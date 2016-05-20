

Aston Martin unleashed Vantage S Red Bull Racing Edition

Global special edition created to celebrate Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing's Innovation Partnership

Models given seal of approval from Red Bull Racing drivers Daniel Ricciardo & Max Verstappen

Unique Red Bull Racing specification brought to life through Q by Aston Martin

Available for both V8 and V12 Vantage S derivatives

With the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship set to kick off on 26 March, Aston Martin has unveiled its latest additions to the Vantage range; the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions.

These true collectibles have been created by the marque's in-house personalisation service; Q by Aston Martin. Celebrating the two brands' unique 'Innovation Partnership', Aston Martin's latest global offering takes approval from Red Bull Racing drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, with their signatures adorning both sill and inspection plaques.

Available with Aston Martin's characterful V8 and V12 naturally aspirated power units, both Vantage Red Bull Racing Editions are equipped with a range of distinguishing features for the most devoted Formula 1®enthusiast.

Building on the appeal of the sports-focused Vantage range, the models deliver a blend of eye-catching looks and an engaging and visceral experience for the perfect cruise along the Great Ocean Road, Adelaide Hills or even Melbourne's Albert Park.

Taking inspiration from Red Bull Racing's distinctive race livery, owners will be treated to a deep Mariana Blue paint finish as standard. For those wanting a slight twist, gloss Tungsten Silver or satin Mariana Blue exteriors are also optional.

Complementing Aston Martin's signature paint finish is a race-inspired carbon fibre splitter, diffuser, grille and side strakes. Red infills on the carbon fibre grille and yellow calipers complete the iconic colour scheme.

Inside, customers can expect further sporting features, including Red Bull Racing headrest embroidery, carbon fibre trim inlays, diamond-quilting and an alcantara steering wheel complete with 12 o'clock accent stripe.

Customers may opt for their sill and final inspection plaques to be signed by either Daniel Ricciardo or Max Verstappen, providing the ultimate seal of approval and cementing their exclusivity.

Aston Martin President & CEO, Dr. Andy Palmer said, "Motorsport is and will always be a key part of Aston Martin's DNA and both the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions bring that ethos straight to our customers. With the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship® set to begin soon, I hope that the purchase of these models will bring the racing season that little bit closer for those lucky few customers who can't wait for it to begin".

Deliveries are set to take place from Q2 2017. For further information including RRP, customers should enquire directly with their local dealership.

Text and photos: Aston Martin