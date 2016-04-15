

Porsche presented hybrid version of Panamera Turbo S

Porsche continues to achieve high levels of performance over the long term. The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid sees the sportscar manufacturer launch a plug-in hybrid model as the flagship of a model line for the first time. The four-litre V8 engine from the Panamera Turbo is combined with an electric motor, resulting in 500 kW/680 hp of system power and outstanding power delivery: Even when just above idle speed, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid offers an 850 Nm of torque. That means it accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 310 km/h. The boost strategy of the all-wheel drive Panamera comes from the 918 Spyder super sportscar. In the New European Driving Cycle, the average fuel consumption is 2.9 l/100 km, and the new flagship Panamera can drive on fully electric power for up to 50 kilometres. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid underlines the high importance of electromobility to Porsche.

Unique drive concept with V8 engine and electric motor

After the successful debut of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, which uses a V6 engine together with an electric motor, Porsche is showing once again that hybrid technology has great performance potential. The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid combines an electric motor (100 kW/136 hp) with a V8 engine (404 kW/550 hp). The decoupler installed in the Porsche hybrid module is actuated electromechanically by an electric clutch actuator (ECA), just like in the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. The result is short response times and a high level of comfort. As in all other second-generation Panamera models, the fast-shifting Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) with eight gears is used to transmit the power to the standard adaptive all-wheel drive system Porsche Traction Management (PTM). The E-Performance drive accelerates the luxury saloon to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and provides extraordinary tractive force at higher speeds. Combined with a top speed of 310 km/h, this means that the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid sets yet more new benchmarks in its class. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid comes with air suspension as standard and offers a unique balance in this segment: the comfort of a luxury saloon paired with sportscar-level performance values.

The electric motor is supplied with power via a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 14.1 kWh. Within six hours, the high-voltage battery integrated in the rear is fully charged with 10 A via a 230-V connection. If the Panamera uses the optional 7.2-kW on-board charger and a 230-V connection with 32 A instead of the standard 3.6-kW charger, the battery is fully charged in just 2.4 hours. The charging process can also be started using a timer via Porsche Communication Management (PCM) or the Porsche Connect app (for smartphones and Apple Watch). Moreover, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is fitted with auxiliary air conditioning to cool or heat the passenger compartment even during charging.

Three-way combination of sportscar performance, comfort on long trips and efficiency Performance, comfort and efficiency form a perfect three-way combination: The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid starts in the purely electric "E-Power" mode as standard, and the four-door sportscar drives locally over a distance of up to 50 kilometres with zero emissions. When a specific pressure point is passed in the accelerator pedal, or when the battery charge level drops below a minimum value, the Panamera switches to "Hybrid Auto" mode, at which point the power of both engines is available. Consumption in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) for plug-in hybrid models amounts to 2.9 l/100 km for super-grade petrol (66 g/km of CO2) and 16.2 kW/h/100 km for electric power.

Debut with two wheelbases

The new flagship of the second Panamera generation will be launched in the European market in July 2017. Further markets will follow in the second half of 2017. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is celebrating its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show (March 7 to 19, 2017). From the very beginning, the four-door Gran Turismo will also be offered in an Executive version, with a wheelbase extended by 150 millimetres.

As part of its standard equipment, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid includes the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), Power Steering Plus and 21-inch alloy wheels in the 911 Turbo Design. The basic package also contains auxiliary air-conditioning, adaptive aerodynamic elements and three-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). The long version is equipped with rear axle steering as standard. In Germany, prices for the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid start at €185,736 including VAT. For the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive, prices start at €199,183.

Text and photos: Porsche