Mustang GT4 racecar global debut at 2016 SEMA Show

The all-new Mustang GT4 turnkey race car builds on the legendary nameplate’s global reach. Mustang is one of the most prominent automobiles in the history of North American motorsports, including the SCCA Shelby GT350R of the 1960s, Trans-Am Boss 302 of the 1970s, the more recent FR500, Boss 302R and 2016 championship-winning Shelby GT350R-C. The all-new Mustang GT4 expands the pony’s stable to a global audience.

The car is based on the Shelby GT350R-C, which won its class this year in the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge – its first full season of competition. Featuring a 5.2-liter V8 and six-speed Holinger paddle-shift transmission, the Mustang GT4 is ready to enter any GT4 series in the world. The car can run in the Grand Sport class of IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, Pirelli World Challenge GTS and European GT4, to name a few.

The all-new Mustang GT4 features chassis mods from Multimatic Motorsports, including dampers, lower rear control arms and stabilizer bars. Forgeline 18- by 11-inch wheels with racing slicks put the power to the pavement. Aerodynamic aids are applied to improve downforce, including a rear wing, aggressive splitter, additional hood venting and new rear diffuser.

The interior includes a full FIA-compliant roll cage, and features motorsports engine control and an antilock-braking controller, along with a Motec dash logger.

“The new Mustang is a global vehicle,” says Mark Rushbrook, motorsports engineering manager, Ford Performance. “Now, its growing fan base has a GT4 competition model to race and support around the globe.”

Text and photos: Ford