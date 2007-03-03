

Geneva 2017: World premiere of Pagani Huayra Roadster

A completely new project

The first Roadster lighter than the Coupe

La Bellezza: the philosophy behind the Huayra Roadster

Carbo-Titanium and Carbo-Triax HP52 monocoque

Production is limited to 100 vehicles, all of which are already sold

Base price: ˆ 2,280,000 + VAT

Huayra Roadster offers extreme performance, achieves a lateral force of 1.8 G

Hard Roof in Carbon and Glass and fabric roof- what

764 HP at 5500 rev/min and torque of +1000 Nm

Art and Science, a duet of passion to the very last detail

The Huayra BC as a prototype in developing the technology behind the Huayra Roadster

The objective is always to outdo oneself. Pure beauty in all shapes and surfaces- this is the philosophy behind Horacio Pagani's latest creation. From this foundation is built a masterpiece with a perfect balance of attention to detail and technological advancement. The combination of Art and Science: a founding principle and cornerstone to the philosophy of Pagani Automobili. This creed comes from the genius of Leonardo da Vinci, who pursued perfection in form and function at every stage of the process, down to the most minute component of the design. All Pagani creations are born from this relentless chase of beauty and passion. The Huayra Roadster represents an unbridled artistic showcase, featuring the most dynamic technology; this is Horacio Pagani's open-air tribute to the gods of wind.

First presented to the public in Geneva in 2011, the Pagani Huayra Coupe marked a new era of hypercars. The Huayra Coupe became the gold standard, raising the bar for lightweight build and innovative performance-based technology. This formidable combination earned the Huayra Coupe the most accolades in the automobile industry, second only to the Zonda.

The Huayra BC was a natural evolution, raw power packaged into a 1,218 kg high-performance automobile, and, at 1.8 G, capable of the highest lateral acceleration ever seen on a car with road tires. Valuable experience and knowledge gained from relentless testing on the road and the most difficult circuits of the world, enabled Pagani Automobili to build a solid technical premise from which to base all Research and Development. This foundation and expertise was crucial in the development of the technical solutions applied to the Huayra Roadster.

Pagani Huayra Roadster

Lo Stile

The Huayra Roadster project began in 2010, with the ostensibly simple idea of a Huayra Coupe with a removable roof and conventional doors, as was developed for the Zonda Roadster in 2003. In 2013, the design was scrapped and everything restarted from the beginning of the design process. Each Pagani creation has a life of its own, every detail must have its own harmony in line with the spirit and soul of the car. The Pagani Huayra Roadster became a project independent of its predecessor, a car with its own soul.

"Pensiamo a Huayra Coupe, alla sua linea elegante e senza tempo,

Huayra Roadster doveva esserne la sorella ribelle, formosa e bellissima ma con quel tocco di malizia tipico di chi e spensierato".

"If we think of the Huayra Coupe as a personification of elegance and timeless lines,

the Huayra Roadster was to be the rebellious sister, shapely and beautiful, but with a sharp edge for those who are careless." Horacio Pagani

From the very beginning, the Huayra Roadster door design followed in the tradition of the Mercedes-Benz models of the 1950's, specifically the gullwing doors of the 300-SL, and its Roadster variant featuring conventional doors. In the end, the design closely follows in the tradition of Pagani - the vehicle best represented in the Huayra Roadster design: the Zonda Cinque Roadster.

The overall shape is smooth and immediate, where each line has a beginning and a definite end. Every last detail has been revised- every contour made more defined, every curve redrawn multiple times to arrive together in a cohesive, liquid form.

From the more aggressive and pronounced mouth of the car, framed by wider wheel arches, from the shape of the roll bars to the upgraded interior- every single element of the car has been scrutinized and redesigned. Every detail considered and developed with its own unique design language, in direct symmetry with aerodynamic requirements.

The bonnet has a fundamental function: an elegant vitrine containing both the technology and the art of the engine. By natural evolution, its design took on a life of its own, becoming a space with its own stylistic identity, itself worthy of being exhibited in an art gallery.

Unlike most modern supercars, the Huayra Roadster is almost fully exposed, with nearly every mechanical part visible, every last piece proud to be revealed. Staying true to the Pagani philosophy of respecting every last detail in the design, every piece of the car given consideration and attention. Even the smallest screw is designed to be both beautiful and functional.

