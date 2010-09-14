

2133x1200

2133x1200

Lumma announced CLR GT Limited Edition

Tuner celebrates 30th Anniversary

Limited Edition Widebody conversion for the Range Rover Velar

Performance increases for petrol and diesel engines

Launched at the recent Geneva Motor Show, the Range Rover Velar slots in between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport. The fourth and sportiest model Range Rover variant is sure to ensure many conquest sales.

The excitement created by the Velar immediately rubbed off on tuning specialists LUMMA Design, who celebrate their 30th Anniversary this year. Just days after the Velar made its Geneva debut, LUMMA presented a wide-body design study under their LUMMA CLR GT label.

The process of translating this design concept into reality will take until the end of 2017 when the production LUMMA CLR GT will be available as a limited edition 30th Anniversary model that is sure to sell out quickly.

The exterior design of Range Rover's latest premium SUV takes the established design motifs to new heights. The distinctive proportions of a blunt nose with strongly etched radiator grille, squat falling roofline, retractable door handles and integrated rear spoiler, are applied to a new bodyshell with very clean surfaces devoid of crease lines.

LUMMA Design's Widebody conversion gives the new sporty Range Rover SUV an extra dose of self-confidence. The conversion begins at the front, where the distinctive front spoiler and mesh inserts give the car a more aggressive face.

Along the flanks, wider wheel arches and door panel extensions change the look of the car dramatically, especially once the wide arches are filled to the brim by double five-spoke 12.0J x 22-inch LUMMA CLR Racing alloy wheels, shod with 305/35R22 tyres. The combination gives the Velar a tougher, more purposeful stance.

At the rear, the distinctive underbody diffuser incorporates a pair of angular stainless steel sports exhaust tailpipes on each side, each stamped with the LUMMA logo.

All LUMMA aerodynamic parts are 'Made in Germany' from PU RIM or carbon fibre to original equipment quality. TUV approval for all components is currently underway. A matching decorative strip set is an option.

In the customization program for the new Range Rover Velar, LUMMA Design has a sport look motor bonnet made of ultra-light carbon-fibre, a sports look front grille and a rear spoiler lip (suitable for the standard model). The portfolio also includes sport exhaust tailpipes and a sports exhaust as well as carbon refining for the exterior and interior.

"Dynamic yet sublime" is how Range Rover describes the driving experience of their new Velar. Equipped with permanent four-wheel-drive, Intelligent Driveline Dynamics and Torque Vectoring. Whether you are tackling tarmac roads or venturing off-the-beaten path, the Velar has driving fun in its DNA.

The Velar is launched with a choice of two diesel and three petrol engines, ranging from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Ingenium Turbodiesel (132 kW / 240hp) to a supercharged 3.0-litre V6 (280kW / 380hp). LUMMA Design's engineers have already begun working on power upgrades for these motors.

Text and photos: Lumma