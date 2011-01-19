

New Mazda CX-5 unveiled in Los Angeles

New-generation compact SUV takes the baton of Mazda’s best-selling model in Europe

Debuts Soul Red Crystal, a new premium body colour accenting the CX-5’s KODO Design

Other highlights include excellent NVH and a segment-unique windscreen head-up display

Mazda revealed the all-new CX-5 today in the run-up to the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show. It’s a completely redesigned edition of the compact SUV that in 2012 kicked-off a generation of critically acclaimed cars featuring the company’s efficient lightweight SKYACTIV Technology and award-winning KODO – Soul of Motion designs.

Mazda refined virtually every aspect of the all-new CX-5, aiming to share the pleasure of driving with everyone on board. The new generation was engineered with a strong focus on human sensibilities to deliver responsive performance corresponding to driver expectations, but also prioritising passenger comfort for a pleasant ride in a remarkably quiet and finely crafted cabin.

The all-new CX-5 comes with the full range of SKYACTIV Technology including two petrol engines – the SKYACTIV-G 2.0 and SKYACTIV-G 2.5 – and the SKYACTIV-D 2.2 clean diesel. All three deliver powerful, linear performance along with outstanding real-world fuel economy and remarkably low emissions. The new model also features G-Vectoring Control, a new Jinba Ittai – enhancing technology from Mazda. Additional highlights include a windscreen head-up display – one of the first in its class – and a remote-controlled power liftgate.

The bold, sensual KODO exterior enhances the CX-5’s distinct personality. Its physique emphasises a solid stance and expression of forward momentum, while the newly developed Soul Red Crystal body colour premiering on the CX-5 highlights KODO’s appeal by heightening the depth of the body’s surfaces. Soul Red Crystal is an advanced version of Soul Red Metallic, imparting a fresher, more radiant transparence with 20% greater colour saturation and 50% more depth.

Like other Mazda premium colours, Soul Red Crystal uses Mazda’s Takuminuri painting technology, which gives mass-production vehicles the quality and precision of a hand-painted finish, in a unique three-coat structure. Thanks to a specially developed pigment and different flakes that reflect and absorb light, Mazda achieved an extraordinarily deep and vivid finish.

The all-new CX-5 will go on sale in February in Japan prior to its roll-out in other markets around the world. Currently Mazda’s best-selling model in Europe, the CX-5 is sold in more than 120 countries and represents around one-quarter of Mazda’s global unit sales. It has won more than 90 awards worldwide including 2012-2013 Japan Car of the Year as well as numerous best SUV and crossover prizes.

The new-generation compact SUV will be on display throughout the Los Angeles Auto Show, which opens to the public from 18-27 November. Mazda will hold a press conference at 12:50 today, 16 November, the first of two press days.

Text and photos: Mazda