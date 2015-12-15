home
Novitec McLaren 570S
Novitec tunes McLaren 570S



The task of the NOVITEC designers was to make the thrilling styling of the McLaren 570S even more spectacular, and they mastered the job in superb fashion. For a car as fast as this, it is not just the looks, but above all the aerodynamic efficiency that is of utmost importance. To this end, NOVITEC conducted complex wind tunnel tests. The resulting NOVITEC aerodynamic-enhancement components are available in a naked carbon version.

The NOVITEC front spoiler lip lends the mid-engine sports car a more distinctive face. In addition, it also reduces lift on the front axle, which further improves the handling stability at high speeds. In the side view, the 570S with NOVITEC rocker panels has an even lower and sleeker visual stance. In addition, the designers developed carbon covers for the air intakes on both sides of the vehicle, which route the relative wind even more precisely to the air scoops behind the two doors.

The rear of the upgraded McLaren is dominated by the NOVITEC rear airfoil. Its shape follows the contours of the rear’s sweeping lines and increases the downforce on the rear axle. The likewise all-new NOVITEC carbon covers on the left and right of the rear bumper emphasize the sporty design and optimize the aerodynamics. For the hood, NOVITEC offers a dual-branch air box that ensures an optimized airflow to the engine bay. 

The new NOVITEC MC1 wheels for the 570S have an equally unique design: They are manufactured using state-of-the-art forging technology and offer an optimal blend of lightweight construction and strength. The wheels feature five delicate double spokes and are designed to make full use of the available space under the wheel arches. In addition, the staggered combination of 9-inch and 11-inch rims puts even more emphasis of the wedge shape of the sports car. The size 9Jx20 wheels at the front are shod with high-performance tires of size 235/30 ZR 20. The rear axle sports size 305/30 ZR 21 tires on rims of size 11Jx21.

NOVITEC sport springs lower the ride height of the two-seater by about 30 millimeters.

The 3.8-liter eight-cylinder with two turbochargers offers a great starting point for powerful tuning. The NOVITEC engine specialists developed three different performance kits for the 570S, which as a special feature produce added power at the touch of a button. The special mapping for the two NOVITEC N-TRONIC modules can be activated and deactivated with the Active Dynamic Panel in the cockpit. The plug-and-play auxiliary control units are adapted to the electronic engine management system of the vehicle.

In the most powerful performance stage 2, which comprises a NOVITEC RACE high-performance exhaust system in addition, the modifications result in an increase in peak power by 56 kW / 76 hp and in peak torque by 92 Nm. As a result, the V-8 with NOVITEC tuning pumps out an impressive 475 kW / 646 hp at 7,450 rpm, and produces a peak torque of 692 Nm at 6,250 rpm!

This naturally also benefits the car’s performance: The two-seater reaches a speed of 100 km/h in just 3.0 seconds. Top speed increases to 335 km/h. On the road, the NOVITEC performance upgrade is evident not only in the improved performance figures, but also in an even more instant throttle response and more powerful in-gear acceleration.

As the optimal complement to the engine tuning, NOVITEC also offers various versions of a precisely calibrated high-performance exhaust system for the McLaren 570S. The NOVITEC exhaust system features slanted tailpipes matching the rear contours of the vehicle, one on the left and one on the right side. The exhaust is available in a version made from stainless steel and one made from INCONEL, the even lighter material used in Formula 1 racing. In addition, the product range includes lighter and even more efficient sport catalysts.

Another focal point of the refinement program lies on the interior. This includes high-quality all-leather interiors crafted from the finest leather and Alcantara in any desired color.




Text and photos: Novitec



