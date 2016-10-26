

Mercedes-AMG expands GT family

Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2017. To the theme of "50 Years of Driving Performance", the sports car and performance brand is marking the occasion by extending the AMG GT family of sports cars with the new Mercedes-AMG GT C Coupe, which joins the existing AMG GT C Roadster. Positioned between AMG GT S and AMG GT R, the new vehicle will initially be available exclusively as a special Edition 50 model. At the same time, the Mercedes-AMG GT and AMG GT S are being visually and technically upgraded while receiving even more power.

"With the AMG GT C, we are now expanding our portfolio of sports cars to six models plus the AMG GT3 customer sport racing car. In under three years, the second vehicle to be developed by us entirely in-house has grown into a family offering a highly dynamic driving experience in a variety of forms. We are kicking off our anniversary year with the exclusive Edition 50 model of the new AMG GT C Coupe. We are also taking this opportunity to refine the AMG GT and AMG GT S both visually and technically," says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Shared distinguishing feature: the new front end

The new models are identifiable by the distinctive AMG Panamericana grille, which is now shared by all AMG GT models. Underlining the motor sport heritage, the grille features 15 chrome-plated, vertical bars, which echo the look of the latest Mercedes-AMG GT3 customer sport racing car. The new front apron emphasises the car's width, making it sit flatter on the road. The large outer air inlets guarantee the supply of cooling air to the engine.

Now on all AMG GT models: AIRPANEL active air management system from the AMG GT R

All AMG GT variants now sport a special technical highlight from the AMG GT R: the AIRPANEL active air management system. Vertical louvres in the bottom of the front apron can be opened and closed by an electric motor in around one second to guarantee the required amount of cooling. Constantly achieving the ideal position calls for highly intelligent and fast control.

During normal driving with no increased cooling demand, the louvres are closed for reduced drag and the air is directed at the underbody. This improves the aerodynamic efficiency of the vehicles. Only when certain components reach predefined temperatures and the air demand is particularly high do the louvres open to allow the maximum cooling air flow to the heat exchangers.

As part of this new design measure, the engine oil cooler on all AMG GT models has moved from the front to the wheelarches. On the other hand, the main radiator retains its place at the front.

New output variants: the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine

Mercedes-AMG is restructuring the range of output/torque variants of the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine. Hence, the AMG GT entry-level model now puts out 350 kW (476 hp), i.e. 10 kW (14 hp) more than before. In addition, with 630 Nm, the basic version of the eight-cylinder machine now delivers an extra 30 Nm of peak torque for even greater tractive power. The same figures will apply to the GT Roadster from its market launch.

The output from the GT S grows by 9 kW (12 hp) to 384 kW (522 hp), with the peak torque climbing 20 Nm to 670 Nm.

The next level is marked by the C variants of the Coupe and Roadster with 410 kW (557 hp) and 680 Nm peak torque. The top of the line is the AMG GT R with 430 kW (585 hp) and 700 Nm of torque.

Technical data at a glance:

Mercedes-AMG GT Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster Mercedes-AMG GT S Engine 4.0-litre V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection 4.0-litre V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection 4.0-litre V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc 3982 cc Output 350 kW (476 hp) at 6000 rpm 350 kW (476 hp) at 6000 rpm 384 kW (522 hp) at 6250 rpm Max. torque 630 Nm at 1700-5000 rpm 630 Nm at 1700-5000 rpm 670 Nm at 1750-4750 rpm Combined fuel consumption 29.4 – 30.4 mpg 30.1 mpg 29.4 – 30.1 mpg Combined CO2emissions 224 - 216 g/km 219 g/km 224-219 g/km Efficiency class G G G Weight (DIN/EC) 1540 kg*/1615 kg** 1595 kg*/1670 kg** 1570 kg*/ 1645 kg** Acceleration 0-62 mph 4.0 s 4.0 s 3.8 s Top speed 189 mph 188 mph 193 mph Rear-axle limited-slip differential Mechanical Mechanical Electronically controlled Suspension AMG sports suspension AMG sports suspension AMG RIDE CONTROL sports suspension with adaptive adjustable damping Wheels front / rear 9.0 J x 19 / 11.0 J x 19 9.0 J x 19 / 11.0 J x 19 9.0 J x 19 / 11.0 J x 20 Tyres front / rear 255/35 R 19 / 295/35 R 19 255/35 R 19 / 295/35 R 19 265/35 R19 / 295/30 R 20 Brake discs front/rear 360 mm/360 mm 360 mm/360 mm 390 mm/360 mm Drive programs Four: C, S, S+, I Four: C, S, S+, I Five: C, S, S+, I, RACE

*Kerb weight according to DIN, without driver **Kerb weight according to EC, with driver (75 kg).

