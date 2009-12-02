home
Infiniti QX80 Monograph


Infiniti QX80 Monograph
Infiniti QX80 Monograph
1920x1254		   


Infiniti revealed QX80 Monograph



  • QX80 Monograph is the ultimate expression of futuristic luxury SUV design
  • New design study signals INFINITI's intention to evolve its presence in the large SUV segment
  • 'Monograph': a detailed study into a single area of expertise

INFINITI has today revealed the first look of its QX80 Monograph, a new design study exploring 'upscale luxury' and signalling the brand's intention to further develop its standing in the large SUV segment.

The new concept combines luxury with a commanding presence, and demonstrates the high levels of space and utility for which the QX80 production car is renowned. Originating at INFINITI's design studio in Atsugi, Japan, the QX80 Monograph is the ultimate expression of futuristic luxury SUV design and illustrates how the design of INFINITI's QX80 could evolve.

"The QX80 Monograph represents a detailed study into our expertise of exterior design," says Roland Krueger, President of INFINITI Motor Company Ltd.

"QX80 Monograph shows our concept of luxury and style on the road, and is an exploration into how we could enhance our future INFINITI offering in the luxury SUV segment."

QX80 Monograph applies the brand's latest design language in a sculptural and artistic way. It incorporates a mix of geometric and organic shapes to combine power with elegance, creating a commanding and sophisticated presence.

Unmistakable INFINITI signature design elements include the 'double-arch' grille, which for this vehicle is taller and wider, creating a powerful new 'face', while the crescent-cut D-pillar has been reshaped.




Text and photos: Infiniti



