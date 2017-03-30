

Fiat launches limited edition of 500 to celebrate 60th anniversary of original Fiat 500

Limited edition convertible celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Fiat 500

Just 250 to go on sale in the UK, with the first 60 individually numbered

Available to order now with delivery from 4 July, priced from £19,240($24,000) OTR.

This special edition comes with a grey fabric roof and Dolcevita bi-colour paintwork, combining tri-coat white for the body of the car and pastel ivory for the bonnet and pillars. Chrome mirror covers and special 16-inch alloy wheels, with white diamond finish, complete the look and pay homage to the styling cues of the original Fiat 500. It will be badged with vintage Fiat logos and a bespoke 500-60th icon, with the red '6' and '0' incorporated into the last two figures of the 500 logo.

Inside, a bordeaux vinyl dashboard and vintage Fiat logo clad steering wheel complement the retro inspired ivory leather seats, with contrasting bordeaux piping, ivory leather gear knob, bespoke floor mats and 500-60th kickplates.

While the styling pays tribute to the original 500, its standard technology remains up-to-date with a multi-function steering wheel, 7-inch HD Uconnect™ Radio Live touchscreen system with Bluetooth, satellite navigation and USB and AUX IN ports, rain and dusk sensors, cruise control, automatic climate control, fog lights and rear parking sensors.

Bringing the 500-60th bang-up-to-date, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ are both now available as standard. They enable access to smartphone applications directly from the 7-inch screen of the Uconnect™ system, integrated in the central console.

The 500-60th is available with a choice of three petrol engines; the 1.2-litre 69hp and the 0.9-litre TwinAir with 85hp, both available with a manual or Dualogic gearbox, and the 0.9-litre TwinAir with 105hp. The 0.9-litre TwinAir with 85hp and Dualogic gearbox, emits just 88g/km CO2, while returning 74.3mpg on the combined cycle.

Having set trends worldwide in lifestyle, fashion and art, more than six million Fiat 500s have been sold globally in the past six decades. Just 250 units of this model will make their way to the UK, and the first 60 units built will be completed with an individually numbered limited edition plate and certificate of authenticity.

The launch of the 500-60th forms part of the Fiat 500's 60th anniversary celebrations. "Forever Young" will celebrate Fiat 500 models from the past and present.

Model OTR Price Fiat 500-60th 1.2 69hp £19,240 Fiat 500-60th 0.9 TwinAir 85hp £20,500 Fiat 500-60th 0.9 TwinAir 105hp £21,000

Text and photos: Fiat