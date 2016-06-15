home
models
gallery
videos
wallpapers
autoshow
newsletter
tuningnews.net
Subscribe to tuningnews.net RSS-feed
Subscribe on our Instagram
Like it!

Skoda Octavia


Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia gallery: 5 photos >>


Skoda Octavia
1964x1200		Skoda Octavia
1920x1444		Skoda Octavia
1920x1439		Skoda Octavia
1920x1280


Major revision for Skoda’s best-selling model, the Octavia



  • New design treatment to the front and rear
  • Available with the latest full-LED headlight technology
  • Latest generation infotainment systems with displays in glass design
  • SKODA Connect provides versatile networking with mobile online services
  • Driver assistance systems with technologies
  • Two TSI and Two TDI engines available from launch in the UK

SKODA has made major revisions to its best-selling model, the OCTAVIA. Available internationally at the end of the year, early 2017 in the UK, the model features a newly designed front and rear section, state-of-the-art driver assistance systems, infotainment and connectivity, as well as additional new equipment which further enhance the OCTAVIA’s appeal. The compact model is available in Hatch and Estate form.

“The SKODA OCTAVIA has always been in a class of its own in the compact segment,” says SKODA CEO Bernhard Maier. “As the 'heart of the brand', the Octavia has decisively shaped SKODA’s outstanding development from the very start, and has made the company what it is today: an internationally successful automotive manufacturer with a presence in more than 100 markets worldwide. With the now extensively revised SKODA OCTAVIA, we are keen to continue this development sustainably.”

The SKODA OCTAVIA is the Czech automaker’s best-selling model. At the upper end of its segment, SKODA’s bestseller has set new standards in terms of space, functionality, safety and comfort technology, design and value for money. In the 20 years since the 1996 reintroduction of the SKODA OCTAVIA, five million customers from all over the world have opted for an OCTAVIA. With the extensively revised version of the SKODA OCTAVIA, the brand plans to continue the success story of its predecessors and to further strengthen SKODA’s position in the international markets.

The lines of the new SKODA OCTAVIA have been further streamlined, especially at the front. The two adjacent headlights form the dual face with a crystalline look and feature full-LED technology. The brand logo has gained even more presence, with the front of the car featuring a more powerful and wider appearance.

The space available in the revised SKODA OCTAVIA remains one of the largest in its class. Both the saloon and estate offer 1782 millimetres of interior space and 73 millimetres of legroom in the rear. Their luggage compartments measure 590 and 610 litres, respectively; with folded rear seat backrests up to 1580 and 1740 litres respectively. There is an optional electric tailgate available for OCTAVIA Estate.

The revision has brought new infotainment systems to the SKODA OCTAVIA. All three systems – Bolero, Amundsen and Columbus – now have capacitive displays in glass design that respond to light touch. The Columbus now features a full 9.2-inch display; the top system has a WLAN hotspot and, if desired, a SIM card module with an LTE speed for an ultra-fast connection to the Internet.

The revised SKODA OCTAVIA also offers state-of-the-art solutions for connectivity. SKODA Connect is divided into Infotainment Online and CareConnect. CareConnect is available in all equipment variants of the revised SKODA OCTAVIA.

The revised SKODA OCTAVIA is also moving ahead with assistance systems. If the OCTAVIA is used as a towing vehicle, the trailer assistant will take over the steering when the vehicle is slowly reversing. Predictive pedestrian protection complements Front Assist. In addition, the parking assistant has been further optimised. Thanks to the rear radar, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Traffic Alert ensure safe lane changes and also help while reversing out of a parking space. The rear-view camera displays the car’s immediate surroundings via the on-board monitor.

New features have been added to the SKODA OCTAVIA’s numerous ‘Simply Clever’ solutions: a customisable key, allowing multiple users to save their own vehicle settings, as well as a heated steering wheel, bottle holders which facilitate the opening of bottles, and the estate version features a removable torch in the boot.

The two TSI and two TDI engines available from launch in the UK are: 1.0 TSI 115PS, 1.4 TSI 150PS, 1.6 TDI 115PS and 2.0 TDI 150PS. For almost all engines in the revised SKODA OCTAVIA, a DSG transmission with six or seven gears is available in addition to manual transmission.

A highlight in the chassis is the optional Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), which enables the driver to regulate the steering and damping characteristics in the Comfort, Normal and Sport modes. The light alloy wheels range from 16 to 18 inches and come in numerous new designs.

The revised SKODA OCTAVIA saloon and estate version will be available in the first markets from the end of the year. Deliveries will begin in early 2017.




Skoda Octavia gallery: 5 photos >>


Text and photos: Skoda



Comments
INSTAGRAM
Related news
Dec 20, 2016

Skoda presented Octavia vRS

Sep 02, 2016

The new Kodiaq - Skoda’s first large SUV

Sep 02, 2016

The new Kodiaq - Skoda’s first large SUV

Sep 02, 2016

The new Kodiaq - Skoda’s first large SUV

Jun 15, 2016

Functionality at its most attractive: the new Skoda Kodiaq



More news from category: Skoda >>
Related wallpaper
New wallpapers
M&D Exclusive Cardesign Audi S7 MD700
M&D Exclusive Cardesign Audi S7 MD700
11 photos
Skoda Octavia vRS
Skoda Octavia vRS
3 photos
Volkswagen Polo Match Editiion
Volkswagen Polo Match Editiion
2 photos
BMW M550i xDrive
BMW M550i xDrive
28 photos
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition
5 photos
Carlsson CC63S
Carlsson CC63S
14 photos
Ferrari J50
Ferrari J50
5 photos
Ford Fiesta
Ford Fiesta
4 photos
Recent news
Dec 28, 2016
M&D tunes Audi S7
Dec 20, 2016
Skoda presented Octavia vRS
Dec 19, 2016
Volkswagen unveiled Polo Match Edition
Dec 18, 2016
The new BMW M550i xDrive. New BMW M Performance Automobile sets the pace in its segment.
Dec 17, 2016
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition will be showed at Detroit 2017
Dec 15, 2016
Carlsson tunes CC63S
Dec 13, 2016
Ferrari revealed new J50
Dec 08, 2016
Carlsson presented refined S-Class Convertible "Diospyros"
Dec 06, 2016
Ferrari unveiled the 488 Challenge at the Worlds Finals in Daytona
Dec 01, 2016
Ford revealed new generation of Fiesta
Nov 30, 2016
Novitec tunes McLaren 570S
Nov 22, 2016
JE DESIGN presents the first individualised Seat Ateca
Nov 17, 2016
The new Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet unveiled at Automobility LA
Nov 17, 2016
New Mazda CX-5 unveiled in Los Angeles
Nov 16, 2016
Vanquish S takes Aston Martin’s ultimate Super GT to the next level
All news archive >>
Copyright © 2003-2016 tuningnews.net - privacy policy - disclaimer