Novitec tuned Maserati Levante

For decades, NOVITEC has been one of the top go-to destinations in the world for exclusive refinement of super sports cars and luxury sedans. With a sophisticated customization range for the Maserati Levante, the company now for the first time also turns its attention to the personalization of an SUV. NOVITEC highlights the high-performance character of the Italian 4x4 with a particularly powerful variant of the twin-turbo V-6 gasoline engine rated at 363 kW / 494 HP and producing a peak torque of 660 Nm. With it, the tuned SUV does naught to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. Top speed increases to 272 km/h. Performance upgrades are of course also available for the two diesel models. Further NOVITEC upgrades for the Maserati SUV are naked carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components with sporty-elegant styling, 22-inch king-sized wheels, a ride-height lowering module for the suspension, active sound tuning for the diesel, and exclusive options for the interior.

The expertise that the NOVITEC engine specialists amassed over the course of decades provides the perfect basis for the performance upgrades for the Maserati Levante. The NOVITEC N-TRONIC plug-and-play performance kits realize the added power with changed mapping of the electronic engine control unit. However, the development focused not only on high performance: The hallmark traits of all NOVITEC performance kits are a powerful torque curve, flawless refinement, exemplary emissions, moderate fuel consumption and maximum durability.

In the most powerful variant, which in the Levante S is rated at 316 kW / 430 HP, NOVITEC engineering boosts the output of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 gasoline engine by 47 kW / 64 HP. Peak torque grows by 80 Nm at the same time. With a new output of 363 kW / 494 HP at a low 5,300 rpm and 660 Nm, which are on tap constantly between 1,700 and 4,900 rpm, the all-wheel-drive SUV sprints from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. Top speed increases from stock 264 km/h to 272 km/h.

Because the diesel models account for a large percentage of Levant models sold, NOVITEC also offers engine tuning for the two versions of the three-liter six-cylinder common-rail compression-ignition engine. On the version rated at 202 kW / 275 HP as standard, the installation of the N-TRONIC tuning module unleashes an additional 35 kW / 47 HP and boosts torque by 80 Nm. In harmonious concert with the eight-speed automatic, the NOVITEC version of the Levante turbodiesel with 237 kW / 322 HP at a low 3,800 rpm and a peak torque of 680 Nm at an even lower 2,200 rpm accelerates from rest to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds or seven-tenths of a second faster than the production car. Even more important for day-to-day driving is the fact that thanks to the tremendous increase in torque, the SUV can be operated in even more superior fashion and consequently remains fuel-efficient despite the improved driving performance.

There is also a NOVITEC N-TRONIC performance module for the diesel variant rated ex-factory at 184 kW / 250 HP, which is available on the Italian market. After the installation of the module, the driver commands 221 kW / 301 HP and 680 Nm of torque.

Also available for the diesel versions of the Levante is the NOVITEC module for the standard electronic Active Sound System for the exhaust. When the driver pushes the "Sport" button in the cockpit, the processor-driven auxiliary control unit lends the V-6 turbodiesel an even more thrilling engine sound.

The increased driving fun is complemented by even sportier looks courtesy of the NOVITEC designers. To this end, NOVITEC offers aerodynamic-enhancement parts optimized in the wind tunnel. As a welcome secondary effect, these components result in further optimized handling stability at high speeds by reducing aerodynamic lift on the front and rear axle.

The NOVITEC bodywork components are made from naked carbon and lend the SUV a touch of motor racing flair. In addition, they similarly represent a perfect combination of lightweight construction and strength. Because of their precise fit, the components also spare the Levante owner the expenses for painting the attachments. The NOVITEC bodywork conversion comprises a front and rear spoiler, rocker panels and a rear diffuser. It comes in a compete set whose components are also available separately.

Of course, the exclusive designer appearance also includes extravagant 22-inch king-sized wheels. The one-piece NOVITEC NM1 wheels with five double-spokes comes with a silver, matte black, or titanium finish. The latter is also available with a polished wheel center. They are available as a complete wheel set and without tires. The wheels of sizes 9Jx22 at the front and 11Jx22 on the rear axle are mounted with high-performance street tires of sizes 265/35 ZR 22 and 295/30 ZR 22.

To round off the thrilling looks and further optimize the handling, NOVITEC lowers the ride height of the Italian high-class SUV by about 25 millimeters with the help of modified controls for the standard air suspension.

Upon customer request, NOVITEC also offers exclusive interior appointments finished with perfect artisanry and tailored to the Maserati Levante owner's personal preferences with regard to color, material and design.

Text and photos: Novitec