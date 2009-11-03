home
Hyundai Autonomous IONIQ



Hyundai Autonomous IONIQ
Hyundai Autonomous IONIQ
1920x1281		Hyundai Autonomous IONIQ
2133x1200		Hyundai Autonomous IONIQ
1920x1281		Hyundai Autonomous IONIQ
1920x1281


Geneva 2017: Hyundai presented Autonomous IONIQ



  • Hyundai Motor exhibits its vision for future mobility with Autonomous IONIQ 
  • Visitors invited to experience autonomous driving through immersive virtual reality simulators at Hyundai Motor booth

After its successful test drives on the streets of Las Vegas, Hyundai Motor brings its Autonomous IONIQ model as an exhibit to the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The advanced autonomous IONIQ virtual reality cockpits will also give visitors the chance to experience a drive in an autonomous car on the stand.

Moving forward with the use of LiDAR technology, Hyundai Motor has fitted the hardware behind the autonomous IONIQ's front bumper rather than using the typical roof-mounted approach, retaining the new car's sleek design. The car's advanced self-driving systems are kept as simple as possible by integrating existing functions from the production model, including the Smart Cruise Control system's forward-facing radar and Lane Keeping Assist cameras.

The system also uses a GPS antenna to search for a location of each vehicle and high-definition mapping software delivers pinpoint accuracy for location, road gradient and curvature, plus lane width and indication data. In addition, a Blind Spot Detection radar ensures that even simple lane changes are executed safely.

Hyundai Motor's latest technology allows the cars to navigate the most challenging situations safely, including high levels of pedestrian traffic, stop lights and signs, road construction and road blocks, speed bumps, dogs, small children and even intersections without traffic signals. Through extensive testing in urban environments Hyundai Motor is continuing to develop and refine its self-driving technologies with the goal of using less computing power, resulting in a low-cost platform that the typical consumer can afford.




Text and photos: Hyundai



