

1920x1280

1920x1280

1920x1281

KW unveiled Audi A4 with coilover suspensions

For the current series of the Audi A4 (B9), the suspension manufacturer KW automotive offers the perfect suspension for every demand. In addition to the KW coilover springs, that allow a continuous lowering of up to 45 mm in combination with the standard suspension kit, also the KW coilover kit Variant 3 with independent compression and rebound adjustment as well as the KW Variant 1 coilover kit is available. The two coilover kits made of stainless steel give the fifth Audi A4 series an optimal and safe road position, even in the driving dynamics limit. In the context of the part certificate, the coilover kits allows a continuously lowering of 40 - 65 mm, and for the station wagon with or without four wheel drive, the tested lowering range is 35 - 60 mm.

Since a long time, drivers of a car with KW coilovers installed benefit from the ongoing technology transfer from motorsport to the road. From now on, the KW coilovers Variant 1 and Variant 3 are available for all Audi A4 of the B9 series. The stainless steel coilover kits enable a continuously lowering of up to 65 mm for the sedan and 60 mm for the station wagon, and increase the driving performance of the popular mid-class models.

While the Variant 1 has a vehicle-specific sporty-harmonic damping adjustment, the KW damping technology used in the Variant 3 allows on request to individually adjust the KW basic setup separately in compression and rebound stages. With the adjustment wheel at the lower end of the piston rod, the rebound can be adjusted tighter or softer with 16 exact clicks. With a lower rebound force, the comfort increases, while at an increased rebound force, the handling further increases and the body vibrations are reduced. So the steering precision is noticeably improved even at very high speeds.

Independently of this, the KW multi-way valve at the lower end of the damper inner tube allows to adjust the compression level, which in conjunction with the suspension springs also takes influence on the immersion speed of the piston rod. Via the integrated click wheel located direct at the stainless steel housing, the damping force can be adjusted in twelve clicks, so that no pitching and rolling movements occur.

"The adjustable spring pre-loaded low speed valve allows additional pitch and roll support, while at the same time by the blow-off characteristic of the main valve in the case of sudden wheel-accelerated excitations the maximum cross-section of the low-speed and high-speed valve gets opened, in order to offer a better comfort than at regular damping technology", explains KW Product Manager Johannes Wacker.

For Audi A4 that has a damper control system, the suspension manufacturer KW automotive also has developed a KW ESC module that deactivates the optional damper control. All other control systems remain. "During installation, the cancellation kit is connected via a compatible plug-in connection and besides the adaptive damper control, all the assistance and driving dynamic systems of the A4 remain active."

Continuous lowering with coilover springs

Compared to conventional springs, the KW spring sets with their height adjustment allow a continuous lowering, similar to coilover kits. During installation, the series springs are replaced by KW springs with their level control, dust protection elements and bump stops. Afterwards, in combination with the standard dampers, an individual lowering can be made within the tested adjustment range of 20 - 45 mm. This would not be possible with conventional springs. The spring rates also harmonize with all driving modes of the optional available Audi comfort suspension with damper control in the A4 station wagon.

Text and photos: KW Automotive