Pagani Huayra Roadster

The chassis and the materials

"Ci siamo fissati da subito dei traguardi ambiziosi.

Il primo, dal punto di vista tecnico era quello di fare una roadster piu leggera del coupe, che al tempo era gia la hypercar piu leggera sul mercato…"

"From the beginning we set for ourselves some rather ambitious targets.

The first, from a technical point of view, was to make a Roadster that would be lighter than the Coupe,

which was already the lightest hypercar on sale at the time..."

Horacio Pagani

One of the ambitious goals set at the beginning of the project was to build a Roadster that would be lighter than the Coupe, improving the torsional rigidity of the frame. Armed with the expertise gained from the Zonda R, Huayra Coupe and the Huayra BC, the Pagani engineering team further refined the development of carbo-titanium. Combined with a new form of composite material and developed for the Huayra Roadster, it is considered more advanced than materials used for Formula 1 cars. This complex and highly ambitious undertaking has allowed for a 52% increase in stiffness, at the same weight, thanks to the combination of the Carbo-Titanium and the Carbo-Triax HP52. The dry weight of the Huayra Roadster measures 1,280kg, about 80kg less than the Huayra Coupe, while also increasing in torsional flexional rigidity - an incredible achievement by its own right, from a purely technical standpoint.

"Intraprendere questa impresa per fare solo poco piu di 100 macchine e uno sforzo impressionante per una compagnia come la nostra, dal punto di vista tecnico, umano ed economico."

"Engaging in such a challenge, to make just 100 cars, has meant an impressive effort for a company like ours, from a technical, human, and economic point of view." Horacio Pagani

The Engine

The Pagani Huayra Roadster is powered by the Mercedes-AMG M158 engine. The twelve-cylinder engine, built specifically for Pagani by Mercedes-AMG, has benefitted from the research and development done for the Huayra BC, delivering power of 764 HP at 5500 RPM, with a torque of over 1000 NM already available from 2300 to 4300 RPM.

Equipped with the most cutting edge technology, the twin-turbo, 12 cylinder, narrow angled 60 degree engine with 5,980 cm3 has been developed to satisfy both the international homologation standards and the even more stringent Pagani internal standards, resulting in a driving experience both relaxed and electrifying. The turbines have been developed to provide an immediate throttle response without delay, providing the driver with full control of the vehicle. The dry sump lubrication allows for perfect engine response, even under the most extreme lateral acceleration conditions. The M158 motor is approved for the most restrictive EURO 6b and Carb environment regulations.

The Gearbox

The extraordinary power and torque of the Huayra Roadster is powered by a new gearbox seven-speed AMT successfully developed for the Huayra BC. Built by X-Track, it incorporates a hydraulic and electronic activation system and is combined with new carbon synchronizers, resulting in seamless and absolute precision when shifting, thanks also to the development of a new ECU together with Automac. The differential is electronic, with an advanced control system developed in conjunction with Bosch, ensuring adaptation to all possible driving conditions: from day to day drivability to track performance, always providing driver stability and exceptional vehicle safety.

The weight of entire unit, including the electronic differential, is approximately 40% less than the standard dual-clutch gearbox. The gearbox itself is mounted in a transverse position, significantly reducing the polar inertia of the entire vehicle and moving optimally at the center of gravity of the car. This results in a safe understeering response of the Huayra Roadster, ensuring comfort and safety for road driving and predictable behavior and control on the track.

The Suspension

The refinement of the suspension of Pagani Automobili creations has always been a point of pride and a key component in the design of the cars signed by Horacio Pagani. In the same way the development of the technology behind the Zonda R flowed naturally into the development of the technology of the Huayra Coupe, the Huayra BC development was the staging ground for the Huayra Roadster. Every concept learned from the previous model is applied and further developed for the new model. All of the suspension assembly is a work of art and a concentration of the latest technology, made in a lightweight aluminum alloy, called HiForg, designed specifically for the Huayra Roadster. This lightened the car by 25%, compared to the Huayra coupe, an extraordinary result for a car already considered the paragon in optimizing power-weight ratio.

