of honouring Marco’s performance by producing a BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition in 2016 to mark his winning the DTM driver’s title. Never before has one of our edition models been so closely linked to motor racing.”

In terms of driving performance, the BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition impresses with outstanding figures. It completes the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, for example; top speed is limited to 305 km/h. This remarkable performance is not least possible through innovative water injection technology featured in the straight six-cylinder power unit already known from the BMW M4 GTS. Cooling of the combustion chambers made possible by this technology significantly raises the engine’s thermally-related performance limits, as the 16 percent increase in power output vs. the production model proves.

Distinctive exterior design inspired by DTM racing cars.

The BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition 2016 is exclusively available in Alpine White. Design and shaping of the additional foiling is reminiscent of the look of DTM racing cars produced by BMW Motorsport, thus making the edition model’s close ties with the brand’s successes in probably the world’s most popular international touring car series evident at first glance. Moreover, various aerodynamics components finished in visible carbon give the car that distinctive racing car look. These include the front splitter, the aero flicks positioned in front of the front wheel arches, exterior mirror caps, side skirt attachments, a rear diffuser as well as the large rear wing firmly mounted on the boot lid.

Pure motor sports atmosphere in a classy, reduced interior.

Inside the two-seater BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition 2016, both driver and co-driver sit in M Carbon bucket seats covered in exclusive Alcantara/Leather Merino. Furthermore, the entire interior is lined with exceptionally high-quality covering material Alcantara, also used on the M Sports steering wheel sporting a grey “12 o’clock” marker. Behind the front bucket seats of the BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition, a white rollover bar replaces the rear seat system.

In terms of comfort and safety, the edition model is by no means sparsely equipped. Features include the BMW navigation system Professional, air conditioning, adaptive LED headlights with BMW Selective Beam (glare-free high beam assistant), OLED taillights, Park Distance Control (PDC) at the front and rear as well as automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors.

Extensive measures to enhance driving dynamics.

Compared to the production version of the BMW M4, the DTM Champion Edition impresses not only with enhanced performance, but also with further optimized dynamic handling qualities. This is also the result of even more consistent implementation of the lightweight construction concept. In addition to other components, the bonnet, roof, instrument panel support and rear diffuser are made from carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP). The end silencer of the double-flow sports exhaust system featuring two pairs of tailpipes is made of exceptionally lightweight titanium.

Optimal contact with the road is ensured by Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 high-performance tyres size 265/35 R19 at the front and 285/30 R20 at the rear designed specifically for use on the racetrack and mounted on light alloys boasting a star spoke design 666 M in Orbit Grey matt. M carbon-ceramic brakes guarantee fade-free braking even in tough racing conditions. The individually adjustable 3-way coilover suspension is mechanically adjustable both for rebound and damping, thus allowing the car’s handling characteristics to be adapted according to personal taste.

The BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition 2016 is limited to 200 worldwide and available with immediate effect at a price of 148,500 Euros (Germany).

Text and photos: BMW