Mercedes-AMG GT C Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Mercedes-AMG GT R Engine 4.0-litre V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection 4.0-litre V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection 4.0-litre V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc 3982 cc Output 410 kW (557 hp) at 5750-6750 rpm 410 kW (557 hp) at 5750-6750 rpm 430 kW (585 hp) at 6250 rpm Max. torque 680 Nm at 1900-5750 rpm 680 Nm at 1900-5750 rpm 700 Nm at 1900-5500 rpm Combined fuel consumption 24.8 mpg 24.8 mpg 24.8 mpg Combined CO2emissions 259 g/km 259 g/km 259 g/km Efficiency class G G G Weight (DIN/EC) 1625 kg*/ 1700 kg** 1660 kg*/ 1735 kg** 1555 kg*/ 1630 kg** Acceleration 0-62 mph 3.7 s 3.7 s 3.6 s Top speed 196 mph 196 mph 198 mph Rear-axle limited-slip differential Electronically controlled Electronically controlled Electronically controlled Suspension AMG RIDE CONTROL sports suspension with adaptive adjustable damping AMG RIDE CONTROL sports suspension with adaptive adjustable damping AMG RIDE CONTROL coil-over suspension with adaptive adjustable damping Wheels front / rear 9.0 J x 19 / 12.0 J x 20 9.0 J x 19 / 12.0 J x 20 10.0 J x 19 / 12.0 J x 20 Tyres front / rear 265/35 R19 / 305/30 R 20 265/35 R19 / 305/30 R 20 275/30 R19 / 325/30 R 20 Brake discs front/rear 390 mm/360 mm 390 mm/360 mm 390 mm/360 mm Drive programs Five: C, S, S+, I, RACE Five: C, S, S+, I, RACE Five: C, S, S+, I, RACE

*Kerb weight according to DIN, without driver **Kerb weight according to EC, with driver (75 kg) [UK mph and mpg figures to be confirmed.]

Further-enhanced driving dynamics: the new AMG GT C

Like the Roadster unveiled in Paris, the new AMG GT C, too, impresses with further-enhanced driving dynamics courtesy of numerous technical highlights from the Mercedes-AMG GT R. The new vehicle will launch in the form of a special Edition 50 model. Like the AMG GT R, the new member of the family is identifiable by its broad, muscular rear end and large wheels. Other technical measures include the wider rear track and active rear axle steering.

The new rear side walls make the AMG GT C a total of 57 millimetres wider than the AMG GT and AMG GT S, giving it exactly the same dimension as the AMG GT R. The muscular styling creates space for larger wheels and a wider track. Both measures increase the traction while allowing higher cornering speeds. The likewise wider rear apron of the AMG GT C improves the airflow at the rear. In common with the AMG GT and AMG GT S, the rear aerofoil is integrated into the luggage compartment flap and is electrically extended or retracted at predetermined speeds, depending on the selected drive programme.

Borrowed from motor sport: the AMG sports suspension

The AMG sports suspension, too, confirms the motor racing heritage of the AMG GT family. Wishbones, steering knuckles and hub carriers on the front and rear axles are made entirely from forged aluminium to reduce the unsprung masses. In addition, the wheels are located by double wishbones. The resulting camber and track stability allows high cornering speeds while giving the driver optimum, highly precise road feedback right up to the very high critical cornering limits.

In the AMG GT C, the AMG RIDE CONTROL sports suspension is combined with infinitely variable, adaptive adjustable damping. The electronically controlled system automatically adapts the damping on each wheel to the instantaneous driving situation, speed and road conditions.

Even greater agility: active rear-axle steering from the AMG GT R

The new Mercedes-AMG GT C responds even more sensitively thanks to the standard-fit active rear-axle steering, which made its debut in the Mercedes-AMG GT R and is also standard equipment on the GT C Roadster. For the AMG GT S, this feature is optionally available in combination with the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package. The system allows an even better combination of agility and stability – handling characteristics that are normally in opposition to each other.

Up to a speed of 62mph, the rear wheels point in the opposite direction to the front wheels. The AMG GT C turns into corners with significantly higher agility, delivering even greater driving pleasure while requiring less steering effort. Under everyday driving conditions, the driver also benefits from a smaller turning circle, such as when turning or parking.

Once the speed of the AMG GT C rises above 62mph, the system points the rear wheels in the same direction as the front wheels for perceptibly improved handling. At the same time, the lateral force on the rear wheels builds up considerably faster on changes of direction, this speeding up the response to the steering. The driver also notices that the car delivers massive rear-axle grip and high stability on fast changes in direction, without the usual tendency for the rear end to break out.

