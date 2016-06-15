

Skoda presented Octavia vRS

2.0 TSI petrol now with 169 kW (230 hp), 2.0 TDI diesel also with all-wheel drive

New front end, full-LED headlights, vRS-specific details

Top technologies for infotainment, connectivity and driver assistance systems set standards in compact class

Just weeks after introducing the extensively modernised Skoda Octavia, the Czech automobile manufacturer presents the top model in the series – the Skoda Octavia vRS. The new front section, modified rear and sporty interior highlight its dynamic character. The upgraded Skoda Octavia vRS is available as a hatchback and estate. Both body styles have two four-cylinder engines to choose from. While the 2.0 TDI diesel engine has the same 135 kW (184 hp) output as previously, the performance of the 2.0 TSI petrol engine has increased by 7 kW (10 hp) to 169 kW (230 hp), making it the most powerful and fastest series-production model in the history of the Skoda Octavia. New premium technologies supporting infotainment, connectivity and driver assistance systems emphasise the exceptional position of the compact sports car in its segment.

Dynamic design

The appearance of the new Skoda Octavia vRS accentuates the extensively redeveloped design of the series in a particularly sporty and emotional way: The new front section with a wider radiator grille, which has been extended with additional headlamps featuring a crystalline look, and the even wider air intakes with honeycomb structure in the redesigned bumpers are masculine and dynamic. The four full-LED headlights with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), as well as the LED side-mounted headlights integrated into the bumper shape the new front end. At the rear, the hatchback's spoiler and the estate's roof spoiler set independent accents.

The rear is dominated by a powerful black diffuser element and broad red reflector lamp above. These elements are unmistakable characteristics of the upgraded Skoda Octavia vRS. In addition, the model now features LED-technology license plate illumination and taillights in the classic C-design as standard.

The interior of the new Skoda Octavia vRS is characterized by the vRS-Sport seats which provide plenty of lateral support thanks to high sides and integrated headrests. In addition to the leather/fabric combination, the sports seats are now also available in Alcantara as an option. The multi-function sports steering wheel (for DSG gearbox with shift paddles) has a perforated leather crown. Ambient lighting comes as standard. The recesses of the door handles are illuminated, the pedals shine in an aluminium finish, and the entry panels bear the vRS logo. Skoda-typical 'Simply-Clever'solutions include an umbrella under the passenger seat and a removable LED lamp in the boot of the estate.

Chassis, technology, engines

The 15 mm lower sports suspension and the rear track, 30 mm wider than the predecessor, as well as the red brake callipers underline the dynamic character of the new Skoda Octavia vRS. 18-inch wheels are available as standard, while 19-inch wheels are available as an option.

Progressive steering, Performance Mode Select with Performance Sound Generator (option), the stability program ESC with electronic cross barrier XDS+ and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) add to the intensive driving pleasure of the new Skoda Octavia vRS. DCC allows the driver to choose between Comfort, Normal or Sport modes.

The new engine of the Skoda Octavia vRS 2.0 TSI provides 169 kW (230 hp) and has a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,500 to 4,600 rpm. The front-wheel drive sports model sprints from 0 to 62mph in 6.7 seconds. The model's top speed is 155 mph. The combined fuel consumption is 43.4 mpg (149 g CO2/km; all values: hatchback with manual transmission). As standard, the Skoda Octavia vRS 2.0 TSI is equipped with a manual 6-speed manual gearbox, optionally with a 6-speed DSG.

In the Skoda Octavia vRS 2.0 TDI, a diesel engine with an output of 135 kW (184 hp)and a maximum torque of 380 Nm from 1,750 rpm ensures acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 144 mph. The combined fuel consumption is 62.8 mpg (119 g CO2/km, all values: hatchback with manual transmission). The Skoda Octavia vRS 2.0 TDI is available either with front-wheel drive (manual or 6-speed DSG) or 4x4-wheel drive and 6-speed DSG.

Infotainment and Skoda Connect

As all versions in the series, the current Skoda Octavia vRS features the latest generation of infotainment systems. The capacitive touch displays are designed in glass. The top version is the navigation system Columbus with a 9.2-inch monitor, WLAN hotspot and optional LTE module.

Driver assistance systems

The wide range of driver assistance systems in Skoda Octavia vRS sets new standards in the compact class. New features include Trailer Assist, Blind Spot Detect, which warns the driver of vehicles in the blind spot, and Rear Traffic Alert, which monitors side and rear traffic when leaving a parking space. The Crew Protect Assist closes windows and sunroofs in the event of an imminent accident, tightens driver and passenger seatbelts and works in conjunction with the improved Front Assist including city emergency braking and predictive pedestrian protection.

