Geneva 2017: Mansory showcased tuned S63 AMG Convertible

Freedom, dynamism and individuality: these three virtues have long driven yachting enthusiasts, but now, MANSORY has managed to bring this flair to the road. The car refinement company is to present its ‘Black Edition’ S-Class Cabrio at the Auto-Salon in Geneva for its world premiere.

MANSORY's 'Platinum Edition 'S63 Coupe, limited to just six vehicles, was in itself a masterpiece, but the Bavarian brand will now be giving the car its very own style and character using its painstaking manufacturing techniques.

The newly designed aerodynamic kit is the key component of this make-over. For years, MANSORY has been producing carbon fibre components in their own in-house autoclaves, whose production quality and design are second to none. The shape of the new carbon skirt primarily revolves around its striking front apron with integrated LED day-lights, air intakes and bumper canards. The ultra-light hood leads fresh air into the intake system via a NACA duct, which can normally to be found in jet engines. Between the wide fenders on both axles, side sills smooth the airflow to prevent unwanted turbulence on the 50-millimetre wider body, which is 30 millimetres closer to the asphalt thanks to lowered suspension. The rear apron with its light-diffusing effect as well as rear spoiler and mirror housing round off the entire package. All the aerodynamic components show red visible carbon fibre or they are painted in Liquid Black.

The assurances made by the development engineers in MANSORY's engine department with regard to the new-look bodywork have been exceeded on all counts – the eight-cylinder bi-turbo (regarded as the best by the experts at Mercedes Affalterbach headquarters) has been comprehensively refined by MANSORY at its base in North Bavaria. For instance, MANSORY has replaced the turbo charger and sports air filter and designed a new, stainless steel sports exhaust system to provide low-pressure discharge after combustion through the angular tailpipes. Together with optimisation of the entire engine control system, the car supplies a breath-taking 840 PS (618 kW) – a clear stride forward compared to the original 585 PS (430 kW). The upgrade in performance is so major that maximum torque has to be electronically limited to 1,150 newton metres to avoid destruction of the drivetrain. Thanks to these extensive modifications, the open-top MANSORY can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and acceleration only stops at 300km/h when the electronic controls kick in.

To transfer this power onto the road, MANSORY is making the SPYDER and MULTISPOKE wheels available in 22 inches. These ultra-light forged wheels are extremely durable thanks to a painstaking manufacturing process and they reduce unsprung weight to a minimum. High-performance tyres are recommended to ensure optimal road contact - 255/30ZR22 on the front axle and 295/25ZR22 on the rear axle.

Finally, the interior fully showcases the resplendence of this open-top sports car – MANSORY refined every visible and operable part of the interior cabin to lend the feeling of a sports yacht. Fine varieties of leather were carefully selected by the upholstery team and painstakingly crafted by hand to adorn the entire cockpit. The piping and stitching bear witness to the expertise involved. In combination with the integrated carbon components and special details, such as the redesigned sports steering wheel, aluminium pedals, leather-bound foot mat set with stitched MANSORY emblem, and illuminated door sill panels, passengers and driver alike will enjoy an as yet unachieved haptic experience and a truly unique character.