Standard equipment: rear-axle limited-slip differential

In common with the AMG GT S and AMG GT R, the AMG GT C comes as standard with an electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential, which is integrated into the compact transmission housing. Its sensitive and fast control raises the critical limit of vehicle dynamics to a new level. It not only further improves the traction of the drive wheels, but also increases the critical cornering speed.

Exclusive equipment package: AMG GT C Edition 50

The new AMG GT C will launch as an exclusive special Edition 50 model to mark the landmark year of the company, which was founded in 1967.

The Edition 50 will be available in two exclusive special paint finishes: designo graphite grey magno and designo cashmere white magno. To give the exterior a distinctive look, black chrome highlights are applied to the side skirt trim, the front splitter, the trim strips in the air inlets of the Panamericana grille, the fins on the side air outlets in the front wings, the moulding on the rear diffuser and the exhaust tailpipe trims. The surface of the cross-spoke AMG forged wheels has been harmonised with the black chrome elements of the exterior.

The interior is marked by a contrast between black and silver. This colour scheme is followed not only by the trim in STYLE exclusive nappa leather in silver pearl/black with grey diamond-patterned contrasting topstitching, but also by the black AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre with grey contrasting topstitching, "Edition" lettering on the steering wheel bezel and 12 o'clock mark in silver pearl.

To emphasise the sporty character, the Edition 50 comes as standard with the AMG Interior Night package, which includes such features as steering wheel spokes, shift paddles and door sill panels in black.

The interplay between light and dark is further accentuated by silver seat belts and black chrome trim. The head restraint of the AMG Performance seat is embossed with "GT Edition 50".

New options for AMG GT and AMG GT S

In addition to a technical upgrade courtesy of active aerodynamics, higher output/torque and active rear-axle steering, the update of the AMG GT model family also includes significant additions to the scope of equipment. A host of new optional extras will be available in future.

The new equipment packages include the AMG Exterior Chrome package with trim in high-gloss chrome and the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package, which is now also available for the AMG GT.

The AMG Interior Night package, which comes as standard in the AMG GT R, is now also optionally available for the other Coupes of the AMG GT family. This package includes the AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre with spokes and shift paddles in high-gloss black. The cross-strut in the luggage compartment as well as the trim in the backrest of the optional AMG Performance seats are also in high-gloss black. The package is rounded off by stainless-steel door sill panels in black, optionally illuminated in white with AMG lettering.

The motor sport heritage is further visually accentuated by the AMG Exterior Carbon Fibre package, which uses high-grade carbon fibre for the front splitter, side fins on the air outlets in the front wings, exterior mirror housings, side skirt inserts (AMG GT C only) and rear diffuser.

Wider choice of individual equipment items

The new individual equipment items for the AMG GT and AMG GT S also means a significant upgrade for the sports cars. In combination with the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package, for example, it is also possible to order active rear-axle steering for the AMG GT S.

Also new are light-alloy wheels with mixed tyres, such as the 5-twin-spoke 48.3/50.8 cm (19/20-inch) wheel, painted in high-sheen titanium grey, 265/35 R 19 on 9 J x 19 ET61 at the front and 295/30 R 20 on 11 J x 20 ET68 at the rear or the 5-twin-spoke 48.3/50.8 cm (19/20-inch) wheel, painted in high-sheen matt black, 265/35 R 19 on 9 J x 19 ET61 at the front and 295/30 R 20 on 11 J x 20 ET68 at the rear (both available from Q3 2017).

The new optional STYLE Exclusive nappa leather trim in diamond-patterned macchiato beige is now also available to give an especially high-grade look and feel to the AMG GT and AMG GT S. Comfort at high outside temperatures is heightened by optional seat climate control for the AMG Performance seat.

AMG Track Pace for use on the race track

The new AMG Track Pace feature is optionally available for the entire AMG GT family. It turns the smartphone into a personal racing engineer. Customers can use the app to analyse and improve their driving style on the track as well as sharing with other AMG drivers on Facebook, YouTube or the AMG Private Lounge.

The app for the Apple iPhone®connects to the AMG GT models by WiFi. The vehicle then sends a host of data to the app in real-time, such as speed, gear, steering angle, time, position and acceleration.

Lap or sector times on race tracks can be saved. Numerous track profiles are already stored on the app for this purpose. Drivers can also record and save additional race tracks themselves. In addition, the Apple iPhone®camera records the performance on the race track, the driver then receiving an interactive video of their racing experience with all the telemetry data superimposed.

UK pricing and specification is to be confirmed, and will be announced in early 2017, with first deliveries of the GT C Coupe in the summer.

Text and photos: Mercedes-AMG