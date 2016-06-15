home
Skoda Vision E
Skoda Vision E
2933x1200		Skoda Vision E
2933x1200		Skoda Vision E
2579x1200		 


Skoda showcased Vision E



  • World premiere: SKODA's first electric-study VISION debuts at Shanghai Motor Show 2017
  • Looking to the future: VISION E gives an insight into SKODA's electromobility strategy 
  • Wide range: Five electric vehicles in various segments by 2025
  • Start: SKODA SUPERB with plug-in hybrid drive coming in 2019 
  • Autonomous Driving: SKODA VISION E meets level-3 requirements 

SKODA's appearance at the Shanghai Motor Show 2017 (19 – 28 April) is characterized by electric change: With the Vision E study, the company provides its first brand-specific outlook on the future of individual mobility. The emotionally designed five-door SUV coupe can travel up to 500 kilometres on purely electric power and meets the level 3 requirements for autonomous driving. SKODA is intensively pursuing the electrification of its model range, and will be offering five purely electric models in various segments by 2025.

Tomorrow's mobility – planning and development is in full swing at SKODA. The first purely electrically driven and autonomous driving concept car in the company's history embodies the brand's interpretation of electric vehicles. 

At 4,645 mm long, 1,917 mm wide and 1,550 mm tall, the SKODA VISION E has great road presence. Thanks to the long wheelbase of 2,850 mm, as well as the short overhangs at the front and rear, the designers have created an extremely spacious interior – as always with SKODA. In the future-oriented vehicle concept, the elevated seating position typical of SUV models and the generous space combine with a dynamic silhouette and gently sloping roof line in the style of a coupe. 

Thanks to the system output of 225 kW, the SKODA VISION E accelerates instantaneously and dynamically. The top speed is 180 km/h (112mph). The powerful lithium-ion batteries and optimal recuperation allow a range of up to 500 kilometres (311 miles). Thanks to intelligent management, the two electric engines cooperate with maximum efficiency and drive the SKODA VISION E over all four wheels. The front- and rear-wheel drive is suitably adjusted to ensure the highest degree of stability, dynamism and safety at all times. 

With the VISION E, SKODA is also providing an outlook on the forms of autonomous driving coming soon. According to the latest surveys, around 15 percent of all new cars could be driving completely autonomously in 2030. The concept car SKODA VISION E achieves the prerequisites for level 3 autonomous driving: It can operate independently in traffic jams, go into autopilot on motorways, stay in lane and swerve, carry out overtaking manoeuvres, independently search for free parking spaces and park and leave parking spaces alone. To enable this, various sensors with different ranges and numerous cameras constantly monitor the traffic situation. 

Electric mobility strategy

Electromobility plays a key role in the company's global growth strategy. SKODA develops its own vehicle concepts for purely electric mobility on the basis of the MEB Group platform.

The electrification of SKODA's model range will begin as early as 2019 with the launch of the SKODA SUPERB with plug-in hybrid drive. SKODA's first purely electric series-produced vehicle will be released shortly afterwards in 2020. By 2025, the brand will have expanded its range to include five purely electric cars in various segments. 




Text and photos: Skoda



