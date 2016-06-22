

Ford revealed new generation of Fiesta

Next-generation Ford Fiesta – the world’s most technologically advanced small car – offers expanded range with upscale Vignale, sporty ST-Line, stylish Titanium and Active crossover

Fiesta is first Ford with Pedestrian Detection that can help prevent collisions at night; Active Park Assist with brake interventions to prevent low-speed bumps when parking hands-free

Fiesta is also the first Ford to feature a premium B&O PLAY Sound System. SYNC 3 connectivity is supported by floating high-definition touchscreens

Elegant exterior and ergonomic interior offer new personalisation options. Premium features include openable panoramic glass roof. More refinement with road noise reduced seven per cent

Powertrains include 140PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost, 120PS 1.5-litre TDCi – Fiesta’s first high power diesel – and new six-speed transmission. Anticipated emissions from 82g/km CO2*

Fun-to-drive character enhanced with new suspension and Electronic Torque Vectoring Control. Cornering grip improved by 10 per cent, braking distances by eight per cent

Ford today revealed the next generation Ford Fiesta – the world’s most technologically advanced small car – at a special Go Further event in Cologne, Germany.

The next generation Fiesta is unveiled with the most sophisticated range of driver assistance technologies and connectivity features ever in a volume small car in Europe, as part of the most comprehensive and versatile line-up of variants in 40 years of Fiesta history.

Ford revealed four distinctive production variants of the Fiesta, including the stylish Fiesta Titanium, the Ford Performance-inspired Fiesta ST-Line, the upscale Fiesta Vignale and the Fiesta Active crossover – the first in a new line-up of Active vehicles to be rolled out across the Ford range in years to come.

Three- and five-door Fiesta variants will deliver superior quality and refinement; feature a stylish new exterior and revolutionary interior design with more personalisation options than ever before. Ford has also further enhanced the compelling fun to drive character that has helped make Fiesta the best-selling car in Britain every year since 2008.

“It's because we share our customers’ passion for Fiesta that we’ve been able to take this iconic small car’s lovable, fun and sporty-to-drive character to the next level, with a greater choice of models than ever and each with a distinctive personality,” said Jim Farley, executive vice president and president, Europe Middle East and Africa, Ford Motor Company. "We now have a Fiesta option for every driver, including the luxurious Fiesta Vignale and the Fiesta Active crossover, with advanced technologies and features that small-car customers could only have dreamed of just a few years ago."

Among a class-leading range of Fiesta driver assistance features – supported by sensor technologies capable of monitoring up to 130 metres ahead – is an enhanced Pedestrian Detection system that for the first time can help prevent collisions at night; and the first Ford Active Park Assist system that can deliver brake interventions to prevent low-speed bumps when parking hands-free.

Fiesta is also the first Ford vehicle to feature a premium B&O PLAY Sound System, and for the first time offers an openable panoramic glass roof. The Fiesta’s sophisticated SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system is supported by floating high-definition touchscreens up to 8 inches in size, and a spacious and ergonomic interior features an almost 50 per cent reduction in centre console buttons for a more intuitive environment.

Cutting-edge powertrains include Ford’s multi-award winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine offering up to 140PS, and a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel offering 120PS – the first high-power diesel Fiesta powertrain. Ford anticipates CO2 emissions from 82g/km, supported by an all-new six-speed transmission with innovative friction reduction technologies.

Expanded Fiesta line-up

The most comprehensive Fiesta range ever meets growing consumer demand for greater choice and improved quality within the B-car segment.

The next generation Fiesta will for the first time be offered as a luxurious Ford Fiesta Vignale model – part of the Ford Vignale upscale product and ownership experience. The Fiesta Vignale joins the Mondeo, S-MAX, Kuga and Edge Vignale models as the highest expression of the Ford brand in Europe, and offers unique 18-inch alloys wheel designs, exclusive exterior detailing and colours, and hexagonal-quilted, tuxedo-stitched leather seats.

The Fiesta Active is the first Fiesta crossover model, combining rugged SUV-inspired styling that includes raised ride-height, roof bars and additional exterior bodystyling; hatchback practicality; and true Fiesta driving dynamics. The Active series will join the Fiesta line up later on in the launch period.

Ford earlier this year introduced for the first time a new range of ST-Line models that deliver exterior and interior styling inspired by Ford Performance models alongside powerful Ford EcoBoost petrol and TDCi diesel engines, for customers who aspire to the sporty image of Ford’s ST models – but do not require the full performance delivered by optimised ST engines and chassis with sports technologies.

