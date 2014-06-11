

Carlsson tunes CC63S

Motorsport flavour

Exclusive Carbon-fibre aerodynamic package in OEM quality

Spectacular leather-fabric interior

A Carlsson model at this level needs to be based on a car with impeccable performance credentials. In this instance that car is the latest version of AMG’s redoubtable C63 S. Using this compact super saloon as their blank canvas, the engineers from Saarloius developed a package of technical and aesthetic components that make a clear performance statement. The lightweight carbon-fibre aerodynamic components, optimized wheel/tire combinations, sports exhaust system and exclusive interior treatment, are underpinned by the performance enhancements.

Solid craftsmanship, experience and state-of-the-art technology are also present in every new vehicle that leaves Carlsson’s the factory, so also in the new CC63S. The Carlsson performance V8 bi-turbo engine upgrade produces 625 bhp with a maximum torque of 825 Nm. This corresponds to a performance increase of 115 hp and over 125 Nm compared to the series vehicle. These values speak for themselves and catapult this beast in just 3.8 seconds from 0-100 km/h.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 (s) tailor made aerodynamic kit with high-grade carbon fiber makes the car appear like a street-legal racer. The Carlsson front spoiler lip and augmented air intake frames give the CC63S an aggressive face. The Carlsson ‘flicks’ on the sides of the front apron guide air also help to reduce lift over the front axle, with the surrounds to the front wing air outlets and the aero flaps on the front splitter, side skirts and rear apron continuing the carbon-fibre theme. At the rear, the striking carbon-fibre air outlet covers and profile around the diffuser contribute to the motorsport inspired look of the rear bumper. The boot lid mounted rear spoiler reduces lift over the rear axle, and in combination with the underbody diffuser, also serves to reduce drag by cleaning up the departing airflow. The two pairs of black-chromed tailpipes that flank the diffuser emanate from the bespoke stainless steel sports exhaust system. A manual valve control allows the driver to choose an even deeper and more sonorous sound for the open road.

Two stages of finishing are offered. With the Carbon package 1 clients get the front spoiler, the rear skirt insert including diffuser, the sport rear silencer including flap control and the rear spoiler at a price of 9.990,00 Euro without VAT. The carbon package 2 additionally contains the air ducts, the mudguards As well as the air outlet cover and is available for 15.990,00 Euro without VAT.

If desired, these packages can be supplemented with additional carbon parts, such as the Carlsson ‘flicks’ on the sides of the front apron, flaps on front and rear of the side skirt or flaps on the rear apron.

The car is presented on the new Carlsson Wheel 1/10 X. This is a rim for the performance-oriented customer. Due to the design of this wheel, a significant weight could be saved. In addition, an optimal distribution of forces was achieved by the Y-spokes. The new design of this rim underlines the sporty character of this car and fits perfectly into the overall concept. Available from spring 2017 as "Brillant Edition" and as "Dark Series".

For maximum speeds of up to 320km / h, Carlsson has fitted the 1/10 X wheel in a 20-inch combination with the new Ultra High Performance tires from the development partner Michelin. The wheels in the dimensions 8.5 x 20 inches on the front axle and 9.5 x 20 inches on the rear axle in combination with the Michelin Pilot Supersport tires 245 / 30ZR20 resp. 265 / 30ZR20 harmonize perfectly with the high performance limousine.

Designed for maximum speeds in excess of 320km/h, the Carlsson 1/10 X wheel comes in 8.5J and 9.5J x 20-inch sizes front and rear, and uses Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres in 245/30ZR20 and 265/30ZR20 sizes. These light alloy wheels harmonize perfectly with the high performance limousine.

The interior of the CC63S Rivage evokes images of the legendary Tartan check pattern used in classic Mercedes sportscars like the Gullwing and Uhlenhaut Coupe. With its seats and door panels are trimmed in the finest Scottish sourced Nappa leather with Alcantara highlights with Carlsson blue Tartan check inserts. The dashboard and steering wheel are wrapped in blue and black Nappa leather.

Text and photos: Carlsson