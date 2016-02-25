

Geneva 2017: Mclaren 720S revealed

McLaren 720S introduces the second-generation Super Series, the supercar product family at the heart of the McLaren brand

Stunning new interpretation of McLaren design language and dedication to aerodynamic principles, personifying the brand's extreme performance DNA

Carbon fibre chassis based around Monocage II central structure key to the 1,283kg lightest dry weight and unparalleled interior space and visibility

Luxurious, driver-focused cabin, featuring the finest leathers and aluminium switches

New 720S delivers outstanding driver engagement, with best-ever Super Series aerodynamic efficiency and new generation of McLaren's active chassis system, Proactive Chassis Control II

Widest breadth of dynamic capability of any McLaren, ranging from precise, controlled comfort to the most extreme handling prowess

New, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine produces 720PS and 770Nm, with power-to-weight ratio of up to 561PS per tonne

0-60mph in 2.8 seconds (0-100km/h 2.9 seconds), with 0-200km/h (124mph) reached in 7.8 seconds and maximum speed of 212mph (341km/h)

Braking from 200 km/h to standstill in 4.6 seconds, covering 117m

Deliveries of McLaren's new supercar will commence in May: prices start at: £208,600($253,860) (UK)

The new McLaren 720S makes its global debut today (March 7) at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show, introducing the second-generation of McLaren's Super Series and simultaneously raising previously accepted limits of performance in the supercar sector.

"Super Series is the core of the McLaren business and personifies the blend of extreme performance, crafted luxury and unparalleled driver involvement that is the McLaren heartland. This is the first time we have replaced a product family and the new 720S is absolutely true to McLaren's pioneering spirit in being a revolutionary leap forwards, both for our brand and the supercar segment." Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

The unveiling of McLaren's new supercar confirms both the 720S name and 720PS horsepower of the first model in the second-generation McLaren Super Series, details which have been teased online in recent months. The Surrey, England-based manufacturer of luxury, high-performance sports and supercars, has issued a series of six press releases since January, each accompanied by an image or film containing a numerical reference - and it can now be revealed that 1 x 2 x 3 x 4 x 5 x 6 equals 720…

The new 720S is lighter, faster and even more dynamically capable than its McLaren 650S predecessor, with unparalleled levels of interior space and sophistication and a breadth and depth of abilities that will engage and exhilarate the driver. One glance at the 720S identifies it as a bold reinterpretation of McLaren's design language; rooted in aerodynamic principles, the beautiful form has nothing superfluous about it: immediately and undeniably a McLaren, the new 720S is arguably the most distinctive and remarkable McLaren yet.

One of the key points in the design of the new Super Series is the absence of radiator intakes on the side of the car; this function is carried out instead by the unique 'double-skin' aerodynamic form of the dihedral doors, which channel air to the high-temperature radiators that cool the mid-mounted engine.

The new M480T engine powering the 720S continues the lineage of McLaren's multiple-award-winning, twin-turbocharged V8 engine series. The 4.0-litre engine, which has 41 percent new part content compared to the 3.8-litre engine that continues to feature in the McLaren Sports Series, generates a maximum of 720PS and 770Nm of torque.

Performance is truly astonishing: standstill to 100km/h (62mph) takes less than 3 seconds and just 5 seconds later the car has passed the 200km/h (124mph) mark on its way to a maximum speed of 341km/h (212mph). Braking is equally impressive, the new 720S coming to a halt from 200km/h (124mph) in just 4.6 seconds, covering 117m. Additionally, the extreme efficiency of the engine also goes beyond mere velocity: the new McLaren 720S delivers 10.7 litres/100km combined fuel economy and CO2 emissions of just 249g/km in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).

McLaren's expertise in carbon fibre structures – every road car built by the British manufacturer since the McLaren F1 in 1993 has had a carbon fibre chassis – underpins the construction of the new 720S; the architecture of the car is based around a new carbon fibre 'tub' and upper structure, the McLaren Monocage II. This technology delivers extreme strength and rigidity in a lightweight structure and is the ideal base for any supercar. A range of aluminium alloys are also used extensively in the chassis, as well as for some body panels.

A new generation of McLaren's Proactive Chassis Control, new suspension and the established excellence of McLaren's power-assisted, electro-hydraulic steering, all combine to deliver huge reserves of grip, balance and performance and an unmatched breadth of dynamic capabilities.

The hand-crafted luxury inherent in a McLaren, with the authenticity of fine leathers and machined aluminium, is complemented by the revolutionary new McLaren Driver Interface, which comprises a Folding Driver Display and Central Infotainment Screen. In combination with a cabin environment that establishes new standards in the supercar segment for visibility, space and comfort, these attributes give the new McLaren 720S an incredible degree of usability and validate its claim to be the most complete supercar on sale today.

McLaren 720S

Technical specification

Engine configuration M840T engine, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, 3,994cc Drivetrain layout Longitudinal mid-engined, RWD Power PS (bhp/kW @ rpm 720 (710/537) @ 7,500 Torque Nm (lbs ft) @ rpm 770 (568) @ 5,500 Transmission 7 Speed SSG Suspension Independent adaptive dampers, dual wishbones, Proactive Chassis Control II (PCC II) Brakes Carbon Ceramic Discs (F: 390mm R: 380mm) Wheels (inches) Front: 9J x 19; Rear: 11J x 19 Tyres F: 245/35/R19 93Y (XL); R: 305/30/R20 103Y (XL) Length, mm (inches) 4,543 (179) Wheelbase, mm (inches) 2,670 (105) Height, mm (inches) 1,196 (47) Width, with mirrors, mm (inches) 2,161 (85) Width, mirrors folded, mm (inches) 2,059 (81) Width, without mirrors, mm (inches) 1,930 (76) Lightest dry weight, kg (lbs) 1,283 (2,828.5) DIN Kerb weight, kg (lbs) [fluids + 90% fuel] 1,419 (3,128) Luggage capacity Front: 150l; Rear: 210l

Performance data*

ACCELERATION 0 -60mph 2.8 seconds 0-100 km/h (0-62mph) 2.9 seconds 0-200 km/h (0-124mph) 7.8 seconds 0-300 km/h (0-186mph) 21.4 seconds 0-400 m / ? mile 10.3 seconds Maximum Speed 341km/h (212 mph) 200 – 0 km/h (124mph – 0) braking 4.6 seconds/117 m 100 – 0 km/h (62mph – 0) braking 2.8 seconds/29.7 m

EFFICIENCY CO2 emissions [NEDC] 249 g/km Fuel consumption – EU mpg (l/100km) Combined Urban Extra urban 10.7 l /100km 15.8 l /100km 7.9 l /100km

Text and photos: McLaren