The Fiesta ST-Line features sporty exterior styling including unique alloy wheel, grille, front and rear bumper and side-skirt designs. The interior features sports seats, alloy pedals and a flat-bottomed steering wheel, while the driving experience is enhanced with sports suspension.

Also revealed was the stylish Fiesta Titanium, indicative of the high specification and quality that will be delivered to Fiesta customers across Europe. Higher specification Ford models accounted for nearly 60 per cent of sales in the first 10 months of 2016. Titanium models account for 48 per cent of Fiestas sold this year. Fiesta will also be available in Zetec and Style versions.

“Registrations of high-specification B-segment models have grown 24 per cent year-on-year, and at the same time, demand for entry level models has grown 11 per cent,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. "Ford now offers greater choice for B-segment customers, providing exceptional value with the new KA+, while delivering a next generation Fiesta family of highly engaging, personalised models."

The world’s most technologically advanced small car

The next generation Ford Fiesta features a class-leading range of technologies to enhance comfort, convenience and safety. Advanced driver assistance technologies are supported by two cameras, three radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors, which in combination are able to monitor 360 degrees around the vehicle, and scan the road ahead up to a distance of 130 metres – more than the length of a football pitch.

Fiesta is the first Ford to deliver an enhanced version of Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection that can detect people who are in or near the road ahead, or who may cross the vehicle’s path, using light from the Fiesta’s headlights at night.

The system is designed to reduce the severity of some frontal collisions involving vehicles and pedestrians, or help drivers avoid some impacts altogether. A wider camera angle helps to better track pedestrian movements.

Also offered for the first time on Fiesta is Ford’s Active Park Assist with Perpendicular Parking , which helps drivers find suitable spaces and park hands-free nose-to-tail and side-by-side with other cars. Further enhanced for Fiesta, the technology for the first time can now apply the brakes if drivers do not respond to system guidance and proximity warnings while performing forward and reverse manoeuvres, and a collision with a parked car or obstacle to the front or rear is imminent.

“For some drivers our automated parking technologies deliver a ‘future shock’: they remain so advanced that customers using them for the very first time can be a little awe-struck,” said Darren Palmer, small car vehicle line director, Ford of Europe. “Brake interventions for Active Park Assist can prevent distracted drivers from having low speed parking bumps, and make parking in tight spaces even less stressful.”

Further features available for the first time on Fiesta and offering enhanced functionality include:

Traffic Sign Recognition , which is now able to monitor multiple speed limits that apply to individual motorway lanes displayed on overhead gantries, and update the display if the driver changes lane

Auto High Beam , which now performs more effectively in situations where a central barrier divides opposing carriageways, and can detect oncoming trucks to avoid dazzling drivers positioned above the central divide. A new soft-ramping feature improves comfort for drivers at night with soft transitioning between high- and low-beam

Fiesta is the first car in its segment in Europe to offer Cross Traffic Alert , which warns drivers reversing out of a parking space of vehicles that may soon be crossing behind them. The feature is amongst 15 Fiesta driver assistance technologies in total, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Adjustable Speed Limiter,Blind Spot Information System , Distance Indication, Driver Alert , Lane Keeping Aid , Lane Keeping Alert and Forward Collision Warning.

SYNC 3 and B&O PLAY for premium entertainment

Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system will enable Fiesta drivers to control audio, navigation and connected smartphones using simple, conversational voice commands.

Simply by pushing a button and saying “I need a coffee,” “I need petrol,” and “I need to park,” drivers can locate nearby cafes, petrol stations or car parks, and find train stations, airports, and hotels. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™. SYNC 3 also offers SYNC AppLink, enabling voice-activation of a range of smartphone apps including Glympse , Audioteka , Cityskeeker , Eventseeker , miRoamer , Spotify , and HearMeOut.

The Fiesta’s floating, tablet-inspired 8-inch colour touchscreen can be operated with pinch and swipe gestures. Also offered with SYNC 3 is a floating 6.5-inch colour touchscreen, and a 4.2-inch colour screen is combined with the MyFord Dock that enables users to store, mount and charge mobile devices such as phones and navigation systems. All Fiesta screens offer class-leading resolution and are up to twice as bright as competitors, making it even easier for drivers to read and navigate on-screen information and functions.

Reflecting the consumer shift towards portable digital multimedia, Fiesta delivers Bluetooth connectivity and two USB ports as standard, with an integrated CD player offered as an optional extra. DAB radio is available across the range. However drivers choose to access their music, Fiesta’s sound systems will deliver high quality audio, including the first B&O PLAY Sound System to feature in a Ford model.

