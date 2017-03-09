

1920x1280

1920x1280

1920x1280

1920x1280

Geneva 2017: Alpine is back with an updated A110

One year after the presentation of the Alpine Vision show car, Alpine revealed today at the Geneva Motor Show its production car: the new A110. Combining the timeless Alpine principles of light weight, agility and performance, this mid-engined two-seater sports coupe is true to the spirit of its predecessors and in particular the A110 ‘Berlinette’. The new car will be built in the Alpine factory in Dieppe and deliveries will start late 2017 in Continental Europe. Deliveries in the UK and Japan will start in 2018.

Alpine is back to claim its position in the sports car segment, with only one promise: driving pleasure.

A CAR DESIGNED FOR AGILITY

A compact and lightweight sports car

The A110's aluminium platform and body are bonded, riveted and welded to provide an exceptionally rigid yet light structure.

The A110 is ultra-light at only 1080kg kerb weight (excluding options). Its compact size (4178mm long, 1798mm wide and 1252mm high), optimal weight distribution (44% front/ 56% rear) and low centre of gravity are all dedicated to agility – especially on the type of winding mountain road that made Alpine's reputation back in the 1960s and '70s.

Alpine's mass is also concentrated around the centre of the car, with the fuel tank behind the front axle and the engine in front of the rear axle, enabling the driver to feel at one with the car.

Excellent power-to-weight ratio

The A110 is equipped with a new 1.8-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged engine developed by the Renault-Nissan Alliance. Alpine's engineers, together with Renault Sport, have customized this engine for Alpine, with specific air intake, turbocharger, exhaust system and engine tune. The engine has a maximum power output of 252hp and maximum torque of 320Nm. Combined with the low kerb weight of only 1080kg, the A110's excellent power-to-weight ratio of 233hp:tonne enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 62mph in only 4.5 seconds.

The engine is mated to a Getrag 7-speed wet-clutch DCT gearbox, with gear ratios specifically developed for Alpine to ensure optimal performance at all times. Aided by intensive use of fluid dynamics simulation, the lightweight, single exit active sports exhaust system in the A110 has been developed for performance and sound quality.

The A110 has three driver modes (Normal, Sport, Track) in which the engine and gearbox settings, steering, ESC, exhaust note and driver display are adapted to suit the driving conditions (and the driver's mood).

RACING-INPIRED AERODYNAMICS

A flat floor worthy of a race car, tried and tested in the wind tunnel.

In search of a combination of sleek lines and excellent performance, Alpine's engineers turned to the world of race cars and supercars to optimize the aerodynamics of the A110. With a completely flat floor and functional diffuser under the rear bumper, the A110 combines low drag with significant downforce.

This allows the A110 to reach an electronically limited 155mph top speed, while retaining a smooth 'Alpine' profile - without the need for a rear spoiler.

Air inlets in the front bumper create a curtain along the front wheel wells, improving air flow around the front wheels and hence reducing drag.

With a Cd value of only 0.32, the A110's drag is among the lowest in the sports car segment.

A MODERN DESIGN, TRUE TO ITS HERITAGE

The A110 is highly modern yet immediately recognisable as an Alpine. It combines modern design language, materials and technologies with the efficiency of size, shape and profile that marked the original A110 Berlinette.

At the front, four independent full LED daytime running lights and the bonnet's central 'spine' clearly show Alpine's DNA.

The side profile shows the design's efficiency – bodywork wrapped tightly around the technical parts to minimise footprint and maximize performance.

At the rear, 'X' shaped LED tail lights with dynamic turn indicators give the car a highly modern look, while the sloping, wrap-around rear screen reminds us of Alpine's past models.

Inside the A110 minimalist, lightweight design merges with a welcoming, comfortable driving position. Top quality materials – smooth natural-grain leather, structural aluminium, carbon fibre – ensure a rewarding driver and passenger experience.

PERFORMANCE AND COMFORT – EVERY DAY

The light weight of the A110, combined with double wishbones front and rear, provide a rare combination – excellent handling and performance while at the same time offering great ride comfort and daily usability.

Access and egress are designed to be easy, even in everyday use. Driver and passenger space will accommodate all shapes and sizes.

In short, the A110 is as at home in everyday driving as it is on the track.

THE BEST COMPONENTS FROM THE BEST IN THE BUSINESS

In developing the A110, Alpine's engineers and designers identified the best suppliers to ensure the best performance, fit & finish. Some examples:

Brembo developed the A110's all-aluminium brake calipers. The rear brake system, specific to Alpine, features an integrated parking brake actuator, a world first, saving 2.5kg.

Otto Fuchs provided the 18-inch lightweight forged aluminium wheels on the A110, saving additional weight and offering a beautiful 'open' look

Sabelt developed one-piece bucket seats that weigh just 13.1kgs each, with no compromise on comfort.

