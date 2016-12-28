home
M&D Exclusive Cardesign Audi S7 MD700
M&D tunes Audi S7



The Audi RS7 possesses both an elegance and dynamic presence that marks it out as something special in the luxury four-door coupe world. It certainly has a stance and an attitude that is strikingly different from the standard A7 Sportback on which it is based.

However, thanks to styling specialists M&D Exclusive Cardesign headquartered in Dinslaken, Germany, owners of the lesser A7 und S7 now have the opportunity to beat the mighty RS7 at its own game.

M&D carries out the optical part of their conversion using the PD700R Widebody Kit from their styling partner, Prior Design. The kit comprises a new front bumper featuring larger air intakes and a spoiler lip, while the new rear bumper has a large diffuser. Both are designed to perfectly integrate with the wider wheel arch flares, which are visually joined by suitably shaped side skirts.

As this conversion was carried out on a 2013 model year pre-facelift S7, the updated taillights from the revised model were fitted along with a factory RS7 radiator grille. This has been finished in glossy black along with the air scoops, Audi rings and door mirror caps.

The basic bodywork finish is Audi's pearl effect colour glacier white metallic to which an elaborate LeMans Style foil design, with various shapes and lettering in red, black and grey, has been overlaid. To further accentuate the sporting flavour, the rear and rear side windows were dark tinted.

To fill the wide wheel arches convincingly, M&D chose 10.5x21-inch Rennen Forged R60 X-Concave alloy wheels, shod with 265/30ZR21 Continental tyres. The spokes of these wheels are finished in matt black, while the inner and outer barrels and the screw fixing flanges of these multi-piece wheels have a contrasting gloss black finish.

In the cabin, M&D fitted an RS7 sports steering wheel to match the exterior theme. They also made changes to the infotainment software coding to allow the TV to be used during a journey, while providing access to hidden menus.

The engine is the heart of any car, and M&D's special S7 comes with an engine upgrade to match its more belligerent looks. A factory fresh S7's 4.0 litre bi-turbo V8 comes with 420 hp and 550 Nm of torque. The M&D conversion consists of air intake path optimisation, turbocharger upgrades, a sport exhaust with larger downpipes, HJS high-flow catalytic convertors and RS7 tailpipes, and bespoke ECU software to create another 280 hp. The new headline numbers are a supercar killing 700 hp and 950 Nm of torque, all directed effectively to the tarmac through the quattro all-wheel-drive system.




Text and photos: M&D Exclusive Cardesign



