Geneva 2017: Tamo showcases its startup innovation Racemo

As a core element of its new Passenger Vehicle strategy, Tata Motors recently introduced its new sub-brand – TAMO, an incubating center of innovation working towards new technologies, business models and partnerships in order to define future mobility solutions. TAMO operates as an agile, ring-fenced vertical, in a low volume, low investment model to provide fast tracked proves of technologies and concepts.

Making its world premiere, TAMO, today unveiled its start-up innovation – 'RACEMO,' a two-seater, Sports Coupe at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show. 'RACEMO' is the first in the series of innovations that addresses the challenges driven by the discontinuity and disruption in the automotive industry.

A perfect blend of Italian sensuality and Indian ingenuity, 'RACEMO' is India's first globally developed 'phygital' car, merging the physical and digital worlds. Meant for the risk-taking, adventure loving, digitally native, mobile first technophiles of India, the RACEMO is also India's first connected car. Powered by Microsoft, RACEMO will bring alive connected technologies such as cloud computing, analytics, geo-spatial and mapping, and increased human-machine interface, creating a new benchmark in the industry for connected vehicles.

The RACEMO offers customers an opportunity to OWN, PLAY, RACE and EXPLORE, creating an immersive experience.

An exclusive opportunity to OWN RACEMO to experience the thrill, power and style of India's first fully connected sports coupe.

Cultivate a race aspired generation to PLAY RACEMO+ in an interactive gaming environment in Microsoft's Forza Horizon 3 - First Indian car to be available on this platform.

Provide an extreme experience to speed enthusiasts to RACE RACEMO+ via curated track activities.

EXPLORE RACEMO wrapped in a digital ecosystem through in-car connectivity with class-leading technologies and virtual reality through the Hololens experience

Speaking at the unveil of 'RACEMO', Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, "We launched our sub-brand TAMO as our answer to new technologies, business models and partnerships. 'RACEMO' is the first innovation from TAMO, and our emotional, unexpected leap to the future. Symbolising the change that is taking place at Tata Motors, 'RACEMO' is the proving ground of the TAMO family of vehicles and will drive the future of India's connected generation. From styling and design to driver experience and technology, RACEMO is an extension of customers' personality, as part of their digital ecosystem and will break the ice with a radical new presence and pique the interest in the parent brand."

The RACEMO experience comes alive across the different touch points at the Tata Motors pavilion. The street version RACEMO, the race version RACEMO+, the FORZA Horizon 3 gaming stations and the Hololens experience zones plus in-car social media connect will capture the imagination of the visitors.

RACEMO SPECIFICATIONS

Fuel Petrol Type 1.2L New Generation Turbo-Charged, Intercooled Cubic capacity 1198 cc Made of Aluminum Installation Mid Mounted Max power 190 PS @ 6500 RPM Max torque 210 Nm @ 2500 RPM Valve gear 4 valves per cylinder No. of cylinders 3 Chassis and Body Construction Coupe, 2 seater Alloy Wheels Front – 17" & Rear – 18" Tyre size / Types 205/50 R17 Radial Tubeless at Front 235/45 R18 Radial Tubeless at Rear Exterior Dimensions Overall Length 3835 mm Max. Width 1810 mm Overall Height 1208 mm Wheel Base 2430 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm Fuel Tank capacity 40 Ltrs Transmission Type TA6300 AMT – 6 Forward, 1 Reverse. Paddle shift Suspension Front Independent, Double wishbone, Antiroll bar Rear Independent, Double wishbone, Stabilizer link Steering Type Electric Power Assisted Turning circle radius 5.8m Brakes Front Disc Rear Disc Parking Brakes Electric ABS with EBD Yes Safety Features (Active / Passive) Seat Belt 3 Point (4 Point Harness as option) Airbag Driver + Passenger Driver Assistance Headlamps Bi-LED

Text and photos: Tamo