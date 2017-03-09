home
Tamo Racemo



Tamo Racemo
Tamo Racemo
2133x1200		Tamo Racemo
2133x1200		Tamo Racemo
2133x1200		Tamo Racemo
2133x1200


Geneva 2017: Tamo showcases its startup innovation Racemo



As a core element of its new Passenger Vehicle strategy, Tata Motors recently introduced its new sub-brand – TAMO, an incubating center of innovation working towards new technologies, business models and partnerships in order to define future mobility solutions. TAMO operates as an agile, ring-fenced vertical, in a low volume, low investment model to provide fast tracked proves of technologies and concepts.

Making its world premiere, TAMO, today unveiled its start-up innovation – 'RACEMO,' a two-seater, Sports Coupe at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show. 'RACEMO' is the first in the series of innovations that addresses the challenges driven by the discontinuity and disruption in the automotive industry.

A perfect blend of Italian sensuality and Indian ingenuity, 'RACEMO' is India's first globally developed 'phygital' car, merging the physical and digital worlds. Meant for the risk-taking, adventure loving, digitally native, mobile first technophiles of India, the RACEMO is also India's first connected car. Powered by Microsoft, RACEMO will bring alive connected technologies such as cloud computing, analytics, geo-spatial and mapping, and increased human-machine interface, creating a new benchmark in the industry for connected vehicles.

The RACEMO offers customers an opportunity to OWN, PLAY, RACE and EXPLORE, creating an immersive experience.

  • An exclusive opportunity to OWN RACEMO to experience the thrill, power and style of India's first fully connected sports coupe.
  • Cultivate a race aspired generation to PLAY RACEMO+ in an interactive gaming environment in Microsoft's Forza Horizon 3 - First Indian car to be available on this platform.
  • Provide an extreme experience to speed enthusiasts to RACE RACEMO+ via curated track activities.
  • EXPLORE RACEMO wrapped in a digital ecosystem through in-car connectivity with class-leading technologies and virtual reality through the Hololens experience

Speaking at the unveil of 'RACEMO', Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, "We launched our sub-brand TAMO as our answer to new technologies, business models and partnerships. 'RACEMO' is the first innovation from TAMO, and our emotional, unexpected leap to the future. Symbolising the change that is taking place at Tata Motors, 'RACEMO' is the proving ground of the TAMO family of vehicles and will drive the future of India's connected generation. From styling and design to driver experience and technology, RACEMO is an extension of customers' personality, as part of their digital ecosystem and will break the ice with a radical new presence and pique the interest in the parent brand."

The RACEMO experience comes alive across the different touch points at the Tata Motors pavilion. The street version RACEMO, the race version RACEMO+, the FORZA Horizon 3 gaming stations and the Hololens experience zones plus in-car social media connect will capture the imagination of the visitors.

RACEMO SPECIFICATIONS

Fuel

Petrol

Type

1.2L New Generation Turbo-Charged, Intercooled

Cubic capacity

1198 cc

Made of

Aluminum

Installation

Mid Mounted

Max power

190 PS @ 6500 RPM

Max torque

210 Nm @ 2500 RPM

Valve gear

4 valves per cylinder

No. of cylinders

3

Chassis and Body

Construction

Coupe, 2 seater

Alloy Wheels

Front – 17" & Rear – 18"

Tyre size / Types

205/50 R17 Radial Tubeless at Front

235/45 R18 Radial Tubeless at Rear

Exterior Dimensions

Overall Length

3835 mm

Max. Width

1810 mm

Overall Height

1208 mm

Wheel Base

2430 mm

Ground Clearance

165 mm 

Fuel Tank capacity

40 Ltrs

Transmission

Type

TA6300 AMT – 6 Forward, 1 Reverse. Paddle shift

Suspension

Front

Independent, Double wishbone, Antiroll bar

Rear

Independent, Double wishbone, Stabilizer link

Steering

Type

Electric Power Assisted

Turning circle radius

5.8m

Brakes

Front

Disc

Rear

Disc 

Parking Brakes

Electric

ABS with EBD

Yes

Safety Features (Active / Passive)

Seat Belt

3 Point (4 Point Harness as option)

Airbag

Driver + Passenger

Driver Assistance

Headlamps

Bi-LED




Text and photos: Tamo



