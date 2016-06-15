

Jeep announced limited edition of Renegade

Following in the tyre tracks of the popular Night Eagle and Dawn of Justice versions, the new Desert Hawk will carry on the Jeep Renegade tradition of introducing new and exciting variations as it builds on its reputation in the UK. More than 11,000 Jeep Renegades were sold in this country last year.

Designed to enhance Jeep Renegade's popular and striking design, the new Desert Hawk version takes the Renegade Trailhawk's rugged appearance and best-in-class capability a step further with exclusive features and functionality inspired by the desert. It will be limited to just 100 examples for the UK when it goes on sale today (23 February).

Available in Alpine White, Anvil, Black or – exclusive to Desert Hawk – Mojave Sand, the Jeep Renegade Desert Hawk features 17-inch Low Gloss Black wheels, exclusive bonnet and rear body panel decals.

Inside, the Renegade Desert Hawk is enhanced with exclusive seats in black leather and fabric – the seat base features a Moab desert map logo – with electric lumbar support for the driver. There is also a leather wrapped steering wheel, dual zone climate control, DAB UConnect radio with 6.5-inch touchscreen, Live services, Bluetooth and satnav, 7-inch full-colour thin-film transistor (TFT) cluster display and cruise control.

The Renegade Desert Hawk, like the Trailhawk, delivers best-in-class Trail Rated 4x4 capability with standard Jeep Active Drive Low with 20:1 crawl ratio; Selec-Terrain system which includes a Sand mode and an exclusive Rock mode, 8.7-inch ground clearance, skid plates, 8.1-inch wheel articulation, Hill-descent Control and 19-inch water fording.

The Renegade Desert Hawk comes as standard with a 170 hp 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. It costs from £28,995 OTR for the 2.0 MultiJet II 170hp 4WD.

"Designed to enhance Renegade's already very strong appeal in the UK, and capable of delivering Jeep's legendary off-road capability, the new Renegade Desert Hawk version is an attractive proposition for buyers," says Damien Dally, head of brand, Jeep UK.

"Sporting and agile on-road and rugged and capable off it, this limited edition newcomer fits perfectly into Renegade's highly successful family."

Text and photos: Jeep