Chevrolet introduced track package for Camaro ZL1

Taking the track-focused 1LE formula to an unprecedented level, the ZL1 1LE incorporates racing-based suspension and aero technologies, as well as exclusive Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R summer-only tires, in an extreme track performance package.
"The track-focused 1LE package offers progressive levels of performance across the Camaro lineup, from the V6 1LE to the SS 1LE," said Al Oppenheiser, Camaro chief engineer. "But with the new ZL1 1LE, the progression takes a quantum leap — this is the ultimate track-day Camaro."
In preliminary testing, the new ZL1 1LE was 3 seconds faster than the standard ZL1 Coupe around General Motors' 2.9-mile, 18-turn Milford Road Course test track.
The improved track performance is driven by four key elements:
"The new Camaro ZL1 1LE offers the supreme track experience," said Mark Dickens, executive director, Chevrolet Performance Variants, Parts and Motorsports Engineering. "It's the pinnacle of Camaro performance and advances the 1LE's nearly 30-year legacy of uncompromising, track-tailored capability."
The power behind the ZL1 1LE is the 650-horsepower, supercharged LT4 engine backed by a six-speed manual transmission featuring Active Rev Match. Brembo brakes, including red calipers with the 1LE logo, are also included. Additional standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, Bose premium audio system, heated/ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel.
The 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE goes on sale later this year. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.
Text and photos: Chevrolet