The new B&O PLAY systems – exclusive to Ford’s global vehicle line-up – offer an elevated audio experience with specifically tailored speaker placement and calibration for each vehicle in the Ford range. For Fiesta, this means ten speakers including a boot-mounted subwoofer and a central mid-range speaker on top of the instrument panel, incorporating the B&O PLAY aluminum logo and a unique radiating hole pattern. Total amplifier power is 675 watts, governed by a Digital Signal Processing Amplifier that controls equalization and audio mixing including selectable Surround Sound for even more rich and powerful sound, regardless of seating position.

Intrinsic quality

The next generation Fiesta delivers improved quality through enhanced specification, innovative engineering, and sophisticated design, including Fiesta’s first openable, full length, panoramic glass roof comprising two almost-full width panes of toughened, tinted glass.

Optimised exterior finishing delivers a more upscale appearance. Parking sensors are now fitted flush with the body panels; windscreen washer nozzles are hidden beneath the upper bonnet lip; there are no visible screws in the taillights or rear fascia; the shut line between the roof and the rear liftgate is reduced by more than 30 per cent – all examples of the Fiesta team’s obsession with quality that customers will instantly appreciate.

Flush, seamless surfaces continue through the interior. A one-piece centre console connects discreetly to the lower instrument panel for a more harmonious feel, and there are no visible fixings to the floor. The industry’s highest quality coatings feature, even for complex three-dimensional surfaces.

Seat materials and carpets across the Fiesta range were the first to be tested in Ford’s upgraded materials laboratory at Dunton Technical Centre, in Essex, U.K. Seat bolsters undergo 60,000 test cycles to ensure wear-resistance. The robustness of colours is tested using a weatherometer, and analysed with a spectrometer to make sure they don’t fade after extensive exposure to ultraviolet light. Leather seats must resist ground-in coffee and the dye from denim jeans. Leather steering wheels are tested for resistance to sunscreen lotion.

Further new-to-Fiesta features inspired by Ford’s larger vehicles include a heated steering wheel for comfort on cold winter mornings, and a stylish new instrument cluster featuring a 4.2 inch multi-function TFT display that delivers an attractive welcome sequence on start-up.

A stiffer body structure, reduced powertrain noise vibration and harshness, enhanced powertrain isolation, and an acoustic windshield contribute to a more comfortable and premium driver and passenger experience. Best-in-class levels of quietness include an interior road noise level of 29.3 sone – a metric for loudness – at 62mph, a seven per cent improvement over the outgoing Fiesta.

Drivers will also find the Fiesta easier to operate day-to-day. Responding to feedback from customers, the Fiesta now features windscreen wipers that clear 13 per cent more of the windscreen; doors that require 20 per cent less effort to close; and a fuel filler neck optimised to reduce spillage when using the EasyFuel capless refuelling system that prevents misfuelling.

Ford’s Door Edge Protector features a protective flap concealed in the door that moves into position in a fraction of a second as the door opens, preventing damage to paint and bodywork and helping drivers when parking in tight spaces. The new roof design better channels rain water away from the roof edges, reducing the risk of being dripped on when getting in or out.

Additional testing during and after production further enhances quality. A new manufacturing technology analyses the noise frequencies produced during the stamping process, and can identify a component that does not meet quality standards before it leaves the press.

“We’ve paid a lot of attention to elements and features that customers notice without realising it, from panel gaps to pedal feel,” Palmer said. “Fiesta is one of the most universal sights on the road, and our goal was to deliver a car that would inspire an admiring glance every time.”

Evolutionary exterior design

Underlying the four Fiesta variants unveiled in Cologne is an exterior that builds on the bold styling of the outgoing Fiesta, with a more elegant design, and a more fluid and transitional appearance.

Simplified, straighter lines and de-cluttered surfaces deliver more visual strength. The bonnet offers a calmer design with no centre bulge, which allows the new, wider grille to dominate. Sleek headlamps offer a new wrap-around effect that is immediately recognisable day or night.

The side profile is more settled and less wedge-shaped, combining with 71mm additional body length and 12mm additional width to give a longer and more premium appearance. The belt line stretches to the headlamps, and the window line is also stretched, in-keeping with the flowing, uninterrupted design. Even the door mirrors feature a straight cut between the upper and lower sections that is no longer interrupted by the indicator lens.