A110 PREMIERE EDITION SPECIFICATIONS

The Alpine A110 Premiere Edition is a numbered, limited edition production run of 1,955 cars. 1,955 refers to the year that Jean Redele launched Alpine.

The Premiere Edition is richly equipped including:

Alpine Blue, Noir Profond (black) or Blanc Solaire (white) paint

18-inch Otto Fuchs forged aluminium wheels, with matt black diamond turned finish specific to Premiere Edition

Three driver modes with 'Normal', 'Sport' and 'Track' settings

Performance braking system with dual-material brake discs with aluminium hub and rear calipers incorporating integrated parking brake

Lightweight active sports exhaust

Alpine-tuned Focal audio system

Matte carbon fibre interior accents

Brushed aluminium pedals

Quilted smooth natural-grain leather Sabelt one-piece sports seats

'Tricolore' blue, white and red badging inside and outside

…and a numbered 'Premiere Edition' plaque on the centre console.

In 2018, after the production run of Premiere Edition is completed, several A110 trim levels will be available, supplemented by a wide range of personalisation options.

A110 PREMIERE EDITION PRICING

Alpine has set its tentative recommended retail price for the Premiere Edition at

58,500 Euros TTC (VAT included) in France

64,000 Swiss Francs (VAT included) in Switzerland.

Final prices will be confirmed at the start of formal orders in mid-2017.

A110 PREMIERE EDITION AVAILABILITY

Alpine opened reservations for its A110 Premiere Edition in December 2016 through the dedicated Alpine mobile App. All available left hand drive Premiere Edition cars were reserved in 5 days.

A small number of right hand drive cars remains for the United Kingdom market (deliveries will start in 2018), and reservations for the Japanese market will commence in the coming weeks.

The Alpine App remains open for reservations of the A110 production model that will be produced in 2018 after the deliveries of the A110 Premiere Edition are completed.

DESIGNED IN FRANCE, MADE IN FRANCE

The A110 has been designed and engineered in France, in Groupe Renault's Technocentre in Guyancourt and in Renault Sport's engineering centre in Les Ulis.

All A110s will be manufactured in the Alpine factory in Dieppe – its historical and spiritual home.

The Dieppe factory was built in 1969 by Jean Redele, and it was here that all generations of Alpines were built since then. Since Alpine production halted in the 1990s, The Dieppe factory has been building Renault Sport and other niche models from Groupe Renault such as the Clio V6, the Espace and currently the Clio R.S. Additionally, the Dieppe factory assembles many of Renault's customer racing cars such as the Formula Renault 2.0.

Dieppe's experienced specialist staff have all the expertise needed to build an excellent sports car. The factory is completing a multi-million Euro investment including a highly automated new body assembly facility dedicated to the A110's all-aluminium platform and body.

A DEDICATED ALPINE DEALER NETWORK

Deliveries of the new Alpine A110 will commence late 2017 in the following countries:

Austria

Belgium

France

Germany

Italy

Luxembourg

The Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Spain

Switzerland

Deliveries in the United Kingdom and Japan (RHD) will commence in 2018.

A network of around 60 dedicated Alpine showrooms will open before A110 deliveries commence, managed by dealers selected from the best of Groupe Renault's existing partners. Dedicated Alpine advisors will ensure that the Alpine customers will be served by people as knowledgeable and passionate about Alpine as they are themselves. The first Alpine showroom will open late March 2017 in Boulogne-Billancourt, Paris.

TECHNICAL DATA – A110 PREMIERE EDITION

A110 Premiere Edition Year 2017 Fuel type Petrol Recommended Retail Price France incl. VAT (provisional) 58 500 ˆ Engine type 1.8L 4cyl. 16v Maximum power 252hp @ 6000rpm Maximum torque 320Nm Architecture Mid Engine, rear-wheel drive Gearbox type 7 speed DCT, wet clutch Unladen weight (DIN) 1,103kg Power-to-weight ratio 228hp:tonne Dimensions 4,178/,1798/1,252 mm (L/W/H) Wheelbase 2,419mm Track width, front 1,556mm Track width, rear 1,553mm Chassis front axle rear axle Double wishbone Double wishbone Brakes front rear 4 piston fixed caliper 320mm single piston floating caliper 320mm Aero Cd*A: 0.621m? Cd: 0.32 Fuel tank 45-litres Boot capacity 100-litres rear 96-litres front Wheels and tyres 205/40R18 (front) - 235/40R18 (rear) Top speed 155mph (limited) 0 to 62mph 4.5 seconds Fuel consumption (combined NEDC)* 45.5mpg CO2 * <140g/km CO2 *subject to official confirmation

Text and photos: Alpine