This sophisticated and technological marvel enables in the Huayra Roadster perfect behavior under any driving situation.

The Brakes

A long time partner of Pagani, Brembo has always delivered outstanding performance to Pagani cars. Since the Zonda F in 2006, Pagani cars have some of the shortest recorded stopping distances for 100-0 and 200-0. Certainly, the lightweight form of the car helps, but the results are a testament to the power and efficacy of the braking system. For the Huayra Roadster, Brembo has developed a new carbon ceramic (CCM) implant with 380x34 mm and a 6-piston caliper in the front and 380x34 mm, 4-piston caliper at the rear.

The design of the caliper has been developed by Pagani and Brembo to decrease as much as possible the weight of the unsprung mass, resulting in a perfect balance of beauty and technological advancement. The most advanced brake caliper Brembo has ever created.

The Tires

"Power is nothing without control." This is the famous mantra that drove the Pirelli engineers to sculpt and design a specific rubber for the Huayra Roadster tires, allowing the vehicle to achieve an incredible performance of 1.8 g of lateral force. Performance was not the only factor in consideration for the development of the new tire; the Pirelli PZero Corsa for the Huayra Roadster was also designed to have a lower rolling resistance, reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

Developed and built inside Pirelli "MIRS" Modular Integrated Robotized System, the department for the manufacturing of high performance tires, the new Pirelli PZero Corsa measures 21 inches in the rear and 20 inches in the front. Developed along with Horacio Pagani, the tire displays for the first time the "HP" logo on the shoulder.

ESP

Continuing intensive development over the past five years, Pagani Automobili and Bosch have developed a new ESP system for the Huayra Roadster - an electronic stability control system enhancing the dynamic capabilities of the Huayra Roadster without ever being invasive, without ever giving the impression that any power other than the pilot himself has control of the vehicle. The system is a natural extension of the dynamic abilities of the car.

It has always been a baseline requirement from the earliest design phases that the car must be mechanically sound with safe understeering, before starting the development of electronic control systems.

The development started on the Huayra BC and was refined for the characteristics of the Huayra Roadster, leading to the identification of five distinct driving modes: Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race and ESC Off. Each with its own soul, fully maximizing the potential of the latest creation from the atelier of San Cesario sul Panaro.

The Aerodynamics

Huayra, the god of wind. With the Huayra Coupe Pagani Automobili was the first automaker to develop a fully computerised Active Aerodynamic system on a production car. The concept has been further developed on the Huayra BC and brought to excellence on the Huayra Roadster.

Four flaps, two in the front and two in the rear, together with the front active suspension, work independently to ensure continuous optimum safety and a considerable performance in all conditions. The active aerodynamic system works to keep the bottom of the vehicle always parallel to the road, increasing the efficiency of the air flows above and below the car, ensuring an optimal downforce on both road and track.

Beauty as a marriage of form and function: the central front section, the front extractors and a flat bottom. Always well-defined lines. A great work of study, simulation and testing on 1:1 scale models in the wind tunnel, has been done to minimize turbulence and air flows which generally occur in an open-top car at the rear roll bar and front window level. The work carried out to ensure the Huayra Roadster with efficient downforce under all conditions, has proved very important and took a long time and concentration. But it went hand in hand with the concept of style, creating a sinuous but defined shape, which reveals the dynamic and performance qualities of Huayra Roadster.

The Roof

"L'italia e un paese meraviglioso.

Con la Huayra Roadster mi sono immaginato la compagna perfetta per percorrere questo museo a cielo aperto".

"Italy is a wonderful country. I imagined the Huayra Roadster as the perfect companion for travelling this open-air museum ". Horacio Pagani

Pagani Huayra Roadster will be fitted with two types of roof. The first consists in a very light carbon hard top with a central glass element, very simple and quick to install. In this configuration it assumes the look of a coupe, with a glass roof that provides the passenger a unique brightness, protecting them from UV rays and also giving a sense of freedom typical of a Roadster even with the installed hard roof.

The second type of roof is a fabric and carbon cover that can be easily installed manually and can be stored inside of Huayra Roadster. The Soft Roof can be installed in a few simple steps and in case of emergency.

Text and photos: Pagani