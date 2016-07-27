home
Citroen C4 Cactus OneTone
Citroen introduced OneTone version of C4 Cactus



Citroen is further enhancing the C4 Cactus range with the introduction a C4 Cactus OneTone version. The eye-catching OneTone model features Obsidian Black metallic paint, black Airbump, 17-inch black alloy wheels and special OneTone graphics. The new C4 Cactus OneTone will go ‘on sale’ in the UK from 1 April 2017, priced from £19,020($23,617) OTR.

Offering an elegantly styled exterior that plays on the harmony between the tone-on-tone black body paint, black Airbumps® and black alloy wheels, the C4 Cactus OneTone retains all the original personality of the iconic Citroen model, while adding a fresh new look and dynamic presence.

The new version features Obsidian Black metallic paint, 17-inch black 'Cross' alloy wheels and OneTone graphics on the rear quarter panels. The C4 Cactus PureTech 110 S&S manual OneTone is based on the range-topping Flair trim level. The new model offers distinctive style with all the latest technologies designed for well-being. Additional equipment includes the City Park Pack with front parking sensors, gap measurement and Park Assist self-parking. Other features include a two-tone leather steering wheel and dark tinted rear windows, plus a Navigation and Hi-Fi Pack with 6 speakers and an ARKAMYS digital amplifier. There is also Bluetooth® hands free functionality and media streaming.




Text and photos: Citroen