The body side delivers an exceptional degree of sculpture for the Fiesta’s segment, designed to deliver captivating reflections under city lights. Unique wheel designs up to 18-inches include non-symmetrical designs that evoke movement even when standing still. At the rear, new horizontal rear lights further enhance the Fiesta’s widened stance with broad shoulders, and feature a C-shaped signature light pattern.

“Our customers’ ongoing overwhelmingly positive response to the dynamic design of today’s Fiesta is a significant factor in why Fiesta is still leading its segment even after seven years,” said Joel Piaskowski, director, Design, Ford of Europe. “We evolved the design to make it more contemporary, yet not lose the ‘Fiesta-ness’ that the customers love. The next generation Fiesta is refined, yet much more sculpted with an equally emotional appeal. Fiesta’s exterior is visually simpler, allowing us to create stronger personalities within the expanded line-up, each with distinct fascias, grilles and details that will appeal to a much broader range of customers.”

Each of the four Ford Fiesta variants delivers a unique design character that builds on the canvas provided by the simplified base-design, and can be further personalised with individualisation options including contrasting roof and door mirror caps in black, white, Bohai Bay Mint or new Chrome Copper. Additional new exterior colours include Blue Wave, and for Fiesta Vignale, Milano Grigio.

The Fiesta Vignale’s bespoke satin Vignale grille pattern, grille surround, foglamp surrounds, side spear and rear diffuser deco element add a luxurious appeal. Fiesta Titanium features a chrome bar execution for simplistic but upscale style. Vertical foglamps are connected by a smiling bumper feature line, making the model appear more optimistic and welcoming.

Fiesta ST-Line’s simple mesh, Ford Performance-inspired grille is designed to be representative of the performance that sits behind it. The sports body styling is more angular and aggressive. A functional rear spoiler contributes to a surefooted stance.

Fiesta Active is further differentiated by a raised suspension profile, with dark cladding flowing from the front bumper lip, through the wheel arches and side profile to the rear. A hexagonal grille design features along with a dark element for the liftgate licence plate area, contrast painted roof, and roof bars, all of which contribute to a more rugged, versatile feel.

Interior comfort and individual style

The user-centric Fiesta interior design is influenced by consumer interactions with smart devices and tablets. Delivering a more spacious and premium first impression through ergonomic design and soft-touch materials – including for the upper instrument panel – the logical but emotive interior helps deliver a calming and peaceful space that customers can personalise with a new range of individualisation options.

Designed to add bespoke character but retain the interior’s balanced and harmonious feel, individualisation options include decorative elements for the central instrument and passenger-side instrument panel, door pulls and rear-view mirror cap in Race Red, Yellow, Bohai Bay Mint, Deep Impact Blue or Chrome Copper.

“Fiesta’s interior is revolutionary in its design and execution,” Piaskowski said. “Each interior visually strengthens and enhances Fiesta’s diverse personalities across the range. The new designs will reward customers with quality of materials, craftsmanship and technology, as well as the opportunity for individualised options that deliver more personal expressions.”

The calming interior philosophy is supported by easier to use controls. The number of buttons on the centre console is reduced by almost half, with many connectivity and entertainment controls relocated to the 8-inch touchscreen. The most natural and ergonomic positions for controls and screens were confirmed using eye-tracking software, and both the instrument cluster display and central screen are positioned to clearly deliver information at a glance.

Rear seat passengers benefit from 16mm more knee room, supported by new slim-back seats that are softer, and offer greater side-to-side support. The front seat armrest is positioned to benefit 19 per cent more of Fiesta’s tallest and shortest drivers. A height adjustable driver’s seat features repositioned lumbar support for greater comfort, and headrest positioning also has been optimised to benefit all occupants.

The next generation Fiesta’s tailgate is wider for easier access to the boot, and improved storage for personal belongings is delivered with a 20 per cent larger glovebox and a 1-litre media bin in the centre console. Rear doors can store 0.6-litre water bottles for family road trips.

Smarter, stronger, safer

Fiesta’s active and passive safety systems, combined with a comprehensive range of driver assistance technologies, are anticipated to deliver the highest Euro NCAP safety rating. The Fiesta is the first Ford in Europe to benefit from computer simulation crash tests of a complete vehicle using advanced new Finite Element Analysis technology, enabling more effective optimisation of safety features from airbags to body structure reinforcements.

The Fiesta body features 36 per cent more boron steel for greater strength in key areas, including the upper section of the new B-pillar design that uses a T-section configuration to more effectively transfer side impact energy into the roof. Redesigned door cross sections further protect occupants against side impact intrusion, and the doors also now contain pressure sensors that enable restraint systems to be activated several milliseconds sooner. Side airbags are designed to lift the occupant’s arm away from an impact zone.

