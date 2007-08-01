

1987x1200

1987x1200

1987x1200

1987x1200

Loder1899 tunes Evoque Convertible

With it's unique silhouette, the Range Rover Evoque convertible is a real head turner predominantly spotted downtown cruising the most fashionable haunts. Without doubt the Evoque all wheel drive SUV can compete with the best however it simply shines when it comes to climbing the narrow windy snow covered drives of St Moritz or glimpsed on the forest tracks of the Austrian Hahnenkamm.

Corresponding to it's usage profile, Loder1899 has sharpened the look of this all season convertible presenting a low lying version of the Evoque cabrio on superb stylish wheels.

The Loder1899 Evoque convertible has a much more defined muscular appearance than the standard model it owes this to four body extensions in the car lacquer finish that add 7.5 cm to each side of the vehicle. These extensions allow for Loder1899 second revelation; sporty wide tyres in low profile format. Here you have a choice of either the modest 295/40 R 20 Vertigo Viginti light alloy wheel with filigree spokes right up to the extrem low profile format of Elements IV 315/25 R 23 five spoke wheels.

For the ultimate sporting appearance of the Evoque convertible, Loder1899 also provides a set of shorter springs, which lowers the body around three inches closer to the asphalt. Finally, a front protection bracket completes the conversion and ensures that the Range Rover Evoque convertible from Loder1899 stops passersby in their tracks with it's jaw dropping new look.

Pricing for tuning parts:

Part: Price: Fenderflares 910,06 €/set Frontbar stainless steel 399,00 €/piece Lowering springs 236,51 €/set Wheel/tire combination 11x23 "Elements IV" 5940 €/set

Text and photos: Loder1899