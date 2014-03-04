

Nissan reveals new stylish Leaf Black Edition

New LEAF Black Edition – a limited version of the all-electric LEAF – on sale from March 2017

Features exclusive design accents including black 16” alloy wheels, black door mirror caps and black rear roof spoiler

Based on Acenta grade, it features the latest Nissan technologies including Around View Monitor, NissanConnect EV telematics and advanced safety systems

First 1,000 customers to purchase the LEAF Black Edition to receive a free in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot

The LEAF Black Edition demonstrates Nissan’s commitment to Intelligent Mobility, combining cutting edge EV technology with sleek, high end design

Today, Nissan has unveiled the special version LEAF Black Edition, setting the standard for sleek, premium styling in the mass-market electric vehicle (EV) sector.

Based on Nissan’s existing Acenta grade, the Nissan LEAF Black Edition offers cutting-edge design and a number of dynamic styling enhancements. Stylish exterior additions include 16” black alloy wheels, LED headlamps, illuminated entry guards, privacy glass, black door mirror caps and black rear roof spoiler. Blue-stitched mats give the interior a premium finish.

The Black Edition also comes with the latest evolution of the advanced NissanConnect EV telematics system and its innovative Around View Monitor technology as standard.

Gareth Dunsmore, Director of Electric Vehicles at Nissan Europe, said: "The Nissan LEAF Black Edition offers our customers stylish, premium design in an affordable mass-market 100 percent electric vehicle. We are committed to delivering innovation that excites and this vehicle does just that, with our leading Around View Monitor technology offering customers a more confident drive – embodying Nissan Intelligent Mobility.”

The limited edition model is on sale in Europe for a restricted production run from March 2017 up until August 2017, with the first 1,000 customers in Europe receiving a free Wi-Fi hotspot – capable of powering up to eight devices.

Launched in 2010, the Nissan LEAF was the first mass-market electric vehicle. The latest 30kWh version gives drivers up to 155 miles* of motoring range, opening up a new world of opportunity for drivers. Nissan is dedicated to delivering a smarter, more sustainable future, with customers having driven more than 2.5 billion electric miles.

Since the Nissan LEAF first went on sale in 2010, almost 240,000 units have been sold globally, with 64,000 of these on Europe’s roads; making it the world’s best-selling electric vehicle.

Text and photos: Nissan