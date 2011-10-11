home
JE Design Octavia RS230
JE Design customises the Skoda Octavia RS230



  • Performance Injection for the fastest Octavia ever
  • Sound flap exhaust system ensures more aural inspiration
  • Body styling kit for RS Saloon and Estate

JE DESIGN breaks new ground yet again! Leading specialists in tuning VAG group vehicles, Jochen Eckelt and his team proudly launch their Skoda personalisation programme with their take on the Czech manufacturers most powerful production car ever, the Octavia RS230.

Out of the box, the RS230’s 2.0 TFSI engine produces 230hp (169 kW) and 350Nm of torque, which translates into a fairly rapid 6.8 sec 0-100km/h sprint and a 250km/h top speed.

However, Jochen Eckelt considered this to be just the starting point. Using their extensive knowledge of VW’s robust turbocharged four-cylinder VW, the JE DESIGN engineers mapped their Chiptuning module to extract 300hp (221kW) and 430Nm of torque.

Thus modified, the JE DESIGN RS230 now eats up the 0-100km/h sprint in 6.6 seconds, while top speed is raised to 258km/h. This 2,099 euro engine upgrade includes a two-year engine and drivetrain warranty.

A sportier soundtrack at the touch of a button is a key feature of JE DESIGN’s high quality stainless steel sound flap sports exhaust, which carries full EC type approval. Electronically linked to the Eco, Normal and Sport Driving Profiles, the flap system function is controlled via the cockpit Touchscreen-Monitor.

In Eco and Normal modes the flap stays shut and the sports exhaust emits a subtle, sporting purr. However, in Sport mode with the flap open the extra gas volume and velocity produces a full and sonorous soundtrack designed to put a big grin on the drivers’ face. Costing 2,499 euro, this sports exhaust fits to the original tailpipes.

To turn their Octavia into a real head turner, JE DESIGN further accentuates the sporty styling cues of the factory car. Starting at the nose, headlamp eyebrows and a deeper front spoiler give the car a more purposeful visage, and help to reduce lift over the front axle. Trim strips for the four doors emphasise the cars length, while a roof spoiler adds to the sporty look and helps to clean up departing airflow.

Flanked by the two big exhaust outlets, a rear under-bumper diffuser with vertical fins adds the finishing touch to the Octavia’s business end. Made from the same OE grade plastics as the rest of the styling kit, this diffuser costs 179 euro.

Priced at 446 euro, the JE DESIGN body styling kit is normally shipped in a Black Metallic finish. However, all the body styling components can be colour-coded to the cars paintwork at extra cost.

From a practical point-of-view, the bumper protection strips (from 65 euro) are a useful add-on for any Octavia owner. Available in silver and black metallic, these JE DESIGN parts are available for both the Skoda Octavia RS Estate (220hp / 162 kW) and Saloon.

The chassis upgrades start at 190 euro with a set of 35mm lower sport springs calibrated to work with the OE dampers. Hard-core drivers have a choice of KW coilover spring and damper kits all featuring adjustable ride height and independently variable bounce and rebound control. Depending on the version, these suspension kits offer ride height lowering of up to 65mm, with prices starting at 1,079 euros plus fitting and geometry set-up.

To fill out the wheel arches and give the car an even better stance JE DESIGN offers its 8.5J x 20-inch Twin Five Spoke alloy wheels in black gloss polished edge velvet finish, shod with 235/30ZR20 Continental SportContact 6 tyres for 2,140 euro a set. Just the wheels alone are priced at 311 euro each, while smaller 8.0J x 18 and 8.0J x 19-inch sizes are also available.




Text and photos: JE Design



