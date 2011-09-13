home
Geneva 2017: Volvo revealed XC60



The new car replaces Volvo’s highly successful original XC60, which in the nine years since its launch became the best-selling premium mid-sized SUV in Europe, with nearly a million units sold globally. The XC60 today represents around 30 per cent of Volvo’s total global sales.

New comfort and safety technology

The new XC60, one of the safest cars ever made, is fully loaded with new technology. Steer Assist has been added to the ground-breaking City Safety system. A new safety system called Oncoming Lane Mitigation uses Steer Assist to help mitigate head-on collisions, while Volvo's Blind Spot Indication System (BLIS) now uses Steer Assist functionality to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.

"We have focused on building a car that can deliver pleasure to all of your senses – from a commanding view of the road ahead in a beautifully appointed and calm cabin, to a safe, inspired and confident ride," said Henrik Green, Senior Vice President Product & Quality at Volvo Car Group. "We've paid particular attention to making life easier for our customers by providing them with the creature comforts and services that take the hassle out of everyday life."

Pilot Assist, Volvo's advanced semi-autonomous driver-assistance system, which takes care of steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130 km/h, is available in the new XC60 as an option.

Performance

The new XC60 offers Volvo's award-winning T8 Twin Engine petrol plug-in hybrid at the top of the powertrain range, delivering 407 hp and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds.

"We have a wide range of powertrains. The new XC60 will be launched with the diesel D4 engine at 190 hp and the D5 with PowerPulse technology delivering 235 hp. We also have the petrol-powered T5 delivering 254 hp and the T6 which, with both turbo and superchargers attached, delivers 320 hp and 400 Nm of torque," added Henrik Green.

But it is not just under the bonnet that the new XC60 delivers healthy performance. The new CleanZone four-zone climate control system removes harmful pollutants and particles from outside the cabin to deliver Scandinavian-fresh air on the inside.

Volvo Cars' driver infotainment and connected services offer, Sensus, and the Volvo On Call app both receive a graphical update with improved usability. As in the 90 series cars, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also available.

Sculpted feel

"The XC60 is an SUV not designed to look down on others but to drive. The exterior has an athletic sculpture with a subtle, timeless quality. The interior is a masterful composition of well-resolved architecture, beautiful materials and the very latest technology – all perfectly blended together. The XC60 provides a true Scandinavian experience, which will make our customers feel special," said Thomas Ingenlath, Senior Vice President, Design at Volvo Car Group.




