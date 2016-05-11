home
models
gallery
videos
wallpapers
autoshow
newsletter
tuningnews.net
Subscribe to tuningnews.net RSS-feed
Subscribe on our Instagram
Like it!

MINI Black Pack Clubman


MINI Black Pack Clubman
MINI Black Pack Clubman gallery: 6 photos >>


MINI Black Pack Clubman
1920x1440		MINI Black Pack Clubman
1920x1439		MINI Black Pack Clubman
1920x1281		MINI Black Pack Clubman
1920x1281


This is the new MINI Black Pack Clubman



  • MINI launches new MINI Black Pack Clubman exclusive to the UK
  • Available as MINI Cooper Black Pack Clubman and MINI Cooper D Black Pack Clubman
  • Offers 17-inch Black Net spoke wheels, Black bonnet stripes combined with Piano Black interior for a stylish finish as standard
  • Satellite Navigation, DAB, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and MINI Connected all offered as standard
  • Available to order from today, priced from £21,430 or £289 per month* 

MINI UK is today launching the new MINI Cooper Black Pack Clubman and the new MINI Cooper D Black Pack Clubman.

Designed exclusively for the UK, the first MINI Clubman edition offers 17-inch Black Net spoke wheels combined with Black bonnet stripes for a sleek and sporty finish to further enhance the characteristic MINI Clubman styling.

Inside, the design cues continue with a Piano Black interior and multi-function steering wheel. The MINI Black Pack badge which is featured on the rear doors of the vehicle highlights the exclusivity of the new MINI Black Pack Clubman models.

In keeping with the entire MINI Clubman model range, the MINI Black Pack Clubman models also offer exceptionally high levels of standard equipment including MINI Navigation, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and MINI Connected. The MINI Excitement Pack which includes the MINI logo projection is also offered as standard.

Nicolas Griebner, Head of Product, MINI UK said: "The MINI Black Pack Clubman showcases the very best of MINI Clubman – a host of specially selected equipment combined with attractive visual options."

The new MINI Cooper available to order at MINI Retailers from today, on the road pricing starts at £21,430 for MINI Cooper Black Pack Clubman (£289 per month, with an initial rental of £289*) and £23,735 for MINI Cooper D Black Pack Clubman.




MINI Black Pack Clubman gallery: 6 photos >>


Text and photos: MINI



Comments
INSTAGRAM
Related news
Jan 18, 2017

Extremely athletic, extremely versatile: The new MINI John Cooper Works Countrym

Oct 26, 2016

Driving fun for every occasion: The new MINI Countryman.

Jun 16, 2016

MINI announces John Cooper Works Challenge

May 16, 2016

The new MINI Clubman ALL4

May 11, 2016

The new MINI Seven



More news from category: MINI >>
Related wallpaper
New wallpapers
MINI Black Pack Clubman
MINI Black Pack Clubman
5 photos
Nissan Juke Tekna Pulse
Nissan Juke Tekna Pulse
1 photos
SsangYong Rexton
SsangYong Rexton
6 photos
Fiat 500 60th Anniversary Edition
Fiat 500 60th Anniversary Edition
2 photos
KW Automotive Audi A4
KW Automotive Audi A4
2 photos
Novitec Maserati Levante
Novitec Maserati Levante
18 photos
TechArt GTstreet R Cabriolet
TechArt GTstreet R Cabriolet
9 photos
Hyundai Autonomous IONIQ
Hyundai Autonomous IONIQ
7 photos
Recent news
Apr 03, 2017
Nissan introduced Juke Tekna Pulse
Apr 01, 2017
Skoda showcased Vision E
Apr 01, 2017
SsangYong unveiled Rexton at the Seoul Motor Show
Mar 30, 2017
Fiat launches limited edition of 500 to celebrate 60th anniversary of original Fiat 500
Mar 29, 2017
KW unveiled Audi A4 with coilover suspensions
Mar 28, 2017
Novitec tuned Maserati Levante
Mar 23, 2017
This is the new TechArt GTstreet R Cabriolet
Mar 19, 2017
Geneva 2017: TOP10 Premieres
Mar 18, 2017
Geneva 2017: Hyundai presented Autonomous IONIQ
Mar 18, 2017
Geneva 2017: World Premiere of SsangYong XAVL Concept
Mar 18, 2017
Geneva 2017: Kia showcased Optima Sportswagon PHEV
Mar 17, 2017
Geneva 2017: World Premiere of Nissan Qashqai
Mar 17, 2017
Geneva 2017: Subaru revealed new XV
Mar 17, 2017
Geneva 2017: Kia unveiled Niro Phev
Mar 16, 2017
Geneva 2017: Honda NeuV Concept makes its debut
All news archive >>
Copyright © 2003-2017 tuningnews.net - privacy policy - disclaimer