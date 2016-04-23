home
Nissan Micra Bose Personal Edition



Nissan Micra Bose Personal Edition gallery: 9 photos


Geneva 2017: Nissan unveiled new Micra Bose Personal Edition



  • Premium limited-edition Micra to celebrate collaboration with BOSE
  • BOSE Personal audio system with driver's seat head rest speakers fitted as standard
  • Energy Orange personalisation enhances Micra's expressive design and uplifting interior
  • Just 3,000 units on sale across Europe to ensure exclusivity

The BOSE Personal Edition is based on the range-topping Tekna grade, but comes with a number of extras and personalisation features as standard. Offering exceptional value for money, only 3,000 examples will be available across Europe.

As the car's name suggests, its specification has been created to celebrate Nissan's collaboration with BOSE, premium audio partner on the all-new Micra. It comes with the unique-to-Micra BOSE Personal sound system, with twin BOSE UltraNearfield™ speakers built into the driver's seat head rest. This innovative design, combined with BOSE signal processing, provides a spacious and immersive 360° listening experience for the driver.

The sound can also be personalised to suit the driver's tastes with the help of the BOSE PersonalSpace Control feature built into the Micra's audio settings.  It provides an adjustable range of options, from a precise and front-focused sound to a much wider and enveloping experience. 

p_9Marc Mansell, Vice President, BOSE Automotive Systems, commented: "We engineered the BOSE Personal sound system to deliver unexpectedly big sound from a limited number of components. Using just six high-performance speakers and our latest signal processing technology, the system rewards Micra owners with a superior, fully-customisable audio experience unlike anything else available today."

The Nissan Micra BOSE Personal Edition is available in one of two vibrant exterior colours – Enigma Black or Gunmetal Grey – and each is enhanced with Energy Orange elements from the Micra's personalisation program. Stylish orange finishers are fitted to the front and rear bumper, doors, door mirrors and 17-inch alloy wheels. All are added by hand in the factory – in Flins, France – for a guaranteed high-quality finish.

Full LED headlamps create a striking night-time signature for the car, as well as exceptional visibility for improved road safety. The finishing touches to the exterior are the high-quality anodised black and orange stickers on the roof and bonnet, plus unique BOSE Personal badging on the Micra's B-pillars.

Personalisation is also a key part of the car's interior appeal. Soft-touch, double-stitched Energy Orange material has been used to enhance the look of the dashboard and gear surround, while there's matching detailing on the seats, floor mats and door sills.

As it's based on Tekna trim, the Micra BOSE Personal Edition already has a high level of standard equipment. This includes the NissanConnect infotainment system with DAB digital radio and satellite navigation, Nissan Intelligent Key and an arm rest between the front seats.

It also comes with the Safety Pack as standard, which includes Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition, Traffic Sign Recognition and High Beam Assist. Intelligent Lane Intervention – a technology which smoothly guides the car back to the centre of a lane – is also fitted.

Intelligent Around View Monitor – Nissan's innovative parking camera system – plus Idle Stop&Start, heated front seats and a spare wheel are all on the options list.

To maximise customer choice, the Nissan Micra BOSE Personal Edition is available with either the 0.9-litre 90 PS three-cylinder downsized turbo petrol engine or the 1.5-litre 90 PS turbodiesel. It will go on sale this summer.




Text and photos: Nissan



