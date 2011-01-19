home
models
gallery
videos
wallpapers
autoshow
newsletter
tuningnews.net
Subscribe to tuningnews.net RSS-feed
Subscribe on our Instagram
Like it!

Mazda CX-5


Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-5 gallery: 44 photos >>


Mazda CX-5
1920x1281		Mazda CX-5
1920x1281		Mazda CX-5
1920x1281		Mazda CX-5
1920x1440


New Mazda CX-5 unveiled in Los Angeles



  • New-generation compact SUV takes the baton of Mazda’s best-selling model in Europe
  • Debuts Soul Red Crystal, a new premium body colour accenting the CX-5’s KODO Design
  • Other highlights include excellent NVH and a segment-unique windscreen head-up display

Mazda revealed the all-new CX-5 today in the run-up to the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show. It’s a completely redesigned edition of the compact SUV that in 2012 kicked-off a generation of critically acclaimed cars featuring the company’s efficient lightweight SKYACTIV Technology and award-winning KODO – Soul of Motion designs.

Mazda refined virtually every aspect of the all-new CX-5, aiming to share the pleasure of driving with everyone on board. The new generation was engineered with a strong focus on human sensibilities to deliver responsive performance corresponding to driver expectations, but also prioritising passenger comfort for a pleasant ride in a remarkably quiet and finely crafted cabin.

The all-new CX-5 comes with the full range of SKYACTIV Technology including two petrol engines – the SKYACTIV-G 2.0 and SKYACTIV-G 2.5 – and the SKYACTIV-D 2.2 clean diesel. All three deliver powerful, linear performance along with outstanding real-world fuel economy and remarkably low emissions. The new model also features G-Vectoring Control, a new Jinba Ittai – enhancing technology from Mazda. Additional highlights include a windscreen head-up display – one of the first in its class – and a remote-controlled power liftgate.

The bold, sensual KODO exterior enhances the CX-5’s distinct personality. Its physique emphasises a solid stance and expression of forward momentum, while the newly developed Soul Red Crystal body colour premiering on the CX-5 highlights KODO’s appeal by heightening the depth of the body’s surfaces. Soul Red Crystal is an advanced version of Soul Red Metallic, imparting a fresher, more radiant transparence with 20% greater colour saturation and 50% more depth.

Like other Mazda premium colours, Soul Red Crystal uses Mazda’s Takuminuri painting technology, which gives mass-production vehicles the quality and precision of a hand-painted finish, in a unique three-coat structure. Thanks to a specially developed pigment and different flakes that reflect and absorb light, Mazda achieved an extraordinarily deep and vivid finish.

The all-new CX-5 will go on sale in February in Japan prior to its roll-out in other markets around the world. Currently Mazda’s best-selling model in Europe, the CX-5 is sold in more than 120 countries and represents around one-quarter of Mazda’s global unit sales. It has won more than 90 awards worldwide including 2012-2013 Japan Car of the Year as well as numerous best SUV and crossover prizes.

The new-generation compact SUV will be on display throughout the Los Angeles Auto Show, which opens to the public from 18-27 November. Mazda will hold a press conference at 12:50 today, 16 November, the first of two press days.




Mazda CX-5 gallery: 44 photos >>


Text and photos: Mazda



Comments
INSTAGRAM
Related news
Jul 14, 2016

Mazda releases updated Axela

Apr 28, 2016

Mazda Unleashes New Mazda CX-4 Crossover SUV

Mar 06, 2012

Geneva 2012: Mazda TAKERI concept previews the next generation of Mazda6

Oct 25, 2011

Mazda TAKERI to premiere at 2011 Tokyo Motor Show

Jan 19, 2011

Global debut of Mazda Minagi Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2011



More news from category: Mazda >>
Related wallpaper
New wallpapers
M&D Exclusive Cardesign Audi S7 MD700
M&D Exclusive Cardesign Audi S7 MD700
11 photos
Skoda Octavia vRS
Skoda Octavia vRS
3 photos
Volkswagen Polo Match Editiion
Volkswagen Polo Match Editiion
2 photos
BMW M550i xDrive
BMW M550i xDrive
28 photos
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition
5 photos
Carlsson CC63S
Carlsson CC63S
14 photos
Ferrari J50
Ferrari J50
5 photos
Ford Fiesta
Ford Fiesta
4 photos
Recent news
Dec 28, 2016
M&D tunes Audi S7
Dec 20, 2016
Skoda presented Octavia vRS
Dec 19, 2016
Volkswagen unveiled Polo Match Edition
Dec 18, 2016
The new BMW M550i xDrive. New BMW M Performance Automobile sets the pace in its segment.
Dec 17, 2016
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Night Edition will be showed at Detroit 2017
Dec 15, 2016
Carlsson tunes CC63S
Dec 13, 2016
Ferrari revealed new J50
Dec 08, 2016
Carlsson presented refined S-Class Convertible "Diospyros"
Dec 06, 2016
Ferrari unveiled the 488 Challenge at the Worlds Finals in Daytona
Dec 01, 2016
Ford revealed new generation of Fiesta
Nov 30, 2016
Novitec tunes McLaren 570S
Nov 22, 2016
JE DESIGN presents the first individualised Seat Ateca
Nov 17, 2016
The new Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet unveiled at Automobility LA
Nov 16, 2016
Vanquish S takes Aston Martin’s ultimate Super GT to the next level
Nov 14, 2016
Volkswagen unveils Passat GT Concept at Automobility LA
All news archive >>
Copyright © 2003-2016 tuningnews.net - privacy policy - disclaimer