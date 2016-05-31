

Geneva 2017: World Premiere of SsangYong XAVL Concept

XAVL concept takes bold styling cues from the brand's heritage

Signposts SsangYong's future design and product development direction

Blends the ruggedness of an authentic SUV and the practicality of a seven seat MPV

New look for the ever-popular 2017 Korando crossover

"As the oldest car brand and only specialist producer of SUV and 4x4 vehicles in Korea, it is incumbent upon us to lead the way in new product development in this sector. I am delighted to unveil this concept which signposts the future generation of SsangYong cars.

"XAVL is a further iteration of the XAV concept we presented at the Frankfurt motor show in 2015. This longer bodied car will accommodate seven passengers in comfort, and will be powered by both petrol and new clean-burning diesel engines.

"Of particular note, this concept draws heavily on our heritage, and unashamedly takes its design inspiration from our classic and iconic Korando model of the 1990s," said Mr. Choi.

The SsangYong XAVL concept - eXciting Authentic Vehicle Long - is based on the product development philosophy of Robust, Specialty and Premium. XAVL presents a tough, masculine looking and authentic SUV concept that blends advanced convenience and practicality with a user-friendly interface, and indicates yet another strategic model to drive future growth for the brand.

With seven independent seats and providing wide inner space, XAVL takes on a differentiated role for a mid-size SUV, by combining off-road capability with the versatility and practicality of a multi-purpose MPV. The three rows of seats are in a two-three-two layout. The five seats comprising the second and third rows all fold and slide to maximise comfort and the use of space, while also affording the passenger/load carrying flexibility expected of both an SUV and MPV.

In contrast to the tough, masculine exterior, a comfortable and sensitive ambiance is created for the interior, enhanced by a wide and contemporary space with sophisticated, subtle illumination. In addition, the smart user interface enables free communication between passengers, the car and home.

The XAVL concept is a mid-size SUV, and takes its inspiration from the second generation classic Korando of the 1990s. This contemporary interpretation of the original car is expected to find its way into production as an authentic off-road SUV in the near future.

XAVL offers the choice of a Euro 6d-Temp compliant 1.5 litre petrol or 1.6 litre diesel engine, and matched with the option of a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, and with a 2WD system.

The 1.6 litre diesel engine achieves CO2 emissions of 120~150g/km (2WD, MT/AT, with stop/start), while the 1.5 litre petrol engine gives CO2 emissions of 150~170g/km (2WD, MT/AT, with stop/start).

Safety is of prime concern to SsangYong, and the XAVL features an external airbag to provide increased protection to pedestrians, while passenger safety is further achieved through a central airbag between the driver and front seat passenger, as well as a driver's knee airbag to enhance driver safety.

For drivers' convenience and safety, XAVL is equipped with a suite of new electronic safety aids, including Advanced Emergency Braking System, Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assistance, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The car is also equipped with a Smart Parking Assist System, a 10.25 inch full colour LCD display, and a wi-fi hotspot for the second and third row of seats. In addition, the car's navigation, heating, ventilation & air conditioning, and the infotainment system located in the head lining, can all be controlled from a smart phone, while Link to Home IOT (Internet of Things) technology allows occupants to connect with their home and manage CCTV, security, domestic equipment and temperature control.

XAVL is 4,630mm long, 1,866mm wide, 1,640mm high, and has a 2,775mm wheelbase.

Text and photos: SsangYong