Geneva 2017: Tamo showcases its startup innovation Racemo

|
As a core element of its new Passenger Vehicle strategy, Tata Motors recently introduced its new sub-brand – TAMO, an incubating center of innovation working towards new technologies, business models and partnerships in order to define future mobility solutions. TAMO operates as an agile, ring-fenced vertical, in a low volume, low investment model to provide fast tracked proves of technologies and concepts.
Making its world premiere, TAMO, today unveiled its start-up innovation – 'RACEMO,' a two-seater, Sports Coupe at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show. 'RACEMO' is the first in the series of innovations that addresses the challenges driven by the discontinuity and disruption in the automotive industry.
A perfect blend of Italian sensuality and Indian ingenuity, 'RACEMO' is India's first globally developed 'phygital' car, merging the physical and digital worlds. Meant for the risk-taking, adventure loving, digitally native, mobile first technophiles of India, the RACEMO is also India's first connected car. Powered by Microsoft, RACEMO will bring alive connected technologies such as cloud computing, analytics, geo-spatial and mapping, and increased human-machine interface, creating a new benchmark in the industry for connected vehicles.
The RACEMO offers customers an opportunity to OWN, PLAY, RACE and EXPLORE, creating an immersive experience.
Speaking at the unveil of 'RACEMO', Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, "We launched our sub-brand TAMO as our answer to new technologies, business models and partnerships. 'RACEMO' is the first innovation from TAMO, and our emotional, unexpected leap to the future. Symbolising the change that is taking place at Tata Motors, 'RACEMO' is the proving ground of the TAMO family of vehicles and will drive the future of India's connected generation. From styling and design to driver experience and technology, RACEMO is an extension of customers' personality, as part of their digital ecosystem and will break the ice with a radical new presence and pique the interest in the parent brand."
The RACEMO experience comes alive across the different touch points at the Tata Motors pavilion. The street version RACEMO, the race version RACEMO+, the FORZA Horizon 3 gaming stations and the Hololens experience zones plus in-car social media connect will capture the imagination of the visitors.
|
Fuel
|
Petrol
|
Type
|
1.2L New Generation Turbo-Charged, Intercooled
|
Cubic capacity
|
1198 cc
|
Made of
|
Aluminum
|
Installation
|
Mid Mounted
|
Max power
|
190 PS @ 6500 RPM
|
Max torque
|
210 Nm @ 2500 RPM
|
Valve gear
|
4 valves per cylinder
|
No. of cylinders
|
3
|
Chassis and Body
|
Construction
|
Coupe, 2 seater
|
Alloy Wheels
|
Front – 17" & Rear – 18"
|
Tyre size / Types
|
205/50 R17 Radial Tubeless at Front
235/45 R18 Radial Tubeless at Rear
|
Exterior Dimensions
|
Overall Length
|
3835 mm
|
Max. Width
|
1810 mm
|
Overall Height
|
1208 mm
|
Wheel Base
|
2430 mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
165 mm
|
Fuel Tank capacity
|
40 Ltrs
|
Transmission
|
Type
|
TA6300 AMT – 6 Forward, 1 Reverse. Paddle shift
|
Suspension
|
Front
|
Independent, Double wishbone, Antiroll bar
|
Rear
|
Independent, Double wishbone, Stabilizer link
|
Steering
|
Type
|
Electric Power Assisted
|
Turning circle radius
|
5.8m
|
Brakes
|
Front
|
Disc
|
Rear
|
Disc
|
Parking Brakes
|
Electric
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Safety Features (Active / Passive)
|
Seat Belt
|
3 Point (4 Point Harness as option)
|
Airbag
|
Driver + Passenger
|
Driver Assistance
|
Headlamps
|
Bi-LED
Text and photos: Tamo