

1920x1267

1920x1265

1920x1367

1920x1367

Citroen revealed C-Aircross Concept

Exactly one month ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, Citroen has revealed its C-Aircross Concept, which offers a new vision of the compact SUV. With its original design and strong identity, this new concept embodies Citroen's capacity to be different, whatever the segment. The unique design adds to the dynamic attitude of the SUV, thanks to the fluidity of its aerodynamic lines and a fresh new colour scheme. On-board, C-Aircross Concept reflects a new step for the Citroen Advanced Comfort® programme, with a light and airy cabin, and technologies that makes life easier. With its World Premiere set for the Geneva Motor Show on 7 March, the C-Aircross Concept heralds Citroen's global offensive in the SUV sector.

Citroen has revealed a daring new concept car with a strong and colourful identity – C-Aircross Concept. This interpretation of a compact SUV marks a new stage for Citroen in the deployment of its product strategy. With the C-Aircross Concept's internationally-oriented body style, the Citroen brand confirms its offensive in the SUV market – an offensive that began with the reveal of the Aircross Concept in 2015.

The Citroen C-Aircross Concept's unique identity is inspired by New C3, although clearly adapted for a new sector of the market:

DESIGN – The C-Aircross Concept marks its difference in the world of the SUV thanks to its strong, original and fresh design. Assertive in its appearance, the C-Aircross Concept boasts a unique balance between protection and the fluidity of its lines. The exterior immediately gives an impression of space on-board. Inside, the use of colour and specially chosen materials creates a modern and relaxed atmosphere, with an overall impression of minimalist style.

– The C-Aircross Concept marks its difference in the world of the SUV thanks to its strong, original and fresh design. Assertive in its appearance, the C-Aircross Concept boasts a unique balance between protection and the fluidity of its lines. The exterior immediately gives an impression of space on-board. Inside, the use of colour and specially chosen materials creates a modern and relaxed atmosphere, with an overall impression of minimalist style. COMFORT– A modern SUV, the front doors – and the rear-hinged doors at the back – open to reveal a spacious cabin, ensuring complete peace-of-mind for all occupants. The concept offers wide, quilt-effect seats and plenty of light from its large windows and panoramic sunroof. Thanks to the Citroen Advanced Comfort® programme, the concept's technologies serve to enhance ease-of-use. For example: a colour head-up display, a single spoke steering wheel with intuitive controls, rear facing cameras and wireless induction charging for smartphones.

"The C-Aircross Concept demonstrates Citroen's pursuit of its international product offensive. Based on the state-of-mind of New C3, it illustrates a different vision for the compact SUV segment, full of confidence and boldness. This concept also embodies the ambitions of the Citroen Advanced Comfort® programme, making its interior space a source of well-being." Linda Jackson, Citroen CEO

01 – DESIGN: AN ASSERTIVE SUV

Confident and relaxed

Staunchly optimistic, the C-Aircross Concept boasts an assertive and singular personality in the world of the SUV. Its modern design offers the feeling of robustness and energy, along with an impressive, yet non-aggressive presence. The design is visually enhanced by the protective trim found on the lower parts of the body. The Citroen Style team has cleverly combined seamless, flowing lines with the features of an SUV, on a compact body (length: 4.15m, width: 1.74m, height: 1.63m).

Based on the style markers featured on New C3, the C-Aircross Concept contrasts smooth surfaces with bold graphic elements that are brought to life with splashes of colour. The blue body paint contrasts elegantly with Fluorescent Coral highlights, which bring out the fun side of this concept. The brightly coloured personalisation elements can be seen around the headlights, on the wheels, on the side guards and on the roof bars – which also incorporate LED lighting at the front.

In terms of posture, the C-Aircross Concept stands out with its short and raised bonnet, and its sturdy front end. Its assertive, reassuring lines and moulded panels further accentuate its strong identity. Always ready for adventure, the C-Aircross Concept is equipped with front and rear protection shields with a glossy black finish, and wheel arch extensions with a 'stealthy' camouflage design. To further emphasise its go-anywhere nature, this new concept is equipped with large wheels featuring a unique design that suggest a raised driving position and off-road capabilities.

In line with the exterior styling codes of New C3, C-Aircross Concept inherits the brand's split level light signature at the front. The daytime running lights are integrated into the grille and are separated from the main lights, which sit below them. The rear is just as assertive in terms of style and comes complete with new 3D lights, each with three floating sections. These rear clusters share their graphic design with the decoration on the floating and backlit rear quarter windows. A key design characteristic, the rear quarter windows were conceived as aerodynamic features of the car and conceal the interior of the vehicle without preventing light from entering the cabin.

Aerodynamic efficiency is also enhanced with air inlets located in the front bumper, air outlets built into the side door guards, and a diffuser at the rear. Each surface has been designed to take air flow into account.

A sleek and stylish cabin

The C-Aircross Concept features 'opposing opening doors', including rear-hinged doors at the back for better accessibility, a design reminiscent of the Aircross and CXperience concepts.

