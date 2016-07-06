home
Nissan Juke Tekna Pulse


Nissan Juke Tekna Pulse
Nissan Juke Tekna Pulse
1920x1440		   


Nissan introduced Juke Tekna Pulse



Music fans take note. The Juke Tekna Pulse comes equipped with an upgraded and more powerful audio system, providing a more immersive listening experience than ever before.

The enhancement is one of a number of sophisticated features being introduced as standard on the Juke Tekna Pulse, offering customers exceptional value for money.

New speakers from respected French audio company Focal are at the heart of the upgraded Juke Tekna Pulse. Focal's unique processing technology provides a more precise listening experience. The special 6-speaker sound system, engineered with signature polyglass, DFS and inverted dome aluminium technologies, delivers crystal-clear audio in an immersive soundscape.

Maximum power is raised from 40 watts to 120 watts in the front and rear speakers, and from 40 watts to 100 watts in the tweeters.

The Juke Tekna Pulse special version is available with a choice of two exterior colours – Metallic Black or Dark Grey – and each can be selected in either flagship Tekna or N-Connecta grade. Both feature the Juke's black exterior personalisation pack and striking 18-inch alloy wheels with black inserts as standard.

Enhancements continue inside the cabin, with sports pedals and luxury floor mats included on all versions, further enhancing the black interior personalisation pack. Tekna models also come with premium leather seats, while N-Connecta grade examples receive new-to-Juke part-leather seats.

Prices for Juke Tekna Pulse start from £20,700 for the DIG-T 115 turbo petrol and £22,305 for the dCi 110 turbo diesel. A production run of just 1,500 cars is planned.




Text and photos: Nissan



Comments
INSTAGRAM
