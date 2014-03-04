

2560x1200

2560x1200

Geneva 2017: Honda NeuV Concept makes its debut

European show debut for Honda NeuV battery electric concept car

Unique 'emotion engine' learns from the driver to inform future actions

Making its European show debut in Geneva, the Honda NeuV is a pure-electric concept car with a unique ownership proposition and a state-of-the-art 'emotion engine' that can learn about its driver. The NeuV (pronounced "M;new-vee"M;), which stands for New Electric Urban Vehicle, was conceived to take advantage of the fact that privately-owned vehicles sit idle for 96% of the time.

The pure-electric concept car explores a financially-beneficial ownership model for enterprising customers, by functioning as an automated ride sharing vehicle when the owner is not using the car. It would pick up and drop off customers at local destinations, and could also sell energy back to the electric grid during times of high demand when it's sitting idle, further monetising the vehicle's down time.

NeuV also functions as a thoughtful and helpful AI assistant utilising an 'emotion engine' called HANA (Honda Automated Network Assistant), which learns from the driver by detecting emotions behind their judgments. It can then apply what it has learnt from the driver's past decisions to make new choices and recommendations.

A full touch-panel interface enables both the driver and passenger to access NeuV's simple and convenient user experience. Outstanding outward visibility is afforded by a sweeping panoramic windscreen and a dramatically sloping belt line that make manoeuvring simple. Entry and exit from the vehicle is made as easy as possible, even in tight parking spaces, with a complete side panel that opens out and backwards to create a large opening.

NeuV has two seats with luggage space behind, which also stores the 'Kick 'n Go' electric scooter concept designed for 'last mile' transit. The scooter concept is inspired by Honda's original scooter of the same name launched in the 1970s. The new design is powered by a detachable battery rather than a chain mechanism, and can be recharged through a connection in NeuV's luggage space. The new 'Kick 'n Go' concept demonstrates that Honda is looking at all aspects of affordable electric mobility that can enrich people's daily lives.

Honda recently demonstrated NeuV as part of its 'Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem' at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, showing the potential power of artificial intelligence, robotics and big data to transform the mobility experience of the future and improve customers' quality of life. The brand's exploration into electrification will not stop at cars: Honda's intention is to develop electrified and efficient power solutions for all of its product areas, including motorcycles and power tools.

Text and photos: Honda