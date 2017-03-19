Geneva 2017: TOP10 Premieres

Today is the last day of Geneva 2017 and to sum up tuningnewsnet compiled TOP10 list of the motorshow premieres.

10. Porsche 911 GT3

In the new generation of the radical 911, the connection between everyday driving and the racetrack is even more intense. At the heart of the latest enhancement beats a four-litre flat engine. The extremely high-revving naturally aspirated engine with 368 kW (500 hp; Fuel consumption combined 12.7–12.9 l/100 km; CO2 emissions 288–290 g/km) remains virtually unchanged from the thoroughbred 911 GT3 Cup racing car. The redesigned chassis with rear-axle steering and the systematic lightweight construction are specifically tuned to convert the engine power into superior driving dynamics. Developed on the same test track and manufactured on the same production line as the racing cars, Porsche's motorsport technology has once again been incorporated into a road-approved sportscar.

9. Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4

The world's largest independent vehicle refinement specialist presents an exclusive extreme off-roader of superlatives under this label. Based on the Mercedes G 500 4x4, the engineers and designers of BRABUS developed a cross-country vehicle with an output of 404.8 kW / 550 HP (542 bhp) that not only looks great on the world's magnificent boulevards, but is also superbly suited for automotive adventures far off paved roads and thereby does credit to its "ADVENTURE" designation.

8. Tamo Racemo

As a core element of its new Passenger Vehicle strategy, Tata Motors recently introduced its new sub-brand – TAMO, an incubating center of innovation working towards new technologies, business models and partnerships in order to define future mobility solutions. TAMO operates as an agile, ring-fenced vertical, in a low volume, low investment model to provide fast tracked proves of technologies and concepts.

7. Mansory 4XX Siracusa Spider

The 4XX SIRACUSA SPIDER is MANSORY's open-top version of the SIRACUSA supercar. The centre piece of this fully overhauled Ferrari 488 Spider is the spectacular bodywork design. However, the engine, wheels and interior have also been given an impressive make-over using the best manufacturing techniques.

6. Aston Martin AMR

Reflecting Aston Martin's racing pedigree, AMR takes technology and inspiration from motorsport to amplify the sporting prowess present across the model range. With enhanced performance, sharper dynamics and more powerful design language, AMR takes Aston Martin's road cars to new and exciting extremes.

5. Mercedes-AMG GT Concept

As part of its 50th anniversary Mercedes-AMG is this year celebrating not only the successful past and present; above all it is looking forward. With the show car Mercedes-AMG GT Concept the sports car and performance brand is giving an indication of the alternative drive configurations AMG is designing. Over and above this the four-door coupe heralds the further extension of the AMG GT family. The thirdmodel series after the SLS AMG and AMG GT is now being completely autonomously developed at the company's headquarters in Affalterbach. The designation and fundamental design elements on the front and tail end denote the family affiliation to the AMG GT. The"EQ Power+" identifier on the mirror cam indicates the increased performance that can be expected from hybridisation at AMG.

4. Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Automobili Lamborghini unveils the Huracan Perfomante at the Geneva Motor Show, combining new lightweight technologies, active aerodynamics with aero vectoring and a new set-up of chassis, all-wheel-drive system and further improved powertrain. The Huracan Performante is the result of Lamborghini innovations, producing a super sports car balanced between achieving the best lap times on a circuit with the most engaging and dynamic road driving. On 5 October 2016, theHuracan Performante set a new production car lap record of 6:52.01 min on the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany.

3. Ferrari 812 Superfast

The first and most difficult challenge Ferrari always faces when it decides to develop a new model is to push the boundaries of its own achievements yet again. This challenge is made all the tougher when the task at hand involves designing a new 12-cylinder engine, the power unit that hailed the start of the glorious Prancing Horse story 70 years ago in 1947.

2. McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S introduces the second-generation Super Series, the supercar product family at the heart of the McLaren brand Stunning new interpretation of McLaren design language and dedication to aerodynamic principles, personifying the brand's extreme performance DNA Carbon fibre chassis based around Monocage II central structure key to the 1,283kg lightest dry weight and unparalleled interior space and visibility Luxurious, driver-focused cabin, featuring the finest leathers and aluminium switches New 720S delivers outstanding driver engagement, with best-ever Super Series aerodynamic efficiency and new generation of McLaren's active chassis system, Proactive Chassis Control II Widest breadth of dynamic capability of any McLaren, ranging from precise, controlled comfort to the most extreme handling prowess New, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine produces 720PS and 770Nm, with power-to-weight ratio of up to 561PS per tonne 0-60mph in 2.8 seconds (0-100km/h 2.9 seconds), with 0-200km/h (124mph) reached in 7.8 seconds and maximum speed of 212mph (341km/h) Braking from 200 km/h to standstill in 4.6 seconds, covering 117m Deliveries of McLaren's new supercar will commence in May: prices start at: £208,600($253,860) (UK)

1. Pagani Huayra Roadster

A completely new project The first Roadster lighter than the Coupe La Bellezza: the philosophy behind the Huayra Roadster Carbo-Titanium and Carbo-Triax HP52 monocoque Production is limited to 100 vehicles, all of which are already sold Base price: £2,280,000($2,830,000) + VAT Huayra Roadster offers extreme performance, achieves a lateral force of 1.8 G Hard Roof in Carbon and Glass and fabric roof- what 764 HP at 5500 rev/min and torque of +1000 Nm Art and Science, a duet of passion to the very last detail The Huayra BC as a prototype in developing the technology behind the Huayra Roadster

Geneva 2017 doors were opened from 9 to 19 March. Next major car show is the 67th International Motor Show and will take place in Frankfurt/Main from 14 to 24 September 2017.

Text and photos: Geneva 2017 TOP10