Innovative restraint features include a locking seatbelt tongue – a mechanically-activated device that helps prevent slippage of the belt during an accident and eliminates the need for a driver’s knee airbag. Rear outer seats also now feature load limiters and pre-tensioners – previously offered only for front seats occupants – to further restrain passengers and help prevent belt-related injuries.

Parents of young children will benefit from front passenger seat airbags that can be deactivated to allow for child seats. Pedestrian protection is enhanced with headlamps that are designed to travel rearwards on impact, and a collapsible cowl and wiper spindle assembly designed to give way in the event of head impacts.

Sophisticated powertrains

A simplified range of sophisticated Euro Stage 6 petrol and diesel engines offers performance and fuel-efficiency that support a class-leading driving experience and reduce costs for owners.

Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine is offered with 100PS, 125PS and 140PS, and a new six-speed manual gearbox with a reduced friction architecture that helps deliver from 97g/km CO2emissions,* or an optional six-speed automatic gearbox for the 100PS variant with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

The turbocharged three-cylinder 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine features advanced technologies including high-pressure direct fuel injection, Twin-independent Variable Cam Timing, and an innovative offset crankshaft design for unparalleled three-cylinder refinement.

Ford’s 120PS 1.5-litre TDCi engine is the first high-power diesel powertrain ever offered for Fiesta – delivering a versatile combination of power, torque and fuel efficiency for a fun to drive experience, a six-speed manual gearbox, and anticipated CO2 emissions of 89g/km. The1.5-litre TDCi engine is also offered with 85PS – 10PS more than the most fuel-efficient outgoing Fiesta – and delivering from an anticipated 82g/km CO2supported by Ford’s new six-speed manual gearbox.

The 1.5-litre TDCi engine employs optimised combustion chamber design, turbocharging – including variable geometry technology for the 120PS version – and sophisticated fuel injection that enhances refinement. Smart Regenerative Charging enhances fuel efficiency by selectively engaging the alternator and charging the battery when the vehicle is coasting and braking.

Ford’s 1.1-litre petrol engine shares a three-cylinder architecture with the 1.0-litre EcoBoost, and is offered with a new five-speed manual gearbox in 70PS and 85PS versions, replacing the outgoing naturally aspirated 1.25-litre petrol engine and delivering more power and anticipated reduced CO2emissions from 101g/km.

Fuel efficiency is further enhanced with Auto-Start-Stop technology offered for all engines, and Active Grille Shutter for 1.0-litre EcoBoost and 85 PS 1.5-litre TDCi engines. A new Eco button for manual transmissions adjusts engine and throttle settings to help drivers save even more fuel when desired. Underbody aero shielding further reduces aero drag.

Even more fun to drive

The next generation Fiesta builds on class-leading driving dynamics to deliver more grip, better stopping performance and improved steering feel, alongside improved ride quality and refinement, with every component optimised to enhance the driving and comfort experience.

Increased use of boron steel, laser welding, stiffer front subframe attachment points and welded twistbeam attachment points deliver a 15 per cent increase in torsional stiffness. Front track is increased by 30mm, rear track by 10mm and wheelbase by 4mm, enabling suspension to be optimised for larger 18-inch wheels. A lighter, stiffer hollow front anti-roll bar contributes to better roll control and steering feel. Steering friction is reduced by 20 per cent and gearboxes now deliver smoother gear changes.

The Fiesta’s chassis now offers 10 per cent more cornering grip, supported by Electronic Torque Vectoring Control, which enhances the driving experience by applying a small amount of braking to inside wheels to assist traction and stability when cornering. Braking distances at 62 mph are reduced by more than eight per cent. Rear disc brakes feature on models with more than 100PS.

New double-bonded suspension bushes are twice as stiff as the outgoing Fiesta for sharper steering response. The bushes also bulge in a specific shape designed to better isolate road imperfections, combining with a larger rear twistbeam to reduce the impact of small bumps and road noise in the cabin.

“A fun driving experience is central to the Fiesta’s appeal, and our next generation Fiesta remains true to the character that has delighted generations of drivers, with the sharpest, sportiest and most balanced performance yet,” said Joe Bakaj, vice president, Product Development, Ford of Europe. “Offering more style, more refinement, more technology, and more fun, Europe’s favourite small car is more Fiesta than ever.”

Text and photos: Ford