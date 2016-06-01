

Volkswagen unveils Passat GT Concept at Automobility LA

Designed in America at the Engineering and Planning Center in Chattanooga, Tenn.

More than 20 interior/exterior updates create the most aggressive Passat yet

Combines 280-hp VR6 engine with lowered suspension and sport exhaust

This week at Automobility LA, Volkswagen of America, Inc. will unveil the Passat GT concept, designed by the company’s North American engineering hub in Chattanooga, Tenn. Combining fresh styling updates with the powerful 280-hp VR6® engine, the Passat GT concept previews a potential addition to the Passat lineup. The concept was created by Volkswagen’s North American Engineering and Planning Center in Chattanooga based on extensive feedback from U.S. customers and dealers.

“The Passat GT is an early example of how the new Volkswagen North American Region will meet the needs and desires of American customers going forward,” said Dr. Matthias Erb, Chief Engineering Officer, North American Region, Volkswagen. “We have the freedom and the responsibility to shape future North American vehicles here in the U.S., combining engineering resources from around the world with our unique perspective and talented local team.”

More than 20 design changes from the standard Passat mark the GT as a unique, eye-catching sedan. Starting from the black honeycomb grille insert with red accent lines that harken to those on the Volkswagen Golf GTI, the upgrades include unique bumper treatments, black window surrounds, a black roof and trunk spoiler, LED headlights, smoked taillights, a dual trapezoidal exhaust and a sport muffler. The 19-inch Tornado wheels cover red-painted brake calipers, and a 0.6-inch reduction in ride height gives the Passat GT concept a road-hugging stance.

Inside, the Passat GT creates a sportier impression with carbon-fiber pattern door trim and instrument panel, two-tone black-and-gray sport seats with contrast stitching, a black headliner and piano black center console trim. Power comes from the Volkswagen 3.6-liter TSI® VR6, which makes 280 horsepower, tied to a six-speed DSG® dual-clutch automatic transmission, controlled through shift paddles behind the steering wheel.

Text and photos: Volkswagen