Citroen's designers opted for an elevated one-piece dashboard, and for suspended and raised seats that complement the interior architecture – which is primarily horizontal in design for an impression of fluidity, modernity and space.

In addition to the single spoke steering wheel (a nod to the brand's heritage), the fabric-covered dashboard features a tinted 'head-up display', which is directly in the driver's field of vision. Information is displayed in colours that perfectly match the interior colour scheme of the vehicle. In the middle of the dashboard, a 12-inch touchscreen takes centre stage, displaying driving information and infotainment updates. The lower centre console extends from the front seats right through to the rear, and boasts a number of useful storage spaces.

Entirely designed in a combination of light grey and orange, the floating dashboard features a large storage compartment that stretches right across the car.

The Fluorescent Coral colour that dominates the floor and carpeting creates a welcoming tone-on-tone effect, and there are splashes of colour on the air vents and the seatbelt buckles too. This warm and colourful combination also features on the sofa-style seats, along with thick and soft-to-the touch fabric.

02 – COMFORT: A MODERN SUV

As with New C3, the C-Aircross Concept benefits from the Citroen Advanced Comfort® programme. Designed as a cocoon and comfortable living space for its driver and passengers, the interior of the C-Aircross Concept is equipped with a number of features that promote physical and mental well-being.

Seats are an invitation to travel

As soon as you enter the car, you experience a sense of well-being, both visually and physically. The C-Aircross Concept offers an immediate feeling of comfort, with four contoured, enveloping seats.

Both in the front and in the back, the wide and enticing seats are covered in a warm, embossed Alcantara with a quilt-effect. Inspired by the world of bedding, the seats adapt to the shape and size of each occupant, ensuring a relaxing on-board experience.

Numerous clever storage compartments

In the quest for everyday practicality and functionality, the cabin contains a large number of spacious and easily accessible storage spaces. Up front, the driver and passenger benefit from a storage area that runs right across the length of the dashboard. There are other clever spaces too, including large storage compartments in the doors and an area for storing bags out of sight under the centre console.

The designers have also added storage to the seat backs and seat side panels. Lastly, the centre console is equipped with a compartment dedicated to wireless induction charging for smartphones.

Rear passengers can even place their tablet computers on the backs of the front seats to watch a film.

Bathed in light

C-Aircross Concept has a large glazed area, including the innovative and stylish rear quarter windows that let light into the cabin. The large panoramic glazed roof also lets daylight into the vehicle.

These many sources of light reinforce the impression of space and well-being. They contribute directly to the everyday comfort of the vehicle's passengers, providing a true 'Feel Good' experience.

Technologies dedicated to the on-board experience

On-board, the latest technologies are designed to enhance convenience. Useful, intuitive and in keeping with the Citroen Advanced Comfort® programme, these technologies benefit all of the vehicle's occupants.

To aid the driver, the steering wheel controls are easy to use. Key driving information is displayed within the driver's field of vision via 'head-up vision' and 'high-tech rear vision' functions. Two cameras take the place of traditional door mirrors. For an optimal view from the rear of the vehicle, a camera is integrated into the roof spoiler at the back of the car.

Ultra connected

The C-Aircross Concept is equipped with a smart and intuitive Human-Machine Interface. The driver and front passenger are able to control all of the main functions via the 12-inch central touchscreen.

The system also features Citroen Connect Nav, a 3D connected navigation system with voice recognition. Occupants can choose their own music or even choose to watch their favourite film. Depending on the on-board experience desired, an array of screen configurations are possible – 1/3 -2/3, 2/3 -1/3 or full screen. As such, the passengers can be as active during the journey as the driver.

In order to encourage information sharing and discussion on-board, the Citroen C-Aircross Concept gives passengers the opportunity to automatically synchronise all of their electronic devices via the Mirror Screen functionality. Mirror Screen connectivity is already available across the Citroen range.

The C-Aircross Concept also features ConnectedCAM Citroen™, the on-board HD camera that premiered as a world first on New Citroen C3.

The C-Aircross Concept also comes with a 'Share with U' app already installed. This new service enables those inside the car to share their media files (games, music and videos) with their travelling companions and to enjoy them on-board.

For true acoustic comfort, the front and rear headrests are equipped with built-in speakers and microphones, creating 'sound experience' audio bubbles. Now everyone can choose to communicate with the other passengers, or to keep to themselves.

Off-road capabilities

The SUV-style C-Aircross Concept is equipped for everyday urban journeys or mountain and coastal getaways. The car comes with a Grip Control dial built into the central console for a more versatile drive. This smart technology is designed with 5 operational modes:

STANDARD: This mode is for normal road conditions (main roads, motorways and urban roads)

SAND: This mode uses the two front wheels simultaneously to reduce the risk of getting stuck in sand or on soft ground

OFF-ROAD: This mode acts as a Limited-slip Differential and ensures optimum traction on slippery surfaces (mud, wet grass or dirt roads)

SNOW: This mode instantly adjusts the rotation of each of the driven wheels to the grip available on snow-covered surfaces

ESP OFF: This mode allows the driver to deactivate the ESP (active up to 50km/h or 31mph)

Text and photos: Citroen