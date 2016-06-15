

Major revision for Skoda’s best-selling model, the Octavia

New design treatment to the front and rear

Available with the latest full-LED headlight technology

Latest generation infotainment systems with displays in glass design

SKODA Connect provides versatile networking with mobile online services

Driver assistance systems with technologies

Two TSI and Two TDI engines available from launch in the UK

SKODA has made major revisions to its best-selling model, the OCTAVIA. Available internationally at the end of the year, early 2017 in the UK, the model features a newly designed front and rear section, state-of-the-art driver assistance systems, infotainment and connectivity, as well as additional new equipment which further enhance the OCTAVIA’s appeal. The compact model is available in Hatch and Estate form.

“The SKODA OCTAVIA has always been in a class of its own in the compact segment,” says SKODA CEO Bernhard Maier. “As the 'heart of the brand', the Octavia has decisively shaped SKODA’s outstanding development from the very start, and has made the company what it is today: an internationally successful automotive manufacturer with a presence in more than 100 markets worldwide. With the now extensively revised SKODA OCTAVIA, we are keen to continue this development sustainably.”

The SKODA OCTAVIA is the Czech automaker’s best-selling model. At the upper end of its segment, SKODA’s bestseller has set new standards in terms of space, functionality, safety and comfort technology, design and value for money. In the 20 years since the 1996 reintroduction of the SKODA OCTAVIA, five million customers from all over the world have opted for an OCTAVIA. With the extensively revised version of the SKODA OCTAVIA, the brand plans to continue the success story of its predecessors and to further strengthen SKODA’s position in the international markets.

The lines of the new SKODA OCTAVIA have been further streamlined, especially at the front. The two adjacent headlights form the dual face with a crystalline look and feature full-LED technology. The brand logo has gained even more presence, with the front of the car featuring a more powerful and wider appearance.

The space available in the revised SKODA OCTAVIA remains one of the largest in its class. Both the saloon and estate offer 1782 millimetres of interior space and 73 millimetres of legroom in the rear. Their luggage compartments measure 590 and 610 litres, respectively; with folded rear seat backrests up to 1580 and 1740 litres respectively. There is an optional electric tailgate available for OCTAVIA Estate.

The revision has brought new infotainment systems to the SKODA OCTAVIA. All three systems – Bolero, Amundsen and Columbus – now have capacitive displays in glass design that respond to light touch. The Columbus now features a full 9.2-inch display; the top system has a WLAN hotspot and, if desired, a SIM card module with an LTE speed for an ultra-fast connection to the Internet.

The revised SKODA OCTAVIA also offers state-of-the-art solutions for connectivity. SKODA Connect is divided into Infotainment Online and CareConnect. CareConnect is available in all equipment variants of the revised SKODA OCTAVIA.

The revised SKODA OCTAVIA is also moving ahead with assistance systems. If the OCTAVIA is used as a towing vehicle, the trailer assistant will take over the steering when the vehicle is slowly reversing. Predictive pedestrian protection complements Front Assist. In addition, the parking assistant has been further optimised. Thanks to the rear radar, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Traffic Alert ensure safe lane changes and also help while reversing out of a parking space. The rear-view camera displays the car’s immediate surroundings via the on-board monitor.

New features have been added to the SKODA OCTAVIA’s numerous ‘Simply Clever’ solutions: a customisable key, allowing multiple users to save their own vehicle settings, as well as a heated steering wheel, bottle holders which facilitate the opening of bottles, and the estate version features a removable torch in the boot.

The two TSI and two TDI engines available from launch in the UK are: 1.0 TSI 115PS, 1.4 TSI 150PS, 1.6 TDI 115PS and 2.0 TDI 150PS. For almost all engines in the revised SKODA OCTAVIA, a DSG transmission with six or seven gears is available in addition to manual transmission.

A highlight in the chassis is the optional Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), which enables the driver to regulate the steering and damping characteristics in the Comfort, Normal and Sport modes. The light alloy wheels range from 16 to 18 inches and come in numerous new designs.

The revised SKODA OCTAVIA saloon and estate version will be available in the first markets from the end of the year. Deliveries will begin in early 2017.

Text and photos: Skoda