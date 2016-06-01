home
models
gallery
videos
wallpapers
autoshow
newsletter
tuningnews.net
Subscribe to tuningnews.net RSS-feed
Subscribe on our Instagram
Like it!

Volkswagen Passat GT Concept


Volkswagen Passat GT Concept
Volkswagen Passat GT Concept gallery: 9 photos >>


Volkswagen Passat GT Concept
1920x1280		Volkswagen Passat GT Concept
1920x1280		Volkswagen Passat GT Concept
1920x1280		Volkswagen Passat GT Concept
1920x1280


Volkswagen unveils Passat GT Concept at Automobility LA



  • Designed in America at the Engineering and Planning Center in Chattanooga, Tenn.
  • More than 20 interior/exterior updates create the most aggressive Passat yet
  • Combines 280-hp VR6 engine with lowered suspension and sport exhaust

This week at Automobility LA, Volkswagen of America, Inc. will unveil the Passat GT concept, designed by the company’s North American engineering hub in Chattanooga, Tenn. Combining fresh styling updates with the powerful 280-hp VR6® engine, the Passat GT concept previews a potential addition to the Passat lineup. The concept was created by Volkswagen’s North American Engineering and Planning Center in Chattanooga based on extensive feedback from U.S. customers and dealers.

“The Passat GT is an early example of how the new Volkswagen North American Region will meet the needs and desires of American customers going forward,” said Dr. Matthias Erb, Chief Engineering Officer, North American Region, Volkswagen. “We have the freedom and the responsibility to shape future North American vehicles here in the U.S., combining engineering resources from around the world with our unique perspective and talented local team.”

More than 20 design changes from the standard Passat mark the GT as a unique, eye-catching sedan. Starting from the black honeycomb grille insert with red accent lines that harken to those on the Volkswagen Golf GTI, the upgrades include unique bumper treatments, black window surrounds, a black roof and trunk spoiler, LED headlights, smoked taillights, a dual trapezoidal exhaust and a sport muffler. The 19-inch Tornado wheels cover red-painted brake calipers, and a 0.6-inch reduction in ride height gives the Passat GT concept a road-hugging stance.

Inside, the Passat GT creates a sportier impression with carbon-fiber pattern door trim and instrument panel, two-tone black-and-gray sport seats with contrast stitching, a black headliner and piano black center console trim. Power comes from the Volkswagen 3.6-liter TSI® VR6, which makes 280 horsepower, tied to a six-speed DSG® dual-clutch automatic transmission, controlled through shift paddles behind the steering wheel.




Volkswagen Passat GT Concept gallery: 9 photos >>


Text and photos: Volkswagen



Comments
INSTAGRAM
Related news
Dec 19, 2016

Volkswagen unveiled Polo Match Edition

Oct 28, 2016

Volkswagen Atlas - all-new seven-seater SUV for America

Sep 30, 2016

Paris 2016: World Premiere of Volkswagen I.D.

Jun 30, 2016

New Volkswagen Tiguan - cool, calm and connected

Jun 01, 2016

Volkswagen announces 2017 #PinkBeetle limited-edition model



More news from category: Volkswagen >>
Related wallpaper
New wallpapers
M&D Exclusive Cardesign Audi S7 MD700
M&D Exclusive Cardesign Audi S7 MD700
11 photos
Skoda Octavia vRS
Skoda Octavia vRS
3 photos
Volkswagen Polo Match Editiion
Volkswagen Polo Match Editiion
2 photos
BMW M550i xDrive
BMW M550i xDrive
28 photos
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition
5 photos
Carlsson CC63S
Carlsson CC63S
14 photos
Ferrari J50
Ferrari J50
5 photos
Ford Fiesta
Ford Fiesta
4 photos
Recent news
Dec 28, 2016
M&D tunes Audi S7
Dec 20, 2016
Skoda presented Octavia vRS
Dec 19, 2016
Volkswagen unveiled Polo Match Edition
Dec 18, 2016
The new BMW M550i xDrive. New BMW M Performance Automobile sets the pace in its segment.
Dec 17, 2016
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition will be showed at Detroit 2017
Dec 15, 2016
Carlsson tunes CC63S
Dec 13, 2016
Ferrari revealed new J50
Dec 08, 2016
Carlsson presented refined S-Class Convertible "Diospyros"
Dec 06, 2016
Ferrari unveiled the 488 Challenge at the Worlds Finals in Daytona
Dec 01, 2016
Ford revealed new generation of Fiesta
Nov 30, 2016
Novitec tunes McLaren 570S
Nov 22, 2016
JE DESIGN presents the first individualised Seat Ateca
Nov 17, 2016
The new Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet unveiled at Automobility LA
Nov 17, 2016
New Mazda CX-5 unveiled in Los Angeles
Nov 16, 2016
Vanquish S takes Aston Martin’s ultimate Super GT to the next level
All news archive >>
Copyright © 2003-2016 tuningnews.net - privacy policy - disclaimer