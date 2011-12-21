home
Je Design makes widebody kit for the Seat Leon FR 5F



  • Widebody aero styling kit
  • Three-position adjustable rear wing
  • Performance upgrade, 20-inch wheels, and coilover suspension

JE DESIGN starts 2017 on full throttle! Celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year, the VW Group specialist tuner, kicks off with a full upgrade programme for the Seat Leon 5F.

The bespoke aerodynamic programme debuts a widebody kit for the five-door FR, which includes a three-position adjustable rear wing. This very exclusive Leon also offers strong clues to the look of the Widebody version of the face-lifted Leon FR / Cupra that will be presented in the spring.

In standard form the Leon FR presents a dynamic, sporty and elegant image. It is a good starting point for JE DESIGN who proceed to inject the five-door FR with a healthy portion of motorsport fever using a wide body kit styled after the famous Leon Cup Racers.

Their Widebody-Kit (4,403 euro) turns the Spanish pocket rocket into an absolute eye-catcher, and consists of a three-piece front bumper, big wheel arch extensions, side skirts, and rear bumper (available separately for 809 euro) with twin diffusers.

JE DESIGN has been offering adjustable rear wings since the first generation Seat Leon 1M, and so has more experience than any other aftermarket tuner with the marque accessories.

The new three-position adjustable rear wing (1,190 euro) for the Seat Leon 5F, including the Cupra (five-door), features three manually adjustable positions of Highspeed, Race and Race+. Measured at the industry standard of 200km/h, the 'Highspeed' setting generates 21kg of downforce over the rear axle, while the 15 degree angle of attack of the 'Race' position increases this to 29kg. The most aggressive 'Race +' setting creates 36kg of downforce.

JE Design has track tested an electronically controlled, but functionally similar version of this wing on the Leon Cupra350 SC WIDEBODY Race, which helped the car clinch the world record as the fastest, street-legal front-wheel drive car on the Sachsenring in 2015.

The EC approved stainless steel sport rear exhaust silencer (899 euro) is available with either twin round (80mm) or oval (140 x 90mm or 160 x 90mm) tailpipes exiting between the rear diffusers.

JE DESIGN gives the car the go to match its FR Widebody show with a Euro 6 compliant engine upgrade path. Their tuning box takes the output of the 2.0 TDI climbs from 184hp/135 kW to 220hp/162 kW, with peak torque increased from 380Nm to 430Nm. The stopwatch shows a 0.3 sec improvement in the 0-100km/h sprint, which drops to 7.2 seconds, while top speed goes up to 232km/h. This 1,890 euro conversion comes with a two-year engine and drivetrain warranty.

JE DESIGN also has an optimal solution for the Leon's handling, grip and stance on the road. Their KW DCC Plug & Play coilover suspension kit (2,299 euro) for cars with the factory adaptive chassis control DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control) can reduce the ride height by up to 45mm.

To complement their Widebody kit, JE DESIGN offer a Twin Five-Spoke alloy wheel set (2,376 euro) that fills each of the big arches with a 10.0J x 20-inch wheel and 275/25ZR20 Dunlop Sport Maxx GT tyre.




Text and photos: Je Design



